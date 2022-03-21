Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. New Hope Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHC   AU000000NHC7

NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED

(NHC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/21 11:09:11 pm EDT
3.13 AUD   +6.83%
06:21pAustralian miner New Hope quadruples dividend, posts half-year profit
RE
06:10pNEW HOPE : Presentation on Half Year 2022 Results
PU
05:50pNEW HOPE : Half Year Report and Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian miner New Hope quadruples dividend, posts half-year profit

03/21/2022 | 06:21pm EDT
* New Hope announces interim dividend of 17cents/share

* Half year net profit attributable at A$330.4 mln

* Company says approached by Russian coal clients

*

March 22 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope Corp announced on Tuesday a four-fold jump in its interim dividend payout as it posted half yearly profits from surging thermal coal prices.

Coal prices that were already soaring last year as the world grappled with supply constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic peaked after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with other commodities like fuel, iron ore, copper and nickel.

Brisbane-based New Hope declared a fully franked interim dividend of 17 Australian cents per share, higher than the 4 Australian cents per share it paid a year earlier. The miner also declared a fully franked special dividend of 13 Australian cents per share.

The company posted a profit attributable to shareholders of A$330.4 million ($244.23 million) for the six months ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of A$55.4 million a year earlier.

"The invasion of Ukraine has had a more recent impact on coal prices but even prior to that we have seen strong prices on the back of strong demand," New Hope Chief Executive Rob Bishop told Reuters in an interview.

New Hope said it is expecting demand for high quality, lower emission thermal coal to remain strong in the short- to medium-term as supply remains constrained and ongoing shortage is expected to keep prices at levels not previously experienced.

Australian coal producers have received inquiries from customers in countries like Poland and others in Europe that have been reliant on Russian coal supply and looking for alternatives.

Bishop said New Hope has been approached by a number of countries that have traditionally relied on Russian coal.

"We are looking for opportunities to assist those countries," he said.

New Hope reported total available liquidity is $933.1 million, an increase of 65% year-on-year.

Bishop said with its liquidity close to a billion dollars the company was open to acquisitions beyond coal, including in other bulk commodities and also the renewables space.

"But we are in a high price environment which typically isn't a good time to make acquisitions. So we are carefully considering our options," he added. ($1 = 1.3528 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Riya Sharma; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 904 M 1 412 M 1 412 M
Net income 2022 735 M 545 M 545 M
Net cash 2022 674 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,52x
Yield 2022 13,3%
Capitalization 2 439 M 1 808 M 1 808 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 024
Free-Float 55,0%
Technical analysis trends NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,93 AUD
Average target price 3,31 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert J. Bishop Chief Executive Officer
Rebecca Rinaldi Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Robert Dobson Millner Non-Executive Chairman
Ian M. Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Jacqueline Elizabeth McGill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED30.94%1 799
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED13.51%73 847
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED21.64%21 977
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED33.23%20 970
COAL INDIA LIMITED20.88%14 310
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.11%12 735