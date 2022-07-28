New Hope : Revised Securities Trading Policy

This ASX announcement was approved and authorised by the Company Secretary.
ASX Release | 28 July 2022
Revised Securities Trading Policy
ABN 38 010 653 844
Please find attached a copy of the revised Securities Trading Policy lodged with the ASX in
accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.10. A copy of the Securities Trading Policy is available in the
Corporate Governance section of the New Hope Group website at: www.newhopegroup.com.au
(ENDS)
For more information please contact:
∙Robert Bishop, Chief Executive Officer;
∙
Rebecca Rinaldi, Chief Financial Officer; or
∙Dominic O'Brien, Executive General Manager & Company Secretary.
P: +61 7 3418 0500 E: cosec@newhopegroup.com.au
1
POLICY
Securities Trading | 28 July 2022
1.
SCOPE AND OBJECTIVES
1.1
This Policy applies to all directors of New Hope Corporation Limited (Company),
employees of the Group1 and contractors (including consultants and advisers) engaged
by the Group from time to time. Directors, employees and contractors must also take
steps in relation to dealings by their "Associates".
1.2
Certain aspects of this Policy apply only to Restricted Personnel and their Associates.
1.3
The objectives of this Policy are to:
(a) ensure that public confidence is maintained in the reputation of the Group, the
directors and employees of the Group and in the trading of the Company's
securities;
(b)
explain the Company's policy and procedures for the buying and selling of
securities to assist the Group's directors and employees;
(c)
prevent breaches of insider trading laws; and
(d)
minimise the potential for perceptions that any Restricted Personnel are
engaging in insider trading.
2.
INSIDER TRADING
2.1
Insider trading is a criminal offence. A person will be guilty of insider trading if, while in
possession of Inside Information (defined in paragraph 2.2 below), they:
(a) buy or sell securities in a Company, or enter in an agreement to buy or sell
securities, or exercise options over securities, or otherwise apply for, acquire or
dispose of securities (deal);
(b) encourage someone else to deal in securities in that company (procure); or
directly or indirectly provide that information to another person where they know,For or ought to know, that that person is likely to deal in securities or encourage
someone else to deal in securities of that company (tipping).
2.2 Inside Information is information that:
is not generally available to the market; and
1 'Group' means New Hope Corporation Limited (Company) and any entity the Company controls
NEW HOPE GROUP
TRADING IN COMPANY SECURITIES
(b)
if it were generally available to the market, a reasonable person would expect it
to have a material effect (upwards or downwards) on the price or value of a
security.
2.3
Examples of price sensitive information include:
(a)
exploration results;
(b)
production figures;
(c)
cash flow information;
(d)
share issues, mergers, corporate acquisitions, reconstructions, and takeovers;
(e)
significant disputes, litigation, or allegations of any breach of the law by the
Group;
(f)
decisions affecting the Group by government departments and regulatory
bodies;
(g)
significant proposed changes in operations of the Group;
(h)
management restructures or changes in the Board of directors of the Company
(Board);
(i)
a proposed new significant contract or termination of significant contract; and
(j)
any matter which would be required to be disclosed under the continuous
disclosure provisions of the ASX listing rules before that matter has been
announced by the company.
3.
WHEN IS DEALING IN SECURITIES PROHIBITED?
No dealing while in possession of Inside Information
3.1
Directors, employees and contractors must not deal in the Company's securities if:
(a)
they are aware of Inside Information in relation to the Company; or
(b)
the Company has notified the person that they must not deal in securities (either
for a specified period, or until the Company gives further notice).
New Hope's reputation and the Front Page Test
3.2
It is important that public confidence in the Group is maintained. It would be damaging
to the Group's reputation if the market or the general public perceived that directors,
employees and contractors might be taking advantage of their position in the Group to
make financial gains (by dealing in securities on the basis of Inside Information).
3.3
As a guiding principle, directors, employees and contractors should ask themselves:
If the market was aware of all the current circumstances, could I be perceived to be taking advantage of my position in an inappropriate way? How would it look if the transaction were reported on the front page of the newspaper? (TheFront Page Test)
NEW HOPE GROUP
TRADING IN COMPANY SECURITIES
3.4 If you are unsure, you should consult the Company Secretary. Where any approval is required for a dealing under this Policy, approval will not be granted where the dealing would not satisfy the Front Page Test.
4.
4.1
Additional restrictions and obligations that apply to Restricted Personnel and their Associates are set out in this Policy.
WHO HAS ADDITIONAL DEALING RESTRICTIONS UNDER THIS POLICY?
Restricted personnel for the purposes of this policy are (Restricted Personnel):
the directors and all key management personnel of the Company;
any member of the Group Executive Team;
any employee or contractor of the Group who works in the Finance team, the Legal Team, or the Corporate Development team;
any General Manager or Finance employee at a business unit or operation who regularly has access to price sensitive information due to their position within the Group;
any employee or contractor of the Group designated by the Chair of the Board or Chief Executive Officer of the Company as a person who is to be classified as a Restricted Personnel for the purposes of this Policy and who has been notified of that designation by the Company Secretary;
any executive assistant to any of the above; and
a family member who may be expected to influence, or be influenced by, the Restricted Personnel in his or her dealings with the Company or Company securities (this may include the Restricted Personnel's spouse or partner and their children and dependents), and any companies or any other entity which the Restricted Personnel has an ability to control (Associates).
WHEN CAN RESTRICTED PERSONNEL DEAL IN THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES?
Restricted Personnel and their Associates must seek approval to deal in Company securities prior to dealing in the Company's securities. The process for approval is set out in section 7.
Trading Windows
5.2 Subject to the insider trading laws and other provisions of this Policy (including the pre- approval requirement in section 7), Restricted Personnel and their Associates are only likely to be granted approval to deal in Company Securities (unless there are exceptional circumstances) during the following periods (each a Trading Window):
NEW HOPE GROUP
TRADING IN COMPANY SECURITIES
6.
6.1
six weeks from the publication of the Company's full year results announcement and its half-year results announcement to the ASX;
six weeks from the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting; and
two weeks from the Company's announcement of a trading update to the ASX, provided that at the time they do not possess Inside Information.
The Company Secretary may, in consultation with the Chair of the Board or Chief Executive Officer of the Company and on an ad hoc basis, allow Restricted Personnel to deal in Company securities by opening a trading period outside of a normal Trading Window. The Company Secretary will open an ad hoc Trading Window by notifying Restricted Personnel directly by email, setting out the duration of the ad hoc Trading Window.
The Company Secretary, in consultation with the Chair of the Board or Chief Executive Officer of the Company, may also prohibit certain or all Restricted Personnel from dealing in Company Securities during a Trading Window or an ad hoc Trading Window. Where Restricted Personnel are prohibited, the Company Secretary will notify them and does not need to provide a reason.
All periods outside Trading Windows are known as 'blackout periods'.
PERMITTED TRADING BY RESTRICTED PERSONNEL TRADING OUTSIDE TRADING WINDOWS
Except as provided in paragraph 6.2 (exception circumstances), Restricted Personnel and their Associates must not deal in Company securities outside Trading Windows (i.e., during blackout periods).
In exceptional circumstances, Restricted Personnel and their Associates may deal in securities outside a Trading Window with approval under section 7 and provided the person is not in possession of Inside Information. Approval to trade outside a Trading Window under this paragraph is discretionary and will only be given in exceptional circumstances. Approval may be granted subject to conditions. Exceptional circumstances may exist where, for example:
the person is suffering severe financial hardship;
the person is required to trade by a court order, enforceable court undertaking or other legal requirement; or
other exceptional circumstances exist, as determined by the person considering the approval.
6.3 Approval to deal will only be granted if the Restricted Personnel's or their Associate's application is accompanied by sufficient evidence (in the opinion of the person providing approval) that the dealing is the most reasonable course of action available in the circumstances.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
