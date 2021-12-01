New Hope : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
12/01/2021 | 02:31am EST
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme:
New Hope Corporation Limited
ACN/ARSN:
010 653 844
1. Details of substantial holder
Name
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
The holder became a substantial holder on:
26/11/2021
The holder became aware on:
30/11/2021
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or
an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Class of securities
Number of securities
Person's votes
Voting power (%)
Fully Paid ordinary shares
46,140,330
46,140,330
5.54%
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of relevant interest
Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Class and number of securities
16,157,299 Fully paid ordinary shares
8,155 Fully paid ordinary shares
19,858,943 Fully paid ordinary shares
1,229,369 Fully paid ordinary shares
1,401,871 Fully paid ordinary shares
6,704,149 Fully paid ordinary shares
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.
4. Details of present registered holders
2,246 Fully paid ordinary shares
778,298 Fully paid ordinary shares
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
interest
securities
registered as holder
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Citibank N A Hong Kong
Not applicable
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
HSBC Bank Australia Limited
Not applicable
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Unknown
Not applicable
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Unknown
Not applicable
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
HSBC Custody Nominees
Not applicable
(Australia) Limited
(Australia) Limited
Not applicable
(Australia) Limited
Not applicable
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Morgan Stanley Australia
Not applicable
Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited
5. Consideration
Class and number of securities
14,561,934 Fully paid ordinary
shares
1,595,365 Fully paid ordinary shares
8,155 Fully paid ordinary shares
778,298 Fully paid ordinary shares
2,246 Fully paid ordinary shares
21,088,312 Fully paid ordinary
shares
1,401,871 Fully paid ordinary shares
6,704,149 Fully paid ordinary shares
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
Holder of relevant
Date of acquisition
Consideration
Class and number of securities
interest
Cash
Non-cash
See annexure B to this notice
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
See annexure A to this notice
7. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Nature of association
Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under section 12 of the Corporations Act
Address
2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan
8. Signature
Dated 1 December 2021
Authorised signatory
AnnexureA
Annexure A
This is annexure A of 4 pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated 1 December 2021
Authorised signatory
Dated 1 December 2021
SCHEDULE
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.
MU Business Engineering, Ltd.
The Mitsubishi UFJ Factors Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Jinji Service Co., Ltd.
MU Techno-service Co., Ltd.
Tokyo Credit Service, Ltd.
Tokyo Associates Finance Corp.
MU Business Service Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Loan Business Co.,Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Information Technology, Ltd.
MU Center Service Tokyo Co., Ltd.
MU Center Service Nagoya Co., Ltd.
MU Center Service Osaka Co., Ltd.
MU Business Aid Co., Ltd.
MU Property Reserch Company Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Home Loan CREDIT CO., LTD.
The Diamond Home Credit Company Limited
Mitsubishi UFJ Reserch & Consulting Co., Ltd.
MU Frontier Servicer Co., Ltd.
Otemachi Guarantee Co., Ltd.
GD Holdings Company Limited
MU Loan Administration Support Co., Ltd.
MU Communications Co.,Ltd.
Japan Electronic Monetary Claim Organization
MU Business Partner Co., Ltd.
MUT Business Outsourcing Co., Ltd.
Mezzanine Solution II Limited Partnership
Mezzanine Solution III Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅲ, Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅳ, Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅴ, Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅵ, Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Ⅶ, Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 1, Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 2, Limited Partnership
Tohoku Senary Industry Support, Limited Partnership
OiDE Fund Investment Limited Partnership
Mitsubishi UFJ Personal Financial Advisers Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Partners Co.,Ltd.
The Mitsubishi Asset Brains Company, Limited
BOT Lease Co., Ltd.
The Chukyo Bank, Ltd.
Nippon Mutual Housing Loan Co., Ltd.
JM Real Estate Co., Ltd.
Jibun Bank Corporation
JACCS CO.,LTD.
JALCARD Inc.
Yume Shokei Fund No.2
Yume Shokei Fund No.3
Marunouchi Capital Fund II Limited Partnership
M･U･Trust Sougou Kanri Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Business Co., Ltd.
Ryoshin Data Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Systems Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Investment Technology Institute Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Hosyo Co., Ltd.
M･U･Trust･Apple Planning Company, Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Real Estate Services Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Daiko Business Co., Ltd.
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
MU Investments Co., Ltd.
Japan Shareholder Services Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Tokumei-Kumiai (CPI)
Tokumei-Kumiai (GII)
Tokumei-Kumiai (Gate Bridge 1)
Tokumei-Kumiai (CENTOMILIARDO)
Tokumei-Kumiai (MEET)
Tokumei-Kumiai (FIELD) Ippan Shadan Houjin Leone
Jointly Managed Monetary Trust Fund (Fund Number:550001) MU Trust Property Management Co., Ltd.
Tokumei-Kumiai (RICE) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900338) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900327) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900344) AMP Capital Investors KK
MM Partnership
MUS Information Systems Co., Ltd. MUS Business Service Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley PB Securities Co., Ltd. kabu.com Securities Co., Ltd.
Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd.
Card Business Service Co.,Ltd.
MU NICOS Business Service Co., Ltd. MU NICOS Credit Co.,Ltd.
Ryoshin DC Card Company Ltd. JMS Co., Ltd.
Paygent Co., Ltd.
JA Card Co., Ltd
ACOM CO., LTD.
IR Loan Servicing, Inc.
MU Credit Guarantee Co., Ltd. Japan Digital Design, Inc. Crowd Money Inc.
MUMEC Visionary Design, Ltd. Global Open Network, Inc. Global Open Network Japan, Inc. MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd.
MUFG Innovation Partners No.1 Investment Partnership Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS Co.,Ltd.
HR Solution DCS Co.,Ltd.
Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited Hitachi Capital Corporation
