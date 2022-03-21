Australian miner New Hope quadruples dividend, posts half-year profit

* New Hope announces interim dividend of 17cents/share
* Half year net profit attributable at A$330.4 mln
* Company says approached by Russian coal clients
March 22 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope Corp
announced on Tuesday a four-fold jump in its interim
dividend payout as it posted half yearly profits from surging
thermal coal prices.
Coal prices that were already soaring last year as the world
grappled with supply constraints amid the COVID-19 pandemic
peaked after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with other
commodities like fuel, iron ore, copper and nickel.
Brisbane-based New Hope declared a fully franked interim
dividend of 17 Australian cents per share, higher than the 4
Australian cents per share it paid a year earlier. The miner
also declared a fully franked special dividend of 13 Australian
cents per share.
The company posted a profit attributable to shareholders of
A$330.4 million ($244.23 million) for the six months ended Jan.
31, compared with a loss of A$55.4 million a year earlier.
"The invasion of Ukraine has had a more recent impact on
coal prices but even prior to that we have seen strong prices on
the back of strong demand," New Hope Chief Executive Rob Bishop
told Reuters in an interview.
New Hope said it is expecting demand for high quality, lower
emission thermal coal to remain strong in the short- to
medium-term as supply remains constrained and ongoing shortage
is expected to keep prices at levels not previously experienced.
Australian coal producers have received inquiries from
customers in countries like Poland and others in Europe that
have been reliant on Russian coal supply and looking for
alternatives.
Bishop said New Hope has been approached by a number of
countries that have traditionally relied on Russian coal.
"We are looking for opportunities to assist those
countries," he said.
New Hope reported total available liquidity is $933.1
million, an increase of 65% year-on-year.
Bishop said with its liquidity close to a billion dollars
the company was open to acquisitions beyond coal, including in
other bulk commodities and also the renewables space.
"But we are in a high price environment which typically
isn't a good time to make acquisitions. So we are carefully
considering our options," he added.
($1 = 1.3528 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Riya Sharma; Editing by
Shailesh Kuber and Christian Schmollinger)