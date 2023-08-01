Re:
New Found Gold Corp. (the "Company")
Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice")
In compliance with Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), please be advised as follows:
1.
The Company has decided to change its auditor from Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Suite 1100, 1177 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4T5, to KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Suite 777 Dunsmuir Street, 11th floor, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7Y 1K3.
2.
The date of said change of auditor is July 31, 2023.
3.
Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, has resigned at the request of the Company.
4.
The resignation of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, and the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, have been approved by the Company's Board of Directors.
5.
None of the reports of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, on any of the Company's financial statements relating to the "relevant period" (as such term is defined in section 4.11(1) of NI 51-102) expressed a modified opinion.
6.
There has not been a "reportable event" (as such term is defined in section 4.11(1) of NI 51-102), which occurred in connection with the audit of the financial years ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, or for any period subsequent thereto.
Please review this Notice and prepare a letter identifying whether you agree, disagree and the reasons why, or have no basis to agree or disagree with each statement contained in this Notice, addressing your response to the relevant securities regulatory authorities (list of addresses attached hereto). Please deliver the response to the Company within seven (7) days from the date of this Notice.
This Notice and your reply will be part of the reporting package that will be filed with the applicable regulator or relevant securities administrators.
Dated this 31st day of July, 2023.
NEW FOUND GOLD CORP.
/s/ Michael Kanevsky
Michael Kanevsky
Chief Financial Officer
New Found Gold Corp.
Suite 1600 - 595 Burrard Street
Vancouver, BC, V7X 1L4
List of Addresses
Alberta Securities Commission
Suite 600, 250 - 5th Street SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 0R4
British Columbia Securities Commission
P.O. Box 10142, Pacific Centre
701 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V7Y 1L2
The Manitoba Securities Commission
500 - 400 St. Mary Avenue
Winnipeg, Manitoba R3C 4K5
Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick)
85 Charlotte Street, Suite 300
Saint John, New Brunswick E2L 2J2
Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
Financial Services Regulation Division
P.O. Box 8700
Confederation Building
2nd Floor, West Block
Prince Philip Drive
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador A1B 4J6
Government of Nunavut
Department of Justice
Legal Registries Division
P.O. Box 1000, Station 570
1st Floor, Brown Building
Iqaluit, Nunavut X0A 0H0
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
Suite 400, 5251 Duke Street
Duke Tower
P.O. Box 458
Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 2P8
Government of the Northwest Territories
Office of the Superintendent of Securities
P.O. Box 1320
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories X1A 2L9
Ontario Securities Commission
20 Queen Street West, 22nd Floor
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3S8
Prince Edward Island Securities Office
95 Rochford Street, 4th Floor Shaw Building
P.O. Box 2000
Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island C1A 7N8
Autorité des marchés financiers
800, Square Victoria, 22e étage
C.P. 246, Tour de la Bourse
Montréal, Québec H4Z 1G3
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan
Suite 601 - 1919 Saskatchewan Drive
Regina, Saskatchewan S4P 4H2
Government of Yukon
Department of Community Services
Office of the Superintendent of Securities
307 Black Street
Whitehorse, Yukon Y1A 2N1
Crowe MacKay LLP
1100 - 1177 West Hastings Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4T5
Main +1 (604) 687-4511
Fax +1 (604) 687-5805
www.crowemackay.ca
July 31, 2023
British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan
The Manitoba Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Authorité des Marchés Financiers, Quebec
New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
Newfoundland and Labrador Office of the Superintendent of Securities Service
Office of the Superintendent of Securities of Prince Edward Island
Northwest Terrorities Office of the Superintendent of Securities
Nunavut Office of the Superintendent of Securities
Office of the Yukon Superintendent of Securities
Dear Sirs/Mesdames,
Re: New Found Gold Corp. - Notice of Change of Auditor
As required by National Instrument 51-102, we confirm that we have reviewed the information contained in the Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") dated July 31, 2023 by New Found Gold Corp. and, based on our knowledge of such information at this time, we agree with the information contained in the Notice.
Yours very truly,
Crowe MacKay LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants
KPMG LLP
777 Dunsmuir Street
Vancouver, BC V7Y 1K3
Canada
Tel 604-691-3000
Fax 604-691-3031
www.kpmg.ca
British Columbia Securities Commission
Alberta Securities Commission
Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan
The Manitoba Securities Commission
Ontario Securities Commission
Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec)
Securities, Financial and Consumer Services Commission (New Brunswick)
Nova Scotia Securities Commission
Office of the Superintendent of Securities (Prince Edward Island)
Office of the Superintendent of Securities Service Newfoundland and Labrador
Northwest Territories Registrar of Securities
Yukon Registrar of Securities
Nunavut Registrar of Securities
July 31, 2023
Dear Sir/Madam
Re: Notice of Change of Auditors of New Found Gold Corp.
We have read the Notice of New Found Gold Corp. dated July 31, 2023 and are in agreement with the statements contained in such Notice except that we are not in a position to agree or disagree with New Found Gold Corp.'s statement that no reportable events occurred in connection with the audit of the financial years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, or for any period subsequent thereto.
Yours very truly,
Chartered Professional Accountants
KPMG LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership and member firm of the KPMG global
organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a
private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG Canada provides services to KPMG LLP.
Disclaimer
New Found Gold Corp. published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 21:36:12 UTC.