Re:

New Found Gold Corp. (the "Company")

Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice")





In compliance with Section 4.11 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"), please be advised as follows:





1. The Company has decided to change its auditor from Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Suite 1100, 1177 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4T5, to KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Suite 777 Dunsmuir Street, 11th floor, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7Y 1K3.





2. The date of said change of auditor is July 31, 2023.



3. Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, has resigned at the request of the Company.





4. The resignation of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, and the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, have been approved by the Company's Board of Directors.





5. None of the reports of Crowe MacKay LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, on any of the Company's financial statements relating to the "relevant period" (as such term is defined in section 4.11(1) of NI 51-102) expressed a modified opinion.

6. There has not been a "reportable event" (as such term is defined in section 4.11(1) of NI 51-102), which occurred in connection with the audit of the financial years ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, or for any period subsequent thereto.





Please review this Notice and prepare a letter identifying whether you agree, disagree and the reasons why, or have no basis to agree or disagree with each statement contained in this Notice, addressing your response to the relevant securities regulatory authorities (list of addresses attached hereto). Please deliver the response to the Company within seven (7) days from the date of this Notice.





This Notice and your reply will be part of the reporting package that will be filed with the applicable regulator or relevant securities administrators.





Dated this 31st day of July, 2023.





NEW FOUND GOLD CORP.





/s/ Michael Kanevsky

Michael Kanevsky

Chief Financial Officer









New Found Gold Corp. Suite 1600 - 595 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V7X 1L4





List of Addresses





