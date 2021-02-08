Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  New Gold Inc.    NGD   CA6445351068

NEW GOLD INC.

(NGD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Gold : Announces Partial Resumption of Underground Activities at the New Afton Mine

02/08/2021 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 8, 2021 – New Gold Inc. (“New Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE American: NGD) announces that partial underground operations as well as B3 and C-Zone development activities have resumed over the weekend at the New Afton Mine, located in Kamloops, B.C., following the tragic underground mud-rush incident that occurred on February 2, 2021.

“The restarting of mining activities is a significant step for the New Afton Mine as we continue our safe and sequential return to full operations,” said Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we move forward, our primary focus remains on the health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and their families and we will continue to provide counselling and support for them.”

  • The extraction of ore has resumed on Lift 1 at limited capacity that includes a portion of the recovery level on a remote mucking basis.
  • B3 and C-Zone development activities have returned to normal levels.
  • The area where the incident occurred will remain closed until further notice.
  • Milling, tailings operations and construction activities resumed late last week. The mill is currently processing ore from the live pile and intermediate-grade surface stockpile, which is expected to supply sufficient volume to feed the mill until full operations have resumed.
  • Additional details will be provided via a news release as they become available.

About New Gold Inc.

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River and New Afton Mines. The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater Project located in British Columbia and a 6% equity stake in Artemis. The Company also operates the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "will", "would” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the ongoing ramp-up at the New Afton mine.

All forward-looking statements in this press release are necessarily based on opinions and assumptions made as of the date such statements are made and are subject to important risk factors and uncertainties, many of which cannot be controlled or predicted. Among other things, the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to the following assumptions: there being no significant disruptions affecting New Gold’s operations at the New Afton Mine other than as set out herein, including further issues relating to or arising out of the mud-rush incident; there being no regulatory or legal limitations imposed upon New Afton, and New Gold’s ability to complete the ramp-up of operations without undue delay; there being no new cases of COVID-19 in the Company’s workforce at the New Afton Mine and the assumption that no additional members of the workforce are expected to be required to self-isolate due to cross-border travel to the United States or any other country; responses of the relevant governments to the COVID-19 outbreak being sufficient to contain the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak; there being no material disruption to the Company’s supply chains and workforce that would interfere with the Company’s anticipated course of action at the New Afton mine, and the systematic ramp-up of operations; and the results of the investigation in respect of the mud-rush incident not giving rise to any further required shut-downs.

In addition to such assumptions, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental events and hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, mud-rushes, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses and risks associated with the resumption of production of a mine (and the risk of inadequate insurance or inability to obtain insurance to cover these risks) as well as “Risk Factors” included in New Gold’s Annual Information Form, New Gold’s latest annual management’s discussion and analysis, and other disclosure documents filed on and available at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements.

All of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. New Gold expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEW GOLD INC.
12:41aNew Gold Announces Partial Resumption of Underground Activities at the New Af..
MT
12:32aNEW GOLD BRIEF : Announces Partial Resumption of Underground Activities at the N..
MT
12:31aNEW GOLD : Announces Partial Resumption of Underground Activities at the New Aft..
BU
02/05Dual Listed New Gold, Down 26% YTD, Resumes Surface Operations at the New Aft..
MT
02/05NEW GOLD BRIEF : Cites Resumption of Surface Operations at the New Afton Mine
MT
02/05NEW GOLD : Reports Resumption of Surface Operations at the New Afton Mine
BU
02/04TSX hits record high on energy boost; Canada Goose soars
RE
02/04New Gold Provides an Update on the New Afton Mine Tragedy
MT
02/04NEW GOLD : Provides an Update on the New Afton Mine
BU
02/04NEW GOLD BRIEF : Provides an Update on the New Afton Mine
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 644 M - -
Net income 2020 -46,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 253 M 1 251 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEW GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
New Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW GOLD INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,47 $
Last Close Price 1,84 $
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renaud Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Chausse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian Wilton Pearce Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Marilyn Schonberner Independent Director
Gillian Davidson Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW GOLD INC.-16.07%1 251
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.99%47 822
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.69%39 680
POLYUS-4.17%26 241
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.43%18 248
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.68%17 221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ