New Found Increases Queensway Drill Program to 500,000 Meters

New Found Gold Corp. (“New Found” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce an expansion of the exploration program at its 100% owned Queensway Project (“Queensway”), located on the Trans-Canada Highway 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland. To date the Company has completed approximately 80% (319,000m) of its current 400,000m diamond drill program at Queensway. Approximately 60,000m of drill core is pending assay.

Highlights

During 2022, New Found drilled 184,911m of core, employing an average of fourteen drill rigs. This equates to 3,555m of core production per week, with significant operating efficiencies experienced in the second half of the year.

Following the Holiday break, New Found has restarted drilling and moving forward, the Company intends to use an average of 12 drill rigs, including a maximum ramp-up to 14 drill rigs throughout 2023 as it continues its aggressive exploration program. As a result, New Found is now planning to drill a total of 500,000m as part of its ongoing drilling program at the Queensway Project by the end of 2023.

as part of its ongoing drilling program at the Queensway Project by the end of 2023. With 319,000m of drilling completed to date, the Company is forecasting 181,000m of core production during 2023. This expanded drill program is fully funded out of the Company’s current cash and marketable securities balance of $90 million.

Exploration drilling will include a hybrid of targeted drilling, aimed at expanding existing zones and identifying new zones in highly prospective areas, as well as grid drilling aimed at testing open swaths of prospective strike along main fault structures, with a strong emphasis on the west side of the Appleton Fault Zone (“AFZ”). Drilling is also planned for the parallel JBP Fault Zone (“JBP”) at Queensway North, the newly optioned VOA ground to the north, and at Queensway South.

Greg Matheson, COO of New Found stated: “The Queensway Project is rare in my experience as an exploration geologist as it covers +100km strike of two regional scale deformation zones that are known to be spatially associated with gold mineralization – the AFZ and JBP. Our 2021 and 2022 drilling focused almost entirely along the east side of a 3.5km corridor of the AFZ, which led to multiple discoveries including Keats, Keats North, Golden Joint, Lotto, and Lotto North. On November 28, 2022, the Company reported 42.6 g/t Au over 32m at Keats West as part of a developing new discovery located on the west side of the AFZ, a domain that has seen little exploration. At Queensway North there is no shortage of targets. A significant amount of drilling is needed to expand on the several discoveries made to date and test prospective regions within the footprint of the Au-bearing damage zone that surrounds the AFZ.

“Looking regionally, the Queensway Project covers a multitude of known gold prospects, structures, and prospective geological environments. This includes the JBP, which parallels the AFZ and remains underexplored, despite the presence of high-grade gold found on surface and in drilling. At Queensway South, we see the potential for additional gold discoveries along the southern extensions of both the AFZ and JBP faults, which extend for over 90km. Recognizing our success rate to date, and acknowledging the size of this canvas, we are excited to continue to aggressively pursue further potential high-grade gold discoveries at Queensway.”

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project which comprises a 1,650km2 area located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 500,000m drill program at Queensway and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $90 million as of January 2023.

