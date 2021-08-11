Log in
    NGD   CA6445351068

NEW GOLD INC.

(NGD)
New Gold : Management's Discussion and Analysis - For the three months ended June 30, 2021

08/11/2021
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

All dollar figures are in United States dollars and tabular dollar amounts are in millions, unless otherwise noted. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of the consolidated financial condition and results of operations of New Gold Inc. and its subsidiaries ("New Gold" or the "Company"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with New Gold's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, and related notes, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, as discussed in the cautionary note contained in this MD&A. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All dollar figures are in U.S. dollars and tabular dollar amounts are in millions, unless otherwise noted. This MD&A has been prepared as at August 10, 2021. Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

OUR BUSINESS

New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining Company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada. The assets of the Company, directly or through its subsidiaries, are comprised of the Rainy River Mine in Canada ("Rainy River") and the New Afton Mine in Canada ("New Afton"). The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater project located in Canada, a 6% equity stake in Artemis Gold Inc., and other Canadian-focused investments. New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

2

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

Contents

OUR BUSINESS.............................................................................................................................................

2

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS...........................................................................................

4

SUSTAINABILITY AND ESG........................................................................................................................

6

CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION..........................................................................

7

OUTLOOK FOR 2021....................................................................................................................................

7

OUR RESPONSE TO COVID-19.................................................................................................................

8

KEY PERFORMANCE DRIVERS................................................................................................................

9

FINANCIAL RESULTS...................................................................................................................................

11

REVIEW OF OPERATING MINES...............................................................................................................

15

FINANCIAL CONDITION REVIEW..............................................................................................................

21

NON-GAAPFINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES........................................................................

26

ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT AND RISK FACTORS..................................................................

37

CRITICAL JUDGMENTS AND ESTIMATION UNCERTAINTIES............................................................

37

ACCOUNTING POLICIES.............................................................................................................................

37

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES..............................................................................................................

38

END NOTES....................................................................................................................................................

39

CAUTIONARY NOTES..................................................................................................................................

40

3

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

OPERATING INFORMATION

Gold equivalent ("eq.") (ounces)(1):

Produced(3)

105,705

98,079

201,731

201,514

Sold(3)

104,221

91,390

196,039

195,326

Gold (ounces):

Produced(3)

66,989

64,294

133,639

131,084

Sold(3)

68,184

60,853

131,723

129,626

Copper (millions of pounds):

Produced(3)

18.2

16.9

32.0

35.4

Sold(3)

16.9

15.3

30.2

33.0

Revenue

Gold ($/ounce)

1,794

1,491

1,782

1,459

Copper ($/pound)

4.14

2.33

3.91

2.35

Average realized price(2)

Gold ($/ounce)

1,817

1,516

1,803

1,485

Copper ($/pound)

4.43

2.51

4.17

2.54

Operating expenses per gold eq. ounce sold ($/ounce)

913

726

964

799

Depreciation and depletion per gold eq. ounce sold ($/

495

445

496

478

ounce)

Total cash costs per gold eq. ounce sold ($/ounce)(2)

977

773

1,019

849

All-in sustaining costs per gold eq. ounce sold ($/ounce) (2)

1,551

1,283

1,551

1,370

4

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

(in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

2021

2020

2021

2020

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Revenue

198.2

128.5

363.1

270.8

Revenue less cost of goods sold

51.8

21.7

77.7

22.3

Net (loss) earnings

(15.8)

(45.6)

1.0

(73.9)

Adjusted net earnings (loss)(2)

26.7

(3.3)

34.8

(21.1)

Cash generated from operations

110.3

52.8

163.7

104.1

Cash generated from operations before changes in non-

84.7

51.6

148.5

98.7

cash operating working capital(2)

Sustaining capital(2)

46.6

38.8

81.9

85.1

Growth capital(2)

33.2

11.4

51.8

30.4

Total assets

2,284.2

2,751.3

2,284.2

2,751.3

Cash and cash equivalents

138.4

700.2

138.4

700.2

Long-term debt

490.1

1,078.9

490.1

1,078.9

Non-current liabilities excluding long-term debt

803.0

669.7

803.0

669.7

Share Data

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic ($)

(0.02)

(0.07)

-

(0.11)

Diluted ($)

(0.02)

(0.07)

-

(0.11)

Adjusted net (loss) earnings per basic share ($)(2)

0.04

-

0.05

(0.03)

Share price as at June 30 (TSX - Canadian dollars)

2.23

1.84

2.23

1.84

Weighted average outstanding shares (basic) (millions)

680.8

676.0

680.7

676.0

5

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Gold Inc. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 20:15:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
