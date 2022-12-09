Advanced search
    NFG   CA64440N1033

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP.

(NFG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
5.550 CAD   -0.18%
04:33pNew Found Gold : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
PU
09:20aGossan Resources Provides Update on Newfoundland Geochemical Sampling Program
AQ
12/08New Found Gold : Who We Are - Form 6-K
PU
New Found Gold : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

12/09/2022 | 04:33pm EST
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
In accordance with Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the annual general meeting of the shareholders of New Found Gold Corp. (the "Company") held on December 8, 2022 (the "Meeting").
Total Shares Voted 76,461,911
Total Shares Issued and Outstanding as at Record Date (November 3, 2022) 168,942,935
Total Percentage of Shares Voted 45.26%

Business of the Meeting
1.
The shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") voted to appoint Crowe Mackay LLP as auditor of the Company until the next annual general meeting of the Company and the board of directors of the Company was authorized to fix their renumeration:
MATTER
OUTCOME OF VOTE
Outcome
% Votes
FOR
% Votes
AGAINST
% Votes
WITHHELD
Appoint Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to fix their remuneration
Carried
99.96
0.00
0.04

2.
The Shareholders voted to elect the following nominees as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed, unless his office is earlier vacated in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of the Company or the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).
MATTER
OUTCOME OF VOTE
Outcome
% Votes
FOR
% Votes
AGAINST
% Votes
WITHHELD
Elect the following persons as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting:
Douglas Hurst
Carried
95.31
0.00
4.69
Collin Kettell
Carried
95.32
0.00
4.68
Denis Laviolette
Carried
99.43
0.00
0.57
Vijay Mehta
Carried
99.89
0.00
0.11
Raymond Threlkeld
Carried
99.91
0.00
0.09

NEWFOUND GOLD CORP255255
Suite 1430, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6
1


3.
The Shareholders voted to approve the Company's amended stock option plan, as follows:
MATTER
OUTCOME OF VOTE
Outcome
% Votes
FOR
% Votes
AGAINST
% Votes
WITHHELD
Ratify, confirm, and approve the Company's Amended Stock Option Plan
Carried
88.18
11.82
0.00
No other business was voted upon at the Meeting.
Dated at Vancouver, British Columbia this 8th day of December 2022.

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP.
"Michael Kanevsky"
Michael Kanevsky
Chief Financial Officer


NEWFOUND GOLD CORP255255
Suite 1430, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6
2

Attachments

Disclaimer

New Found Gold Corp. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 21:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
