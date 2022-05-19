New Found Gold : Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (Form 40-F) 05/19/2022 | 05:45pm EDT Send by mail :

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 40-F ☐ Registration Statement pursuant to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or ☒ Annual Report pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 Commission File Number: 001-39966 NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. (Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter) ​ British Columbia, Canada 1040 Not Applicable (Province or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization) ​ (Primary Standard Industrial

Classification Code Number) ​ (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) ​ Suite 1430 - 800 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC CanadaV6C 2V6 Tel: 604-562-9664 (Address and telephone number of Registrant's principal executive offices) C T Corporation System 28 Liberty Street New York, New York10005 Telephone: (212)894-8940 (Name, address (including zip code) and telephone number (including area code) of agent for service in the United States) Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Shares, no par value ​ NFGC ​ The NYSE American LLC ​ Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None For annual reports, indicate by check mark the information filed with this Form: ​ ☒Annual Information Form ☒Audited Annual Financial Statements ​ Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report: 164,205,700 Common Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ † The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012. Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐ ​ ​ ​ ​ FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This annual report on Form 40-F (the "Annual Report") of New Found Gold Corp. (the "Company") contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (referred to together herein as "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this Annual Report, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding discussions of results from operations (including, without limitation, statements about the Company's opportunities, strategies, competition, expected activities and expenditures as the Company pursues its business plan, the adequacy of the Company's available cash resources and other statements about future events or results), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects, future business plans and opportunities and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the activities contemplated in this Annual Report. Forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference in this Annual Report include, without limitation, statements related to the Company's Queensway Project located in Newfoundland, Canada (the "Queensway Project") and the Company's planned and future exploration on the Queensway Project and its other mineral properties; the Company's goals regarding exploration and potential development of its projects; the Company's future business plans; expectations regarding the ability to raise further capital; the market price of gold; expectations regarding any environmental issues that may affect planned or future exploration and development programs and the potential impact of complying with existing and proposed environmental laws and regulations; the ability to retain and/or maintain any require permits, licenses or other necessary approvals for the exploration or development of its mineral properties; government regulation of mineral exploration and development operations in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario; the Company's compensation policy and practices; the Company's expected reliance on key management personnel, advisors and consultants; effects of the COVID19 outbreak as a global pandemic and the Company's expectations with respect to the ThreeD Claim (as such term is defined in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Information Form")). These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of New Found to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary include without limitation, the Company may fail to find a commercially viable deposit at any of its mineral properties; there are no mineral resources or mineral reserves on any of the properties in which the Company has an interest; the Company's plans may be adversely affected by the Company's reliance on historical data compiled by previous parties involved with its mineral properties; mineral exploration and development are inherently risky; the mineral exploration industry is intensely competitive; additional financing may not be available to the Company when required or, if available, the terms of such financing may not be favorable to the Company; fluctuations in the demand for gold; the Company may not be able to identify, negotiate or finance any future acquisitions successfully, or to integrate such acquisitions with its current business; the Company's exploration activities are dependent upon the grant of appropriate licenses, concessions, leases, permits and regulatory consents, which may be withdrawn or not granted; the Company's operations could be adversely affected by possible future government legislation, policies and controls or by changes in applicable laws and regulations; there is no guarantee that title to the properties in which the Company has a material interest will not be challenged or impugned; the Company faces various risks associated with mining exploration that are not insurable or may be the subject of insurance which is not commercially feasible for the Company; public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact the Company's business; the volatility of global capital markets over the past several years has generally made the raising of capital more difficult; inflationary cost pressures may escalate the Company's operating costs; compliance with environmental regulations can be costly; social and environmental activism can negatively impact exploration, development and mining activities; the success of the Company is largely dependent on the performance of its directors and officers; the Company's operations may be adversely affected by First Nations land claims; the Company and/or its directors and officers may be subject to a variety of legal proceedings, the results of which may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business; the Company may be adversely affected if potential conflicts of interests involving its directors and officers are not resolved in favor of the Company; the Company's future profitability may depend upon the world market prices of gold; dilution from future equity financing could negatively impact holders of the Company's 2 securities; failure to adequately meet infrastructure requirements could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business; the Company's projects now or in the future may be adversely affected by risks outside the control of the Company; the Company is subject to various risks associated with climate change; and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. In making the forward-looking statements in this Annual Report, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, the assumptions that: the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms to advance exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties; future prices of gold and other metal prices; the timing and results of exploration and drilling programs; the demand for, and price of gold; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; the Company's ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; the geology of the Queensway Project as described in the Company's most recent technical report; the accuracy of budgeted exploration and development costs and expenditures; future currency exchange rates and interest rates; operating conditions being favorable such that the Company is able to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; political and regulatory stability; the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third-party approvals, licenses and permits on favorable terms; obtaining required renewals for existing approvals, licenses and permits on favorable terms; requirements under applicable laws; sustained labor stability; stability in financial and capital goods markets; expectations regarding the level of disruption to exploration at the Queensway Project as a result of COVID 19; availability of equipment. Certain of the risks and assumptions are described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form and in the Company's audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. The actual results or performance by the Company could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements relating to those matters. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. DIFFERENCES IN UNITED STATES AND CANADIAN REPORTING PRACTICES The Company is permitted, under a multijurisdictional disclosure system adopted by the United States, to prepare this report in accordance with Canadian disclosure requirements, which are different from those of the United States. The Company prepares its financial statements, which are filed with this Annual Report in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and the audit is subject to Canadian auditing and auditor independence standards. Disclosure regarding the Company's mineral properties, including with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates included in this Annual Report, was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. NI 43-101 differs significantly from the disclosure requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") generally applicable to U.S. companies. Accordingly, information contained in this Annual Report is not comparable to similar information made public by U.S. companies reporting pursuant to SEC disclosure requirements. 3 INCORPORATED DOCUMENTS Annual Information Form The Registrant's Annual Information Form is filed as Exhibit 99.1to this Annual Report. Management's Discussion and Analysis The Registrant's amended management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 ("MD&A") is filed as Exhibit 99.2to this Annual Report. Audited Annual Financial Statements The Registrant's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the auditor's report thereon are filed as Exhibit 99.3to this Annual Report. DISCLOSURE CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES A. Evaluation of disclosure controls and procedures. Disclosure controls and procedures are designed to ensure that (i) information required to be disclosed by the Company in reports that it files or submits to the Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in applicable rules and forms and (ii) material information required to be disclosed in the Company's reports filed under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to the Company's management, including its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), as appropriate, to allow for timely decisions regarding required disclosure. At the end of the period covered by this report, an evaluation was carried out under the supervision of and with the participation of the Company's management, including the CEO and CFO, of the effectiveness of the design and operation of the Company's disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rule 13a-15(e) and Rule 15d-15(e) under the Exchange Act). The evaluation included documentation review, enquiries and other procedures considered by management to be appropriate in the circumstances. Based on that evaluation, the Company's CEO and CFO have concluded that, as of the end of the period covered by this report, the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were effective. B. Management's report on internal control over financial reporting. This Annual Report does not include a report of management's assessment regarding internal control over financial reporting due to a transition period established by rules of the SEC for newly public companies. C. Attestation report of the registered public accounting firm. This Annual Report does not include an attestation report of the Company's registered public accounting firm due to a transition period established by rules of the SEC for newly public companies. D. Changes in internal control over financial reporting. During the period covered by this Annual Report, no change occurred in the Company's internal control over financial reporting that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the Company's internal control over financial reporting. 4 The Company's management, including the CEO and CFO, does not expect that its disclosure controls and procedures or internal controls and procedures will prevent all error and all fraud. A control system, no matter how well conceived and operated, can provide only reasonable, not absolute, assurance that the objectives of the control system are met. Further, the design of a control system must reflect the fact that there are resource constraints, and the benefits of controls must be considered relative to their costs. Because of the inherent limitations in all control systems, no evaluation of controls can provide absolute assurance that all control issues and instances of fraud, if any, within the Company have been detected. These inherent limitations include the realities that judgments in decision-making can be faulty, and that breakdowns can occur because of simple error or mistake. Additionally, controls can be circumvented by the individual acts of some persons, by collusion of two or more people, or by management override of the control. The design of any system of controls also is based in part upon certain assumptions about the likelihood of future events, and there can be no assurance that any design will succeed in achieving its stated goals under all potential future conditions; over time, control may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Because of the inherent limitations in a cost-effective control system, misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. NOTICES PURSUANT TO REGULATION BTR The Company was not required by Rule 104 of Regulation BTR to send any notices to any of its directors or executive officers during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has determined that it has at least one audit committee financial expert serving on its Audit Committee. The Board has determined that Douglas Hurst is an audit committee financial expert and is independent, as that term is defined by the Exchange Act and the NYSE American LLC's (the "NYSE American") corporate governance standards applicable to the Company. The Commission has indicated that the designation of a person as an audit committee financial expert does not make such person an "expert" for any purpose, impose on such person any duties, obligations or liability that are greater than those imposed on such person as a member of the Audit Committee and the Board in the absence of such designation and does not affect the duties, obligations or liability of any other member of the Audit Committee or Board. CODE OF ETHICS The Board has adopted a written code of business conduct and ethics (the "Code"), by which it and all officers and employees of the Company, including the Company's principal executive officer, principal financial officer and principal accounting officer or controller, abide. There were no waivers granted in respect of the Code during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. The Code is posted on the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca. If there is an amendment to the Code, or if a waiver of the Code is granted to any of Company's principal executive officer, principal financial officer, principal accounting officer or controller, the Company intends to disclose any such amendment or waiver by posting such information on the Company's website. Unless and to the extent specifically referred to herein, the information on the Company's website shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference in this Annual Report. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES Crowe MacKay LLP, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Auditor Firm ID: 01462, acted as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. See page 80 of the Company's Annual Information Form, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, for the total amount billed to the Company by Crowe MacKay LLP for services performed in the last two fiscal years by category of service (for audit fees, audit-related fees, tax fees and all other fees). 5 AUDIT COMMITTEE PRE-APPROVAL POLICIES AND PROCEDURES See page 80 of the Company's Annual Information Form, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. No audit-related fees, tax fees or other non-audit fees were approved by the Audit Committee pursuant to paragraph (c)(7)(i)(C) of Rule 2-01 of Regulation S-X. OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS During the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company was not a party to any off-balance-sheet arrangements that have, or are reasonably likely to have, a current or future effect on the financial condition, changes in financial condition, revenues or expenses, results of operations, liquidity, cash requirements or capital resources of the Company. IDENTIFICATION OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE The Board has a separately designated standing Audit Committee established in accordance with section 3(a)(58)(A) of the Exchange Act and satisfies the requirements of Exchange Act Rule 10A-3 ("Rule 10A-3"). The Company's Audit Committee is comprised of Quinton Hennigh, Douglas Hurst and Vijay Mehta, all of whom, in the opinion of the Board, are independent (as determined under Rule 10A-3 of the Exchange Act and the NYSE American Company Guide) and all of whom are financially literate. The Company's registration statement on Form 40-F under the Exchange Act, became effective on September 28, 2021 and the Company's common shares began trading on the NYSE American LLC (the "NYSE American") on September 29, 2021. At that time, Denis Laviolette served on the Company's Audit Committee. By virtue of Denis Laviolette's position as President of the Company, he was not considered independent. Denis Laviolette served as a member of the Company's Audit Committee pursuant to the exemption from such independence requirements set forth in Rule 10A-3(b)(1)(iv)(2) until May 16, 2022. On April 14, 2022, Vijay Mehta was appointed to the Board and he joined the Audit Committee on May 16, 2022 replacing Denis Laviolette. Vijay Mehta is independent as determined under Rule 10A-3 of the Exchange Act and the NYSE American Company Guide. We believe that the Company's reliance on such exemption did not materially adversely affect the ability of the Audit Committee to act independently and to satisfy the other requirements of Rule 10A-3. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American. Section 110 of the NYSE American Company Guide permits the NYSE American to consider the laws, customs and practices of foreign issuers and to grant exemptions from NYSE American listing criteria based on these considerations. Below is a description of the significant ways in which the Company's governance practices differ from those followed by U.S. domestic companies pursuant to NYSE American standards: Quorum Section 123 of the NYSE American Company Guide recommends a quorum of not less than one-third of a listed company's shares issued and outstanding entitled to vote at a meeting of shareholders. The Company's quorum requirement under its Articles is one person present or represented by proxy who, in the aggregate, holds at least 5% of the issued shares entitled to be voted at the meeting. Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Section 804 of the NYSE American Company Guide requires Board of Director nominees to be selected or recommended by either a Nominating Committee comprised solely of independent directors or by a majority of such company's independent directors. As permitted by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee consists of three directors, of which one is independent. 6 Compensation Committee Section 805 of the NYSE American Company Guide requires the compensation of a listed company's chief executive officer to be determined or recommended to the Board of Directors for determination, either by a Compensation Committee comprised of independent directors or by a majority of such company's independent directors. As permitted by the TSXV, the Company's Compensation Committee consists of three directors, of which one is independent. Shareholder Approval Section 711 of the NYSE American Listed Company Guide requires shareholder approval of all equity compensation plans and material revisions to such plans. The definition of "equity compensation plans" includes plans that provide for the delivery of both newly issued and treasury securities, as well as plans that include securities re-acquired in the open market by the issuing company for the purpose of redistribution to employees and directors. The Company will follow the shareholder approval requirements listed in Policy 4.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual in connection with equity compensation arrangements. Section 713 of the NYSE American Listed Company Guide requires a listed company to obtain the approval of its shareholders for certain kinds of securities issuances, including private placements that result in the issuance of common shares (or securities convertible into common shares) equal to 20% or more of presently outstanding shares for less than the greater of book or market value of such shares. The Company will follow the shareholder approval requirements listed in Policy 4.1 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual in connection with certain securities issuances, including private placements. In addition, the Company may from time-to-time seek exemption from NYSE American corporate governance requirements under Section 110 of the NYSE American Company Guide, in which case the Company will make any required disclosures of such exemptions. The foregoing is consistent with the laws, customs and practices in Canada. MINE SAFETY Not applicable. ​ 7 UNDERTAKING AND CONSENT TO SERVICE OF PROCESS A.Undertaking The Company undertakes to make available, in person or by telephone, representatives to respond to inquiries made by the Commission staff, and to furnish promptly, when requested to do so by the Commission staff, information relating to: the securities in relation to which the obligation to file an annual report on Form 40-F arises; or transactions in said securities. B.Consent to Service of Process The Company has filed an Appointment of Agent for Service of Process and Undertaking on Form F-X with respect to the class of securities in relation to which the obligation to file this Annual Report arises. ​ 8 EXHIBIT INDEX Exhibit No. Description 99.1 ​ Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 ​ ​ ​ 99.2 ​ Amended Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 ​ ​ ​ 99.3 ​ Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 ​ ​ ​ 99.4 ​ Certificate of the Chief Executive Officer required by Rule 13a-14(a) or Rule 15d-14(a), pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 ​ ​ ​ 99.5 ​ Certificate of the Chief Financial Officer required by Rule 13a-14(a) or Rule 15d-14(a), pursuant to Section 302 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 ​ ​ ​ 99.6 ​ Certificate of the Chief Executive Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as enacted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 ​ ​ ​ 99.7 ​ Certificate of the Chief Financial Officerpursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as enacted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 ​ ​ ​ 99.8 ​ Consent of Crowe MacKay LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm ​ ​ ​ 99.9 ​ Consent of Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer ​ ​ ​ 99.10 ​ Consent of Alan Lambden, P.Geo ​ ​ ​ 99.11 ​ Consent of R. Mohan Srivastava, P.Geo ​ ​ ​ 101 ​ Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL) ​ ​ ​ 104 ​ Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101) ​ ​ 9 SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, New Found Gold Corp. certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 40-F and has duly caused this annual report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereto duly authorized. 