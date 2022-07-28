New Hope : Revised Securities Trading Policy

six weeks from the publication of the Company's full year results announcement and its half-year results announcement to the ASX; six weeks from the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting; and two weeks from the Company's announcement of a trading update to the ASX, provided that at the time they do not possess Inside Information.

The Company Secretary may, in consultation with the Chair of the Board or Chief Executive Officer of the Company and on an ad hoc basis, allow Restricted Personnel to deal in Company securities by opening a trading period outside of a normal Trading Window. The Company Secretary will open an ad hoc Trading Window by notifying Restricted Personnel directly by email, setting out the duration of the ad hoc Trading Window.

The Company Secretary, in consultation with the Chair of the Board or Chief Executive Officer of the Company, may also prohibit certain or all Restricted Personnel from dealing in Company Securities during a Trading Window or an ad hoc Trading Window. Where Restricted Personnel are prohibited, the Company Secretary will notify them and does not need to provide a reason.

All periods outside Trading Windows are known as 'blackout periods'.

PERMITTED TRADING BY RESTRICTED PERSONNEL TRADING OUTSIDE TRADING WINDOWS

Except as provided in paragraph 6.2 (exception circumstances), Restricted Personnel and their Associates must not deal in Company securities outside Trading Windows (i.e., during blackout periods).

In exceptional circumstances, Restricted Personnel and their Associates may deal in securities outside a Trading Window with approval under section 7 and provided the person is not in possession of Inside Information. Approval to trade outside a Trading Window under this paragraph is discretionary and will only be given in exceptional circumstances. Approval may be granted subject to conditions. Exceptional circumstances may exist where, for example: