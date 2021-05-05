New Gold : Management's Discussion and Analysis - For the three months ended March 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

All dollar figures are in United States dollars and tabular dollar amounts are in millions, unless otherwise noted. For the three months ended March 31, 2021

The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of the consolidated financial condition and results of operations of New Gold Inc. and its subsidiaries ("New Gold" or the "Company"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with New Gold's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, and related notes, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, as discussed in the cautionary note contained in this MD&A. Readers are cautioned notto place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All dollar figures are in U.S. dollars and tabular dollar amounts are in millions, unless otherwise noted. This MD&A has been prepared as at May 4, 2021. Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

OUR BUSINESS

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate gold mining company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the Rainy River gold mine ("Rainy River" or the "Rainy River Mine") and the New Afton gold-copper mine ("New Afton" or the "New Afton Mine"). The Company also holds an 8% gold stream on the Artemis Gold Blackwater project ("Blackwater") located in Canada, a 6% equity stake in Artemis, and other Canadian-focused investments. The Company also owns the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico (in reclamation). New Gold's vision is to build a leading diversified intermediate gold company based in Canada that is committed to environment and social responsibility.