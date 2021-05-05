Log in
    NGD   CA6445351068

NEW GOLD INC.

(NGD)
New Gold : Management's Discussion and Analysis - For the three months ended March 31, 2021

05/05/2021 | 06:43am EDT
Management's Discussion and Analysis

For the three months ended March 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

All dollar figures are in United States dollars and tabular dollar amounts are in millions, unless otherwise noted. For the three months ended March 31, 2021

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of the consolidated financial condition and results of operations of New Gold Inc. and its subsidiaries ("New Gold" or the "Company"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with New Gold's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and related notes, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, as discussed in the cautionary note contained in this MD&A. Readers are cautioned notto place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All dollar figures are in U.S. dollars and tabular dollar amounts are in millions, unless otherwise noted. This MD&A has been prepared as at May 4, 2021. Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

OUR BUSINESS

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine ("Rainy River" or the "Rainy River Mine") and the New Afton gold-copper mine ("New Afton" or the "New Afton Mine"). The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater project ("Blackwater") located in Canada, a 6% equity stake in Artemis, and other Canadian-focused investments. The Company also owns the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility.

1

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

Contents

OUR BUSINESS...............................................................................................................................

1

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS..................................................................................

3

NEW AFTON INCIDENT...................................................................................................................

5

SUSTAINABILITY AND ESG.............................................................................................................

5

CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS AND EXPLORATION..................................................................

6

OUTLOOK FOR 2021.......................................................................................................................

6

OUR RESPONSE TO COVID-19......................................................................................................

7

KEY PERFORMANCE DRIVERS.....................................................................................................

8

FINANCIAL RESULTS......................................................................................................................

10

REVIEW OF OPERATING MINES....................................................................................................

14

FINANCIAL CONDITION REVIEW...................................................................................................

20

NON-GAAPFINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES.................................................................

26

ENTERPRISE RISK MANAGEMENT AND RISK FACTORS...........................................................

38

CRITICAL JUDGMENTS AND ESTIMATION UNCERTAINTIES......................................................

39

ACCOUNTING POLICIES................................................................................................................

39

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES...................................................................................................

40

END NOTES.....................................................................................................................................

41

CAUTIONARY NOTES.....................................................................................................................

42

2

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended

March 31

2021

2020

OPERATING INFORMATION

Gold equivalent ("eq.") (ounces)(1):

Produced(3)

96,026

103,435

Sold(3)

91,818

103,936

Gold (ounces):

Produced(3)

66,650

66,790

Sold(3)

63,539

68,773

Copper (millions of pounds):

Produced(3)

13.8

18.5

Sold(3)

13.3

17.7

Revenue

Gold ($/ounce)

1,769

1,431

Copper ($/pound)

3.62

2.36

Average realized price(2)

Gold ($/ounce)

1,788

1,458

Copper ($/pound)

3.83

2.56

Operating expenses per gold eq. ounce sold ($/ounce)

1,022

864

Depreciation and depletion per gold eq. ounce sold ($/ounce)

498

507

Total cash costs per gold eq. ounce sold ($/ounce)(2)

1,067

916

All-in sustaining costs per gold eq. ounce sold ($/ounce) (2)

1,550

1,446

3

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended

March 31

(in millions of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

2021

2020

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

164.9

Revenue

142.3

Revenue less cost of goods sold

25.9

0.6

Net earnings (loss)

15.1

(28.3)

Adjusted net earnings (loss)(2)

8.1

(17.8)

Cash generated from operations

53.3

51.3

Cash generated from operations before changes in non-cash operating working capital(2)

63.7

47.1

Sustaining capital(2)

35.3

46.3

Growth capital(2)

18.5

19.0

Total assets

2,221.2

2,457.7

Cash and cash equivalents

131.2

400.4

Long-term debt

489.6

750.2

Non-current liabilities excluding long-term debt

744.3

596.6

Share Data

Earnings (loss) per share

0.02

Basic ($)

(0.04)

Diluted ($)

0.02

(0.04)

Adjusted net (loss) earnings per basic share ($)(2)

0.01

(0.03)

Share price as at March 31 (TSX - Canadian dollars)

1.94

0.73

Weighted average outstanding shares (basic) (millions)

680.6

676.0

4

WWW.NEWGOLD.COM TSX:NGD NYSE American:NGD

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Gold Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 10:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
