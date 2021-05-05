Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Gold : Financial Statements - For the three months ended March 31, 2021

05/05/2021 | 06:43am EDT
Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2021

Contents

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS..............................................................................

2

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME.......................................

3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION.................................................

4

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY.................................................

5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW.................................................................

6

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS..............................................

7

1.

Description of business and nature of operations....................................................................................

7

2.

Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies..........................................................................

7

3.

Expenses.................................................................................................................................................

9

4.

Trade and other receivables.....................................................................................................................

11

5.

Investments..............................................................................................................................................

11

6.

Trade and other payables........................................................................................................................

12

7.

Inventories................................................................................................................................................

12

8.

Mining interests........................................................................................................................................

13

9.

Long-termdebt.........................................................................................................................................

15

10.

Non-currentderivative financial liabilities...............................................................................................

17

11. Leases....................................................................................................................................................

19

12.

Derivative instruments............................................................................................................................

20

13.

Reclamation and closure cost obligations..............................................................................................

22

14.

Share capital..........................................................................................................................................

23

15.

Income and mining taxes.......................................................................................................................

25

16.

Supplemental cash flow information......................................................................................................

26

17.

Segmented information..........................................................................................................................

27

18.

Fair value measurement........................................................................................................................

28

19.

Commitments.........................................................................................................................................

30

1

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Note

2021

2020

Revenues

164.9

142.3

Operating expenses

3

93.9

89.7

Depreciation and depletion

45.1

52.0

Revenue less cost of goods sold

25.9

0.6

Corporate administration

5.3

4.5

Share-based payment expenses

14

(1.1)

0.2

Exploration and business development

2.1

1.8

Income (loss) from operations

19.6

(5.9)

Finance income

3

0.1

0.2

Finance costs

3

(9.4)

(13.5)

Other gains (losses)

3

8.7

(3.9)

Income (loss) before taxes

19.0

(23.1)

Income tax expense

15

(3.9)

(5.2)

Net earnings (loss)

15.1

(28.3)

Earnings (loss) per share

Basic

14

0.02

(0.04)

Diluted

14

0.02

(0.04)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in millions)

Basic

14

680.6

676.0

Diluted

14

682.8

676.0

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Note

2021

2020

Net earnings (loss)

15.1

(28.3)

Other comprehensive income

Gain on revaluation of non-current derivative

10

35.3

5.5

financial liabilities

Total comprehensive income (loss)

50.4

(22.8)

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As at March 31 As at December 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Note

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

131.2

186.3

Trade and other receivables

4

81.2

77.1

Inventories

7

95.9

93.3

Current income tax receivable

3.5

4.0

Investments

5

59.7

45.4

Prepaid expenses and other

9.0

12.7

Total current assets

380.5

418.8

Mining interests

8

1,838.8

1,828.3

Other assets

1.9

3.0

Total assets

2,221.2

2,250.1

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

6

146.3

158.0

Current income tax payable

0.5

0.7

Total current liabilities

146.8

158.7

Reclamation and closure cost obligations

13

108.1

113.5

Non-current derivative financial liabilities

10

558.3

617.4

Long-term debt

9

489.6

489.2

Deferred tax liabilities

56.7

53.5

Lease obligations

11

17.9

19.5

Other liabilities

3.3

9.0

Total liabilities

1,380.7

1,460.8

Equity

Common shares

14

3,154.9

3,154.0

Contributed surplus

106.6

106.7

Other reserves

(81.5)

(116.8)

Deficit

(2,339.5)

(2,354.6)

Total equity

840.5

789.3

Total liabilities and equity

2,221.2

2,250.1

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Note

2021

2020

COMMON SHARES

Balance, beginning of period

3,154.0

3,144.5

Issuance of common shares under First Nations agreements

0.4

-

Exercise of options and vested performance share units

0.5

0.1

Balance, end of period

3,154.9

3,144.6

CONTRIBUTED SURPLUS

Balance, beginning of period

106.7

105.7

Exercise of options and vested performance share units

14

(0.5)

-

Equity settled share-based payments

0.4

0.2

Balance, end of period

106.6

105.9

OTHER RESERVES

Balance, beginning of period

(116.8)

(13.6)

Gain on revaluation of non-current derivative financial liabilities (net of tax)

10

35.3

5.5

Balance, end of period

(81.5)

(8.1)

DEFICIT

Balance, beginning of period

(2,354.6)

(2,275.3)

Net earnings (loss)

15.1

(28.3)

Balance, end of period

(2,339.5)

(2,303.6)

Total equity

840.5

938.8

See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Note

2021

2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

15.1

(28.3)

Net earnings (loss)

Adjustments for:

0.5

(9.6)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

Depreciation and depletion

45.4

52.8

Financial instrument transaction costs

0.2

3.4

Other non-cash adjustments

16

(8.5)

12.9

Income tax expense

15

3.9

5.2

Finance income

3

(0.1)

(0.2)

Finance costs

3

9.4

13.5

Reclamation and closure costs paid

13

(1.6)

(2.1)

64.3

47.6

Change in non-cash operating working capital

16

(10.4)

4.2

Income taxes paid

(0.6)

(0.5)

Cash generated from operations

53.3

51.3

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(53.8)

(65.3)

Mining interests

Proceeds from sale of Mesquite

-

7.5

Proceeds from sale of other assets

0.1

-

Investment and other financial instrument acquisitions

(23.5)

(0.8)

Interest received

0.1

0.2

Cash used by investing activities

(77.1)

(58.4)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

-

299.6

Proceeds from New Afton free cash flow interest obligation, net of transaction costs

10

Lease payments

(2.7)

(2.9)

Cash settlement of non-current derivative financial liabilities

10

(12.0)

(4.7)

Interest paid

(17.4)

(1.4)

Drawdown of credit facility

9

-

35.0

Cash (used by) generated from financing activities

(32.1)

325.6

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

0.8

(1.5)

Change in cash and cash equivalents

(55.1)

317.0

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

186.3

83.4

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

131.2

400.4

Cash and cash equivalents are comprised of:

94.3

333.2

Cash

Short-term money market instruments

36.9

67.2

131.2

400.4

6

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended March 31, 2021

(Amounts expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts and unless otherwise noted)

1. Description of business and nature of operations

New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") is an intermediate gold mining company engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. The assets of the Company, directly or through its subsidiaries, are comprised of the Rainy River Mine in Canada ("Rainy River"), the New Afton Mine in Canada ("New Afton"), and the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation) ("Cerro San Pedro" or "CSP"). The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater ("Blackwater") project located in Canada, a 6% equity stake in Artemis, and other Canadian-focused investments.

The Company is a corporation governed by the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American under the symbol NGD. The Company's registered office is located at 925 West Georgia Street, Suite 1600, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L2, Canada.

2. Basis of preparation and significant accounting policies

(a) Statement of compliance

These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board on a basis consistent with the accounting policies disclosed in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

These unaudited interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 which includes information necessary or useful to understanding the Company's business and financial statement presentation. In particular, the Company's significant accounting policies are presented as Note 2 in the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and have been consistently applied in the preparation of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, except as noted below in "changes in accounting policies". These unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company on May 4th, 2021.

  1. Changes in accounting policies
    IAS 16 - Property, Plant and Equipment

The amendments to IAS 16 prohibit deducting the proceeds from selling items produced while bringing the asset to the location and condition necessary for them to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management from the cost of property, plant and equipment. Instead, a company will recognize such sales proceeds and related costs in profit or loss. With the adoption of the amended standard, pre-commercial production sales and related costs while bringing a project into a condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management, are recognized in profit or loss in accordance with applicable standards. The entity measures the cost of those items applying the measurement requirements of "IAS 2 Inventories". This amendment is in effect January 1, 2022 with early adoption permitted.

7

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

The Company has early adopted this amendment as of January 1, 2021 with retrospective application only to items of property, plant and equipment that were brought to the location and condition necessary for them to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management on or after January 1, 2020. The Company expects that the adoption of this amendment will apply to revenue generated by the sale of underground ore at Rainy River in 2021, however the impact is not anticipated to be material. There was no impact on the prior-year period.

8

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

3. Expenses

(a) Operating expenses by nature

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

OPERATING EXPENSES BY NATURE

Raw materials and consumables

39.1

34.1

Salaries and employee benefits

36.5

30.7

Contractors

18.6

16.6

Repairs and maintenance

13.2

8.5

General and administrative

5.9

5.3

Leases

0.8

0.9

Royalties

1.9

3.0

Drilling and analytical

1.1

0.3

Other

2.6

2.4

Total production expenses

119.7

101.8

Less: Production expenses capitalized

(26.1)

(16.8)

Add: Change in inventories

0.3

4.7

Total operating expenses

93.9

89.7

(b) Finance costs and income

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

FINANCE COSTS

Interest on senior unsecured notes

9.0

11.0

Interest on Credit Facility

0.2

0.6

Accretion

0.8

1.3

Other finance costs

1.6

1.1

Total finance costs

11.6

14.0

Less: amounts included in cost of qualifying assets

(2.2)

(0.5)

Total finance costs

9.4

13.5

FINANCE INCOME

Interest income

0.1

0.2

9

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

(c) Other gains and (losses)

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

OTHER GAINS AND (LOSSES)

(Loss) gain on foreign exchange

(0.7)

10.8

Loss on disposal of assets

(0.2)

(0.8)

Loss on revaluation of investments

(8.3)

-

Unrealized gain (loss) on revaluation of non-current derivative financial liabilities

18.7

(9.2)

Settlement and loss on revaluation of gold price option contracts

-

(1.2)

Settlement and loss on revaluation of copper price option contracts

(1.2)

-

Revaluation of CSP's reclamation and closure cost obligation

(0.5)

0.4

Financial instrument transaction costs

(0.2)

(3.4)

Flow through share premium(1)

1.7

-

Other

(0.6)

(0.5)

Total other gains (losses)

8.7

(3.9)

1. In the fourth quarter of 2020 the Company issued 3,824,000 flow through shares and recognized a premium on the difference between the issue price and the share price on the date of close. In 2021 the flow through share premium was recognized in income when the Company renounced the related tax benefits.

10

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

4. Trade and other receivables

As at March 31

As at

December 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

Trade receivables

11.0

8.0

Sales tax receivable

18.5

15.4

Unsettled provisionally priced concentrate derivatives and swap contracts (Note 12)

(1.4)

(0.9)

Proceeds due from sale of Mesquite(1)

12.8

12.8

Proceeds due from sale of Blackwater(2)

39.8

39.3

Other

0.5

2.5

Total trade and other receivables

81.2

77.1

  1. In 2020, the Company recognized a receivable of $12.8 million for outstanding income tax refunds at Mesquite due to the enactment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in the United States, which supported the recognition of this receivable.
  2. The Blackwater project was sold in the third quarter of 2020 and the Company retained an 8% stream on gold production from the property and C$50.0 million of the proceeds are due on August 21, 2021.

5. Investments

As at March 31

As at

December 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

MARKETABLE EQUITY SECURITIES(3)

Artemis Gold Inc.(1)

30.2

37.3

Harte Gold Corp.(2)

19.1

-

Other marketable securities

9.5

7.2

Total marketable equity securities

58.8

44.5

Other Investments

0.9

0.9

Total investments

59.7

45.4

  1. Until November 2021, the Company requires Artemis' consent in order to transfer or dispose of the investment.
  2. In March 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of 14.9% of Harte Gold Corp for $19.8 million (C$24.8 million).
  3. In April 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Talisker Resources Ltd. for $11.0 million (C$13.8 million).

11

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

6. Trade and other payables

As at March 31

As at

December 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

Trade payables

49.5

41.6

Interest payable

8.9

16.7

Accruals

51.0

57.4

Current portion of reclamation and closure cost obligations (Note 13)

6.1

5.7

Current portion of gold stream obligation (Note 10)

30.8

32.1

Current portion of New Afton free cash flow interest obligation (Note 10)

-

4.5

Total trade and other payables

146.3

158.0

7. Inventories

As at March 31

As at

December 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

INVENTORIES

Stockpile ore

16.3

21.6

Work-in-process

12.3

9.3

Finished goods(1)

10.8

7.0

Supplies

56.5

55.4

Total current inventories

95.9

93.3

1. The amount of inventories recognized in operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2021 were $90.3 million (2020 - $84.9 million).

12

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

8. Mining interests

Mining Properties

Depletable

Non- depletable

Plant & equipment

Construction in

Total

progress

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

COST

As at December 31, 2019

1,451.1

409.0

1,260.2

129.4

3,249.7

Additions

57.7

85.7

68.3

88.2

299.9

Disposals

-

-

(9.1)

-

(9.1)

Transfers

60.6

-

-

(60.6)

-

Sale of Blackwater, net of retained

-

(194.3)

(20.3)

-

(214.6)

mineral interest(1)

As at December 31, 2020

1,569.4

300.4

1,299.1

157.0

3,325.9

Additions

9.3

26.7

6.0

13.8

55.8

Disposals

(0.2)

-

(1.8)

-

(2.0)

Transfers

59.9

-

30.5

(90.4)

-

As at March 31, 2021

1,638.4

327.1

1,333.8

80.4

3,379.7

ACCUMULATED DEPRECIATION

As at December 31, 2019

831.4

-

490.3

-

1,321.7

Depreciation for the year

77.7

-

112.0

-

189.7

Disposals

-

-

(7.2)

-

(7.2)

Sale of Blackwater(1)

-

-

(6.6)

-

(6.6)

As at December 31, 2020

909.1

-

588.5

-

1,497.6

Depreciation for the period

20.0

-

25.0

-

45.0

Disposals

-

-

(1.7)

-

(1.7)

As at March 31, 2021

929.1

-

611.8

-

1,540.9

CARRYING AMOUNT

As at December 31, 2020

660.3

300.4

710.6

157.0

1,828.3

As at March 31, 2021

709.3

327.1

722.0

80.4

1,838.8

1. The Blackwater project was sold in the third quarter of 2020 and the Company retained an 8% stream on gold production from the property.

Carrying amount by property as at March 31, 2021

As at March 31, 2021

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Depletable

Non-

Plant &

Construction

depletable

equipment

in progress

Total

MINING INTEREST BY SITE

New Afton

378.7

151.6

152.9

29.6

712.8

Rainy River

330.6

24.4

566.9

50.8

972.7

Other(1)

-

151.1

2.2

-

153.3

Carrying amount

709.3

327.1

722.0

80.4

1,838.8

1. Other includes corporate balances, exploration properties, and the retained mineral interest in the Blackwater property.

13

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

Carrying amount by property as at December 31, 2020:

As at December 31, 2020

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Depletable

Non-

Plant &

Construction

depletable

equipment

in progress

Total

MINING INTEREST BY SITE

New Afton

382.9

127.5

150.0

27.4

687.8

Rainy River

277.4

21.8

558.4

129.6

987.2

Other(1)

-

151.1

2.2

-

153.3

Carrying amount

660.3

300.4

710.6

157.0

1,828.3

1. Other includes corporate balances, exploration properties, and the retained mineral interest in the Blackwater property.

14

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

9. Long-term debt

Long-term debt consists of the following:

As at March 31 As at December 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

LONG-TERM DEBT

Senior unsecured notes - due May 15, 2025 (a)

96.4

96.3

Senior unsecured notes - due July 15, 2027 (b)

393.2

392.9

Credit Facility (c)

-

-

Total long-term debt

489.6

489.2

(a) Senior Unsecured Notes - due May 15, 2025

As at March 31, 2021 the Company has $100.0 million of senior unsecured notes outstanding that mature and become due and payable on May 15, 2025 ("the 2025 Unsecured Notes"). The 2025 Unsecured Notes are denominated in U.S. dollars and bear interest at the rate of 6.375% per annum. Interest is payable in arrears in equal semi-annual installments on May 15 and November 15 of each year.

The 2025 Unsecured Notes are subject to a minimum interest coverage incurrence covenant of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, and other non-cash adjustments to interest of 2:1. The test is applied on a pro-forma basis prior to the Company incurring additional debt, entering into business combinations or acquiring significant assets, or certain other corporate actions. There are no maintenance covenants.

The 2025 Unsecured Notes are redeemable by the Company in whole or in part:

  • During the 12-month period beginning on May 15 of the years indicated at the redemption prices below, expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the 2025 Unsecured Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date.

Date

Redemption prices (%)

2020

104.78

2021

103.19

2022

101.59

2023 and thereafter

100.00

(b) Senior Unsecured Notes - due July 15, 2027

As at March 31, 2021 the Company has $400.0 million of senior unsecured notes outstanding that mature and become due and payable on July 15, 2027 ("the 2027 Unsecured Notes"). The 2027 Unsecured Notes are denominated in U.S. dollars and bear interest at the rate of 7.50% per annum. Interest is payable in arrears in equal semi-annual instalments on January 15 and July 15 of each year.

The 2027 Unsecured Notes are subject to a minimum interest coverage incurrence covenant of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment, and other non-cash adjustments to interest of 2:1. The test is applied on a pro-forma basis prior to the Company incurring additional debt, entering into business combinations or acquiring significant assets, or certain other corporate actions. There are no maintenance covenants.

15

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

The 2027 Unsecured Notes are redeemable by the Company in whole or in part:

  • At any time prior to July 15, 2023 at a redemption price of 100% of the aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Unsecured Notes, plus a make-whole premium (consisting of the redemption price as described below, and future interest that would have been paid up to the first call date of July 15, 2023), plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date.
  • During the 12-month period beginning on July 15 of the years indicated at the redemption prices below, expressed as a percentage of the principal amount of the 2027 Unsecured Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to the redemption date:

Date

Redemption prices (%)

2023

103.75

2024

101.88

2025 and thereafter

100.00

(c) Credit Facility

The Company holds a revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with a maturity date of October 2023 and has a borrowing limit of $350.0 million. The Credit Facility contains various covenants customary for a loan facility of this nature, including limits on indebtedness, asset sales, and liens. The Credit Facility contains three covenant tests all of which are measured on a rolling four-quarter basis at the end of every quarter:

  • The minimum interest coverage ratio, being earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, exploration, impairment, and other non-cash adjustments ("Adjusted EBITDA") to interest;
  • The maximum net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio ("Leverage Ratio"); and
  • The maximum gross secured debt to Adjusted EBITDA ("Secured Leverage Ratio").

Significant financial covenants are as follows:

Twelve months ended

Twelve months ended

March 31

December 31

Financial Covenant

2021

2020

FINANCIAL COVENANTS

Minimum interest coverage ratio (Adjusted EBITDA to interest)

>3.0:1.0

5.2 : 1

5.0 : 1

Maximum leverage ratio (net debt to Adjusted EBITDA)

<4.5:1.0

2.0 : 1

1.8 : 1

Maximum secured leverage ratio (secured debt to Adjusted

<2.0:1.0

0.3 : 1

0.3 : 1

EBITDA)

The interest margin on drawings under the Credit Facility ranges from 1.75% to 4.25% over LIBOR, the Prime Rate or the Base Rate, based on the Company's Leverage Ratio and the currency and type of credit selected by the Company. Based on the Company's Leverage Ratio, the rate is 3.25% over LIBOR as at March 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - 3.00%). The standby fees on undrawn amounts under the Credit Facility range from 0.62% to 0.96%, depending on the Company's Leverage Ratio. Based on the Company's Leverage Ratio, the rate is 0.73% as at March 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020 - 0.68%).

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, $nil has been drawn under the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility has been used to issue letters of credit amounting to $46.4 million (December 31, 2020 - $46.0

16

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

million). Letters of credit relate to reclamation bonds, and other financial assurances required with various government agencies.

10. Non-current derivative financial liabilities

The following is a summary of the change in non-current derivative financial liabilities:

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Rainy River

New Afton

Total

CHANGE IN NON-CURRENT DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

Balance, December 31, 2019

164.5

-

164.5

Proceeds received

-

300.0

300.0

Settlements during the period

(24.1)

-

(24.1)

Fair value adjustments related to changes in the Company's own credit risk(1)

19.2

84.0

103.2

Other fair value adjustments(2)

58.3

52.1

110.4

Balance, December 31, 2020

217.9

436.1

654.0

Less: current portion

(32.1)

(4.5)

(36.6)

Non-current portion of derivative financial liabilities

185.8

431.6

617.4

Balance, December 31, 2020

217.9

436.1

654.0

Settlements during the period

(5.9)

(4.9)

(10.8)

Fair value adjustments related to changes in the Company's own credit risk(1)

(2.4)

(32.9)

(35.3)

Other fair value adjustments(2)

(6.3)

(12.5)

(18.8)

Balance, March 31, 2021

203.3

385.8

589.1

Less: current portion(3)

(30.8)

-

(30.8)

Non-current portion of derivative financial liabilities

172.5

385.8

558.3

  1. Fair value adjustments related to changes in the Company's own credit risk are included in other comprehensive income.
  2. Other fair value adjustments are included in the consolidated income statements.
  3. The current portion of the derivative financial liabilities is included in trade and other payables on the statement of financial position.

Rainy River Gold Stream Obligation

In 2015, the Company entered into a $175 million streaming transaction with RGLD Gold AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold Inc. ("Royal Gold"). Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will deliver to Royal Gold 6.5% of gold production from Rainy River up to a total of 230,000 ounces of gold and then 3.25% of the mine's gold production thereafter. The Company will also deliver to Royal Gold 60% of the mine's silver production to a maximum of 3.1 million ounces and then 30% of silver production thereafter.

In addition to the upfront deposit, Royal Gold will pay 25% of the average spot gold or silver price at the time each ounce of gold or silver is delivered under the stream. The difference between the spot price of metal and the cash received from Royal Gold will reduce the $175.0 million deposit over the life of the mine. Upon expiry of the 40 year term of the agreement (which may be extended in certain circumstances), any balance of the $175.0 million upfront deposit remaining unpaid will be refunded to Royal Gold.

17

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

The Company has designated the gold stream obligation as a financial liability at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL") under the scope of IFRS 9. Accordingly, the Company values the liability at the present value of its expected future cash flows at each reporting period with changes in fair value reflected in the consolidated income statements and consolidated statements of comprehensive income.

Fair value adjustments represent the net effect on the gold stream obligation of changes in the variables included in the Company's valuation model between the date of receipt of deposit and the reporting date.

New Afton Free Cash Flow Interest Obligation

In the first quarter of 2020, New Gold entered into a strategic partnership with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("Ontario Teachers'"). Under the terms of the strategic partnership, Ontario Teachers' acquired a 46% free cash flow interest in the New Afton mine for upfront cash proceeds of $300 million. Ontario Teachers' has an option to convert the free cash flow interest into a 46% joint venture interest in New Afton in four years, or have their free cash flow interest remain as a free cash flow interest at a reduced rate of 42.5%. The agreement includes a minimum cash guarantee at the end of four years and a buyback option for New Gold.

The Company has designated the free cash flow interest obligation as an FVTPL under the scope of IFRS

9. Fair value of the free cash flow interest obligation on initial recognition was determined by the amount of the cash advance received. Subsequent fair value is calculated on each reporting date with gains and losses recorded in net earnings. Fair value adjustments as a result of the Company's own credit risk are recorded in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, as required by IFRS 9 for financial liabilities designated as at FVTPL.

Components of the adjustment to fair value for the non-current derivative financial liabilities at each reporting date include:

Financial instrument

Components of the adjustment to fair value

Rainy River gold stream obligation

Accretion expense due to passage of time

Change in the risk-free interest rate

Change in the Company specific credit spread

Change in any expected ounces to be delivered

Change in future metal prices

New Afton free cash flow interest

Accretion expense due to passage of time

obligation

Change in the risk-free interest rate

Change in the Company specific credit spread

Change in any expected ounces to be delivered

Change in future metal prices

Change in production profile, operating and capital costs at New Afton,

including considerations to the minimum cash guarantee over the first four years of the instrument

18

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

11. Leases

(a) Right-of-use assets

The Company leases assets such as buildings, mobile equipment, and machinery. These assets are included in Mining Interests on the statement of financial position and are classified as plant & equipment as per Note 8 of the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements.

As at

As at

March 31

December 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

RIGHT-OF-USE- ASSETS

Opening balance

35.2

43.2

Additions

-

7.5

Depreciation

(3.0)

(12.9)

Disposals

(0.2)

(2.6)

Total right-of-use-assets

32.0

35.2

(b) Lease liabilities

Please see below for a maturity analysis of the Company's lease payments:

As at

As at

March 31

December 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

MATURITY ANALYSIS FOR LEASES

Less than 1 year

10.3

10.6

Between 1 and 3 years

17.9

19.3

Between 3 and 5 years

0.2

1.5

Total undiscounted lease payments(1)

28.4

31.4

Carrying value of lease liabilities

27.2

29.1

Less: current portion of lease liabilities(2)

(9.3)

(9.6)

Non-current portion of lease liabilities

17.9

19.5

  1. Total undiscounted lease payments excludes leases that are classified as short term and leases for low value assets, which are not recognized as lease liabilities.
  2. The current portion of the lease liabilities is included in trade and other payables on the statement of financial position.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company recognized $0.3 million (2020 - $0.3 million) in interest expense on lease liabilities. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company expensed $0.5 million (2020 - $0.7 million) related to leases that are classified as short term.

19

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

12. Derivative instruments

As at

As at

March 31

December 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

DERIVATIVE ASSETS

Copper price option contracts(1)

0.3

-

Total derivative assets

0.3

-

DERIVATIVE LIABILITIES

Unsettled provisionally priced concentrate derivatives, and swap contracts(2)

1.4

0.9

Total derivative liabilities

1.4

0.9

  1. Copper price option contracts are included within prepaid expenses and other in the statement of financial position.
  2. Unsettled provisionally priced concentrate derivatives are included within trade and other receivables in the statement of financial position.

(a) Provisionally priced contracts

The Company had provisionally priced sales for which price finalization is outstanding at March 31, 2021. Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on the provisional pricing of concentrate sales are classified as revenue, with the unsettled provisionally priced concentrate derivatives included in trade and other receivables. The Company enters into gold and copper swap contracts to reduce exposure to gold and copper prices. Realized and unrealized gains (losses) are recorded in revenue, with the unsettled gold and copper swaps included in trade and other receivables.

The following tables summarize the realized and unrealized gains (losses) on provisionally priced sales:

Three months ended March 31, 2021

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Gold CopperTotal

(LOSS) GAIN ON THE PROVISIONAL PRICING OF CONCENTRATE SALES

Realized

(0.7)

0.2

(0.5)

Unrealized

(0.7)

1.1

0.4

Total (loss) gain

(1.4)

1.3

(0.1)

Three months ended March 31, 2020

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Gold CopperTotal

GAIN (LOSS) ON THE PROVISIONAL

PRICING OF CONCENTRATE SALES

Realized

0.5

(2.2)

(1.7)

Unrealized

0.5

(2.8)

(2.3)

Total gain (loss)

1.0

(5.0)

(4.0)

20

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

The following tables summarize the realized and unrealized gains (losses) on gold and copper swap contracts:

Three months ended March 31, 2021

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Gold

Copper

Total

GAIN (LOSS) ON SWAP CONTRACTS

Realized

0.9

(2.6)

(1.7)

Unrealized

0.7

(2.5)

(1.8)

Total gain (loss)

1.6

(5.1)

(3.5)

Three months ended March 31, 2020

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Gold

Copper

Total

(LOSS) GAIN ON SWAP CONTRACTS

Realized

(2.5)

1.9

(0.6)

Unrealized

0.1

3.9

4.0

Total (loss) gain

(2.4)

5.8

3.4

The following table summarizes the net exposure to the impact of movements in market commodity prices for provisionally priced sales:

As at March 31

As at December 31

2021

2020

VOLUMES SUBJECT TO FINAL PRICING NET OF OUTSTANDING SWAPS

Gold ounces (000s)

1.9

1.2

Copper pounds (millions)

0.6

1.6

(b) Copper put option contracts

In January 2021, the Company entered into copper price option contracts by purchasing put options at average strike prices outlined in the table below.

The put options purchased are treated as derivative financial instruments and marked to market at each reporting period on the consolidated statement of financial position with changes in fair value recognized in other gains and losses. Realized gains and losses as a result of the exercise of the Company's put options up to an amount not exceeding the Company's production of copper pounds for the reporting period are recorded as an adjustment to revenue. The exercise of options on copper pounds in excess of the Company's copper production for the reporting period are recorded as other gains and losses.

Quantity

Remaining term

Exercise price

Fair value - asset

outstanding (lb)

($/lb)

(liability)

COPPER PRICE OPTION CONTRACTS

OUTSTANDING

Copper put contracts - purchased

22.5 million

April 2021 - September 2021

3.10

0.3

21

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

13. Reclamation and closure cost obligations

Changes to the reclamation and closure cost obligations are as follows:

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Rainy

New Afton

Cerro San

Blackwater(1)

Total

River

Pedro

CHANGES TO RECLAMATION AND

CLOSURE COST OBLIGATIONS

Balance - December 31, 2019

67.0

18.0

12.6

9.4

107.0

Reclamation expenditures

(1.2)

-

(5.6)

-

(6.8)

Unwinding of discount

1.0

0.2

0.4

0.1

1.7

Revisions to expected cash flows

12.9

15.1

(3.4)

0.8

25.4

Foreign exchange movement

1.7

0.9

(0.4)

(0.4)

1.8

Liabilities sold

-

-

-

(9.9)

(9.9)

Balance - December 31, 2020

81.4

34.2

3.6

-

119.2

Less: current portion of closure costs (Note 6)

(2.5)

-

(3.2)

-

(5.7)

Non-current portion of closure costs

78.9

34.2

0.4

-

113.5

Balance - December 31, 2020

81.4

34.2

3.6

-

119.2

Reclamation expenditures

(0.1)

-

(0.9)

-

(1.0)

Unwinding of discount

0.2

0.1

-

-

0.3

Revisions to expected cash flows

(5.0)

(1.1)

0.5

-

(5.6)

Foreign exchange movement

1.0

0.4

(0.1)

-

1.3

Balance - March 31, 2021

77.5

33.6

3.1

-

114.2

Less: current portion of closure costs (Note 6)

(3.4)

-

(2.7)

-

(6.1)

Non-current portion of closure costs

74.1

33.6

0.4

-

108.1

1. The Blackwater project was sold in the third quarter of 2020.

22

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

14. Share capital

At March 31, 2021, the Company had an unlimited number of authorized common shares, of which 680.7 million common shares are issued and outstanding.

(a) No par value common shares issued

Number of shares

(in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

(000s)

$

NO PAR VALUE COMMON SHARES ISSUED

Balance at December 31, 2019

675,957

3,144.5

Issuance of common shares

350

0.7

Issuance of flow through shares(1)

3,824

8.6

Exercise of options and vested performance share units

119

0.2

Balance at December 31, 2020

680,250

3,154.0

Issuance of common shares under First Nations agreements

250

0.4

Exercise of options and vested performance share units

225

0.5

Balance at March 31, 2021

680,725

3,154.9

1. In December 2020, the Company closed a flow-through financing for proceeds of $10.2 million (gross proceeds less equity issuance costs) consisting of the issue and sale of 3,824,000 Common Shares at a price of C$3.40 per share to fund exploration drilling programs at Rainy River and New Afton.

(b) Share-based payment expenses

The following table summarizes share-based payment expenses:

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

SHARE-BASED PAYMENT EXPENSES

Stock option expense

0.2

0.2

Performance share unit expense

0.5

0.1

Restricted share unit expense

(0.6)

0.6

Deferred share unit expense

(1.5)

(0.1)

Shares issued under First Nations agreements

(0.1)

-

Total share-based payment expenses

(1.5)

0.8

1. For the three months ended March 31, 2021 $(0.4) million of share-based expenses were recognized in operating expenses (2020 - $0.6 million).

23

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

(i) Stock options

The following table presents changes in the Company's stock option plan:

Number of options

Weighted average

exercise price

(000s)

C$/share

CHANGES TO THE COMPANY'S STOCK OPTION PLAN

Balance at December 31, 2019

5,578

2.81

Granted

2,329

1.20

Exercised

(32)

1.17

Forfeited

(677)

4.06

Expired

(2,363)

3.45

Balance at December 31, 2020

4,835

1.59

Granted

1,632

2.06

Exercised

(23)

1.19

Balance at March 31, 2021

6,444

1.71

24

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

(c) Earnings (loss) per share

The following table sets out the calculation of loss per share:

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

2021

2020

CALCULATION OF EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

Net earnings (loss)

15.1

(28.3)

Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding

680.6

676.0

(in millions)

Dilution of securities:

Stock options

2.2

-

Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding

682.8

676.0

(in millions)

Net earnings (loss) per share:

Basic

0.02

(0.04)

Diluted

0.02

(0.04)

The following table lists the equity securities excluded from the calculation of diluted loss per share. All stock options are excluded from the calculation when the Company is in a net loss position.

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of units)

2021

2020

EQUITY SECURITIES EXCLUDED FROM THE CALCULATION OF

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Stock options

0.6

7.5

15. Income and mining taxes

The following table outlines the composition of income tax expense between current tax and deferred tax:

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

20212020

CURRENT INCOME AND MINING TAX EXPENSE

Canada

0.6

0.8

Foreign

0.1

-

0.7

0.8

DEFERRED INCOME AND MINING TAX EXPENSE

Canada

3.2

4.4

Total income tax expense

3.9

5.2

25

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

16. Supplemental cash flow information

Supplemental cash flow information (included within operating activities) is as follows:

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

CHANGE IN NON-CASH OPERATING WORKING CAPITAL

Trade and other receivables

(4.8)

1.2

Inventories

(1.7)

2.3

Prepaid expenses and other

4.9

-

Trade and other payables

(8.8)

0.7

Total change in non-cash operating working capital

(10.4)

4.2

Three months ended March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

OTHER NON-CASH ADJUSTMENTS

Loss on FX derivative

-

0.3

Unrealized loss (gain) on concentrate contracts

1.4

(1.1)

Equity settled share-based payment expense

0.2

0.2

Loss on disposal of assets

0.2

0.8

Settlement and loss on revaluation of gold price option contracts

-

1.2

Loss on revaluation of copper price option contracts

1.2

-

Unrealized (gain) loss on revaluation of non-current derivative financial instruments

(18.8)

9.2

Revaluation of CSP's reclamation and closure cost obligation

0.5

(0.4)

Inventory provision

0.2

2.7

Loss on revaluation of investments

8.3

-

Flow through share premium

(1.7)

-

Total other non-cash adjustments

(8.5)

12.9

26

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

17. Segmented information

(a) Segment revenues and results

The Company manages its reportable operating segments by operating mines. Operating results of reportable operating segments are reviewed by the Company's chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segments and to assess their performance. The results from operations for these reportable operating segments are summarized in the following tables:

Three months ended March 31, 2021

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Rainy River

New Afton

Corporate

Total

OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

Gold revenues

92.5

19.9

-

112.4

Copper revenues

-

48.1

-

48.1

Silver revenues

3.3

1.1

-

4.4

Total revenues(1)

95.8

69.1

-

164.9

Operating expenses

53.9

40.0

-

93.9

Depreciation and depletion

33.8

11.3

-

45.1

Revenue less cost of goods sold

8.1

17.8

-

25.9

Corporate administration

-

-

5.3

5.3

Share-based payment expenses

-

-

(1.1)

(1.1)

Exploration and business development

0.4

1.4

0.3

2.1

Income (loss) from operations

7.7

16.4

(4.5)

19.6

1. Segmented revenue reported above represents revenue generated from external customers. There were no inter-segment sales in the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Three months ended March 31, 2020

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Rainy River

New Afton

Corporate

Total

OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

Gold revenues

76.8

21.8

-

98.6

Copper revenues

-

41.7

-

41.7

Silver revenues

1.0

1.0

-

2.0

Total revenues(1)

77.8

64.5

-

142.3

Operating expenses

56.8

32.9

-

89.7

Depreciation and depletion

35.4

16.6

-

52.0

Revenue less cost of goods sold

(14.4)

15.0

-

0.6

Corporate administration

-

-

4.5

4.5

Share-based payment expenses

-

-

0.2

0.2

Exploration and business development

0.2

1.5

0.1

1.8

Income (loss) from operations

(14.6)

13.5

(4.8)

(5.9)

1. Segmented revenue reported above represents revenue generated from external customers. There were no inter-segment sales in the three months ended March 31,2020.

27

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

(b) Segmented assets and liabilities

The following table presents the segmented assets and liabilities:

Total assets

Total liabilities

Capital expenditures(1)

As at March 31

As at

As at March 31

As at

Three months ended March 31

December 31

December 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

SEGMENTED ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

Rainy River

1,063.0

1,090.2

351.1

374.8

28.1

33.5

New Afton

771.7

749.7

516.2

551.5

25.6

23.7

Other(2)

386.5

410.2

513.4

534.5

0.1

8.1

Total segmented assets, liabilities and capital

2,221.2

2,250.1

1,380.7

1,460.8

53.8

65.3

expenditures

  1. Capital expenditures per consolidated statement of cash flows.
  2. Other includes corporate balance, exploration properties, the stream on Blackwater gold production, and Cerro San Pedro.

18. Fair value measurement

Fair value is the price that would be received when selling an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. In assessing the fair value of a particular contract, the market participant would consider the credit risk of the counterparty to the contract. Consequently, when it is appropriate to do so, the Company adjusts the valuation models to incorporate a measure of credit risk. Fair value represents management's estimates of the current market value at a given point in time.

The Company has certain financial assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value. The fair value hierarchy establishes three levels to classify the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value. Level 1 inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2 inputs are quoted prices in markets that are not active, quoted prices for similar assets or liabilities in active markets, inputs other than quoted prices that are observable for the asset or liability (for example, interest rate and yield curves observable at commonly quoted intervals, forward pricing curves used to value currency and commodity contracts), or inputs that are derived principally from or corroborated by observable market data or other means. Level 3 inputs are unobservable (supported by little or no market activity). The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to Level 1 inputs and the lowest priority to Level 3 inputs. There were no transfers among Levels 1, 2, and 3 during the three months ended March 31, 2021 or the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company's policy is to recognize transfers into and transfers out of fair value hierarchy levels as of the date of the event or change in circumstances that caused the transfer.

Valuation methodologies for Level 2 and 3 financial assets and liabilities:

Provisionally priced contracts and gold and copper swap contracts

The fair value of the provisionally priced contracts and the gold and copper swap contracts is calculated using the mark-to-market forward prices of London Metals Exchange gold and copper based on the applicable settlement dates of the outstanding provisionally priced contracts and copper swap contracts.

28

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

Gold and copper price option contracts

The fair value of the gold and copper price option contracts is measured based on fair value prices obtained from the counterparties of the gold price option contracts and copper price option contracts.

Foreign exchange forward contracts

The fair value of foreign exchange forward contracts is calculated using the mark-to-market method based on the difference between the forward Canadian dollar to U.S dollar foreign exchange rate and the foreign exchange rates of the contracts.

Gold stream obligation

The fair value of the gold stream obligation is calculated using the risk-free interest rate derived from the U.S. Treasury rate, forward and consensus metal prices, company specific credit spread based on the yield on the Company's 2025 Unsecured Notes, and expected gold and silver ounces to be delivered from Rainy River's life of mine projections.

Free cash flow interest obligation

The fair value of the free cash flow interest obligation is calculated using the risk-free interest rate derived from the U.S. Treasury rate, forward and consensus metal prices, company specific credit spread based on the yield on the Company's 2027 Unsecured Notes, and expected production, operating and capital costs from New Afton's life of mine projections, including considerations to the minimum cash guarantee over the first four years of the instrument.

The following table summarizes the Company's financial assets and liabilities by category and information about financial assets and liabilities measured at fair value on a recurring basis in the statement of financial position categorized by level of significance of the inputs used in making the measurements:

As at March 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

Category

Level

Level

FINANCIAL ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

Financial assets at amortized cost

131.2

186.3

Trade and other receivables

Financial assets at amortized cost

69.8

65.2

Provisionally priced contracts

Financial instruments at FVTPL

2

0.4

2

8.9

Gold and copper swap contracts

Financial instruments at FVTPL

2

(1.8)

2

(9.8)

Copper price option contracts

Financial Instruments at FVTPL

2

0.3

2

-

Proceeds due from income tax refunds at

Financial assets at amortized cost

1

12.8

1

12.8

Mesquite(1)

Investments

Financial instruments at FVTPL

1

59.7

1

46.2

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables(2)

Financial liabilities at amortized cost

109.4

115.7

Long-term debt

Financial liabilities at amortized cost

489.6

489.2

Gold stream obligation

Financial instruments at FVTPL

3

203.3

3

217.9

Free cash flow interest obligation

Financial instruments at FVTPL

3

385.8

3

436.1

  1. Proceeds due from income tax refunds at Mesquite are included in trade and other receivables on the consolidated statement of financial position.
  2. Trade and other payables exclude the short-term portions of reclamation and closure cost obligations, the gold stream obligation and the free cash flow interest obligation.

29

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

The carrying values and fair values of the Company's financial instruments are as follows:

As at March 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020

Carrying

Fair value

Carrying

Fair value

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

value

value

FINANCIAL ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

131.2

131.2

186.3

186.3

Trade and other receivables

69.8

69.8

65.2

65.2

Provisionally priced contracts

0.4

0.4

8.9

8.9

Gold and copper swap contracts

(1.8)

(1.8)

(9.8)

(9.8)

Copper price option contracts

0.3

0.3

-

-

Proceeds due from income tax refunds at Mesquite(2)

12.8

12.8

12.8

12.8

Investments

59.7

59.7

46.2

46.2

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables(1)

109.4

109.4

115.7

115.7

Long-term debt

489.6

518.4

489.2

548.0

Gold stream obligation

203.3

203.3

217.9

217.9

Free cash flow interest obligation

385.8

385.8

436.1

436.1

  1. Trade and other payables exclude the short-term portion of reclamation and closure cost obligation and the short-term portion of the gold stream obligation and New Afton free cash flow interest obligation.
  2. Proceeds due from income tax refunds at Mesquite are included in trade and other receivables on the consolidated statement of financial position.

19. Commitments

The Company has entered into a number of contractual commitments for capital items relating to operations and development. At March 31, 2021, these commitments totaled $75.7 million, $75.5 million of which is expected to become due over the next 12 months. This compares to commitments of $65.3 million as at December 31, 2020, $65.1 million of which was expected to become due over the upcoming year. Certain contractual commitments may contain cancellation clauses; however, the Company discloses its commitments based on management's expectation to fulfill the contracts.

30

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

Disclaimer

New Gold Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 10:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Renaud Adams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Chausse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ian Wilton Pearce Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Croal Director-Technical Services
Eric Vinet Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW GOLD INC.-25.71%1 149
NEWMONT CORPORATION6.90%51 387
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-6.69%39 060
POLYUS-8.33%24 968
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-0.41%19 008
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED3.37%16 728
