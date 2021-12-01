Log in
    NHC   AU000000NHC7

NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED

(NHC)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/30
2.06 AUD   +3.00%
02:31aNEW HOPE : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG
11/17NEW HOPE : Annual General Meeting - Presentation to Shareholders
10/25NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
New Hope : Becoming a substantial holder from MUFG

12/01/2021 | 02:31am EST
Form603

Form603

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme:

New Hope Corporation Limited

ACN/ARSN:

010 653 844

1. Details of substantial holder

Name

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

The holder became a substantial holder on:

26/11/2021

The holder became aware on:

30/11/2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or

an associate had a relevant interest in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities

Number of securities

Person's votes

Voting power (%)

Fully Paid ordinary shares

46,140,330

46,140,330

5.54%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

For personal

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest

Relevant interest in securities that First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevant

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.interest in under section 608(3) of the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial

Group, Inc. has voting power of 100% in First Sentier Investors Holdings Pty Limited.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Class and number of securities

16,157,299 Fully paid ordinary shares

8,155 Fully paid ordinary shares

19,858,943 Fully paid ordinary shares

1,229,369 Fully paid ordinary shares

1,401,871 Fully paid ordinary shares

6,704,149 Fully paid ordinary shares

Form603

only

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanley has a relevant interest in under section 608(3) of

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.the Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has voting power of over 20% in Morgan Stanley.

4. Details of present registered holders

2,246 Fully paid ordinary shares

778,298 Fully paid ordinary shares

use

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

interest

securities

registered as holder

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Citibank N A Hong Kong

Not applicable

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

HSBC Bank Australia Limited

Not applicable

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Unknown

Not applicable

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Unknown

Not applicable

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

HSBC Custody Nominees

Not applicable

(Australia) Limited

(Australia) Limited

Not applicable

(Australia) Limited

Not applicable

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Morgan Stanley Australia

Not applicable

Securities (Nominee) Pty Limited

5. Consideration

Class and number of securities

14,561,934 Fully paid ordinary

shares

1,595,365 Fully paid ordinary shares

8,155 Fully paid ordinary shares

778,298 Fully paid ordinary shares

2,246 Fully paid ordinary shares

21,088,312 Fully paid ordinary

shares

1,401,871 Fully paid ordinary shares

6,704,149 Fully paid ordinary shares

personal

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration

Class and number of securities

interest

Cash

Non-cash

See annexure B to this notice

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

For

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

See annexure A to this notice

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Nature of association

Each company referred to is an associate of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under section 12 of the Corporations Act

Address

2-7-1, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8330, Japan

8. Signature

Dated 1 December 2021

Authorised signatory

For personal use only

AnnexureA

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 4 pages referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder dated 1 December 2021

Authorised signatory

Dated 1 December 2021

SCHEDULE

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co., Ltd.

MU Business Engineering, Ltd.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Factors Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Jinji Service Co., Ltd.

MU Techno-service Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Credit Service, Ltd.

Tokyo Associates Finance Corp.

MU Business Service Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Loan Business Co.,Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Information Technology, Ltd.

MU Center Service Tokyo Co., Ltd.

MU Center Service Nagoya Co., Ltd.

MU Center Service Osaka Co., Ltd.

MU Business Aid Co., Ltd.

MU Property Reserch Company Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Home Loan CREDIT CO., LTD.

The Diamond Home Credit Company Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Reserch & Consulting Co., Ltd.

MU Frontier Servicer Co., Ltd.

Otemachi Guarantee Co., Ltd.

GD Holdings Company Limited

MU Loan Administration Support Co., Ltd.

MU Communications Co.,Ltd.

Japan Electronic Monetary Claim Organization

MU Business Partner Co., Ltd.

MUT Business Outsourcing Co., Ltd.

Mezzanine Solution II Limited Partnership

Mezzanine Solution III Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital , Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital , Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital , Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital , Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Capital , Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 1, Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Life Science 2, Limited Partnership

Tohoku Senary Industry Support, Limited Partnership

OiDE Fund Investment Limited Partnership

Mitsubishi UFJ Personal Financial Advisers Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Partners Co.,Ltd.

The Mitsubishi Asset Brains Company, Limited

BOT Lease Co., Ltd.

The Chukyo Bank, Ltd.

Nippon Mutual Housing Loan Co., Ltd.

JM Real Estate Co., Ltd.

Jibun Bank Corporation

JACCS CO.,LTD.

JALCARD Inc.

Yume Shokei Fund No.2

Yume Shokei Fund No.3

Marunouchi Capital Fund II Limited Partnership

MUTrust Sougou Kanri Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Business Co., Ltd.

Ryoshin Data Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Systems Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Investment Technology Institute Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Hosyo Co., Ltd.

MUTrustApple Planning Company, Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Real Estate Services Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Daiko Business Co., Ltd.

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.

MU Investments Co., Ltd.

Japan Shareholder Services Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Tokumei-Kumiai (CPI)

Tokumei-Kumiai (GII)

Tokumei-Kumiai (Gate Bridge 1)

Tokumei-Kumiai (CENTOMILIARDO)

AnnexureA

AnnexureA

Tokumei-Kumiai (MEET)

Tokumei-Kumiai (FIELD) Ippan Shadan Houjin Leone

Jointly Managed Monetary Trust Fund (Fund Number:550001) MU Trust Property Management Co., Ltd.

Tokumei-Kumiai (RICE) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900338) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900327) TOKKINGAI (Fund Number.900344) AMP Capital Investors KK

MM Partnership

MUS Information Systems Co., Ltd. MUS Business Service Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley PB Securities Co., Ltd. kabu.com Securities Co., Ltd.

Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co., Ltd. Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co., Ltd.

Card Business Service Co.,Ltd.

MU NICOS Business Service Co., Ltd. MU NICOS Credit Co.,Ltd.

Ryoshin DC Card Company Ltd. JMS Co., Ltd.

Paygent Co., Ltd.

JA Card Co., Ltd

ACOM CO., LTD.

IR Loan Servicing, Inc.

MU Credit Guarantee Co., Ltd. Japan Digital Design, Inc. Crowd Money Inc.

MUMEC Visionary Design, Ltd. Global Open Network, Inc. Global Open Network Japan, Inc. MUFG Innovation Partners Co., Ltd.

MUFG Innovation Partners No.1 Investment Partnership Mitsubishi Research Institute DCS Co.,Ltd.

HR Solution DCS Co.,Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited Hitachi Capital Corporation

Nihombashi TG Jigyo Kyodo Kumiai

NIHOMBASHI TG SERVICE CO., LTD.

SHIN-NIHOMBASHI TSUSHO CO., LTD. Solution Design Co.,ltd.

Nippon Record Keeping Network Co., Ltd. Banco MUFG Brasil S.A.

9808680 Canada Inc.

BTMU (Curacao) Holdings N.V. MUFG Bank (Europe) N.V.

MUFG Business Services (Holland) B.V. MUFG Funding (UK) Limited

MUFG Europe Lease (Deutschland) GmbH MUFG Bank (Malaysia) Berhad

MUFG North America International, Inc. MUFG Bank Mexico, S.A.

MUFG Nominees (HK) Limited

MUFG Nominees (UK) Limited MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

Union Bank of California Leasing, Inc. UBOC Community Development Corporation UnionBanc Investment Services, LLC Bankers Commercial Corporation UnionBanCal Equities, Inc.

UnionBanCal Leasing Corporation

UnionBanCal Mortgage Corporation Mills-Ralston, Inc.

HighMark Capital Management, Inc. BCC OX I, Inc.

BCC OX II, Inc.

SEMA OP9 LLC

SEMA OP8 LLC MORGANTOWN OL6 LLC MORGANTOWN OL7 LLC MORGANTOWN OL5 LLC DICKERSON OL4 LLC TRL One A, LLC

TRL One B, LLC TRL One, LP BM1,LLC

UB Leasing Corporation Pacific Capital Statutory Trust I Shiloh Wind Project, LLC Shiloh Holdings Lessor Trust Green Union I Trust

Green Union II Trust

Green Union III Trust

Tohlease Corporation

MUFG Americas Funding Corporation

MUFG Americas Financial & Leasing Corporation B-4

AnnexureA

AnnexureA

U.B. Vehicle Leasing, Inc.

MUFG Americas Leasing Corporation MUFG Americas Financial Services, Inc. MUFG Americas Leasing (Canada) Corporation MUFG Americas Leasing & Finance, Inc.

MUFG Americas Capital Leasing & Finance, LLC MUFG Americas Corporate Advisory, Inc. MUFG Americas LF Capital LLC

MUFG Americas Capital Company

MUFG Fund Services (USA) LLC

MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Capital Analytics LLC MUFG Investor Services (US), LLC Intrepid Investment Bankers LLC

Southern California Business Development Corporation Catalina Solar Holdings Lessor Trust

Catalina Solar, LLC

Morgan Stanley MUFG Loan Partners, LLC PT U Finance Indonesia

PT. MU Research and Consulting Indonesia

MU Research and Consulting (Thailand) Co., Ltd. MUFG Participation (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

AO MUFG Bank (Eurasia)

MUFG Bank (China), Ltd.

BTMU Preferred Capital 8 Limited

BTMU Preferred Capital 9 Limited

BTMU Liquidity Reserve Investment Limited MUFG Bank Turkey Anonim Sirketi

Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited Krungsri Ayudhya AMC Limited Krungsri Factoring Company Limited

Ayudhya Development Leasing Company Limited Ayudhya Capital Auto Lease Public Company Limited Krungsriayudhya Card Company Limited

General Card Services Limited

Ayudhya Capital Services Company Limited

Krungsri General Insurance Broker Limited Krungsri Life Assurance Broker Limited Krungsri Asset Management Company Limited Total Services Solutions Public Company Limited Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited

Krungsri Securities Public Company Limited

Siam Realty and Services Security Co.,Ltd. Krungsri Leasing Services Co., Ltd. Hattha Kaksekar Limited

Krungsri Finnovate Co., Ltd.

Tesco Card Services Limited

BTMU Liquidity Reserve Investment 2 Limited

BTMU Liquidity Reserve Investment 3 Limited PT Guna Dharma

PT Bank Danamon Indonesia, Tbk. PT Adira Quantum Multifinance

PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk PT Asuransi Adira Dinamika

BOT Lease (HK) Co., Ltd.

PT Bumiputera - BOT Finance BOT Lease Holding Philippines, Inc.

BOT Lease and Finance, Philippines, Inc. BOT Lease (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

MUFG Holding (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Bangkok MUFG Limited

BOT Lease(Eurasia)LLC BOT Lease (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

BOTL Factoring (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

BOT LEASE MEXICO S.A. DE C.V.

BOT FINANCE MEXICO, S.A. DE C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R.

GOLDEN ASIA FUND VENTURES LTD. Lakefield Wind Project OP Trust Lakefield Wind Project, LLC

Pacwind Holdings Lessor Trust Pacific Wind, LLC

Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade

GOLDEN ASIA FUND II, L.P. Security Bank Corporation

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust International Limited

Mitsubishi UFJ Baillie Gifford Asset Management Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Investor Services & Banking (Luxembourg) S.A. MUFG Lux Management Company S.A.

Mitsubishi UFJ Investment Services (HK) Limited Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd.

LUX J1 FUND

MUFG Investor Services Holdings Limited

MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited

MUFG Fund Services (Cayman) Limited MUFG Fund Services (Cayman) Group Limited MUFG Fund Services (Ireland) Limited

Fund Secretaries Limited MUFG Fund Services Limited

MUFG Fund Services (Canada) Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

New Hope Corporation Limited published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 1 648 M 1 180 M 1 180 M
Net income 2022 572 M 410 M 410 M
Net cash 2022 369 M 265 M 265 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,26x
Yield 2022 15,7%
Capitalization 1 715 M 1 217 M 1 228 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 024
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Hope Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,06 AUD
Average target price 2,63 AUD
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Reinhold Hans Schmidt Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Bishop Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Dobson Millner Non-Executive Chairman
Ian M. Williams Independent Non-Executive Director
Jacqueline McGill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED45.58%1 217
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.68%57 688
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED27.19%18 275
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED97.42%13 672
COAL INDIA LIMITED13.88%12 656
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED68.24%10 797