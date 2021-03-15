Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  New Horizon Health Limited    6606   KYG6485S1021

NEW HORIZON HEALTH LIMITED

(6606)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Autohome shares debut higher, caution around Chinese tech stocks caps gains

03/15/2021 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bangkok International Motor Show

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Autohome shares are trading just 2% above the company's issue price after making their debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, as investors become increasingly wary of mainland Chinese technology shares.

The online vehicle firm had raised $688 million through its Hong Kong secondary listing by pricing its shares at HK$176.3 each. The stock is at $HK180 heading into the afternoon session.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.6% and Hang Seng Tech index gained 1.1% in early trade on Monday.

Autohome had expected to raise up to $983 million in Hong Kong when the deal was initially launched.

But the final pricing of the shares came after its U.S. stock dropped by 12.5% last Monday amid a rout of global tech shares on financial markets.

Autohome began trading for the first time with a 2.7% gain Monday but the increase was tepid compared with some recent Hong Kong debuts.

New Horizon Health's stock had surged 200% when it debuted on Feb. 17 after its $263 million IPO.

Autohome's softer opening, in comparison to some recent first day performances, was attributed to concerns over the future earnings growth of tech stocks facing potentially greater scrutiny in mainland China.

The Hang Seng Tech Index is down 0.45% so far this year, as compared to 78.7% hike in 2020.

"The overall poor performance of technology stocks listed in Hong Kong recently is related to the market's worries about the tightening of mainland regulations, including anti-monopoly policies," Everbright Sun Hung Kai analyst Kenny Ng told Reuters, adding that negative sentiment had hit Autohome.

Autohome's U.S.-listed stock is down 34% from its recent peak on Feb. 16 and the price set for the Hong Kong listing was a 5.5% discount to the U.S. closing price last Monday.

Institutional investors' appetite for Autohome's Hong Kong listing was weaker than previous deals, with the tranche covered just four times, compared to multiple times for recent popular deals.

"Add to that the recent tech volatility and it's definitely not going to be one of the best secondary listing debuts," said Aequitas Research director Sumeet Singh, who publishes on Smartkama.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Tom Hogue and Uttaresh.V)

By Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOHOME INC. -4.13% 95.87 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
HANG SENG -2.08% 28744.89 Real-time Quote.5.56%
NEW HORIZON HEALTH LIMITED -1.49% 53 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SUN HUNG KAI & CO. LIMITED -1.15% 3.45 End-of-day quote.5.50%
All news about NEW HORIZON HEALTH LIMITED
12:28aNEW HORIZON HEALTH  : Autohome shares debut higher, caution around Chinese tech ..
RE
03/09MARKET CHATTER : Carlyle-Backed Abbisko Therapeutics Eyes $250 Million in Hong K..
MT
02/18HANG SENG  : Hong Kong Stocks Retreat from 33-Month High; Debutant New Horizon H..
MT
02/18NEW HORIZON HEALTH  : First Cancer Early Screening Company Listed on HKEX as New..
PR
02/17NEW HORIZON HEALTH  : Hong Kong's IPO Market Remains on Fire as Shares of Debuta..
MT
02/16NEW HORIZON HEALTH  : Prices Hong Kong IPO at Top-End of Guidance Ahead of Tomor..
MT
02/10MARKET CHATTER : New Horizon to Price Hong Kong IPO at Top-End of Guidance, Lure..
MT
02/09MARKET CHATTER : New Horizon Health Attracts Margin Financing Worth $26 Billion ..
MT
02/04NEW HORIZON HEALTH  : China's Cancer Screening Firm New Horizon Health Launches ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 58,3 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
Net income 2019 -106 M -16,4 M -16,4 M
Net Debt 2019 486 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 19 083 M 2 931 M 2 932 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 322
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NEW HORIZON HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Horizon Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW HORIZON HEALTH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yeqing Zhu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yu Gao Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Yiyou Chen Chairman & Chief Scientific Officer
Ning Lu Chief Technology Officer
Danke Yu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW HORIZON HEALTH LIMITED0.00%2 931
10X GENOMICS, INC.13.01%17 403
BIOMÉRIEUX-10.49%14 597
DIASORIN S.P.A.-17.93%9 105
NATERA, INC.4.54%9 007
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.-24.23%7 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ