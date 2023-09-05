WAYNE, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelly Energy and Sawyer Lyons Buick GMC are proud to announce the completion of their comprehensive energy efficiency partnership with the kick-off of the Randolph dealership's solar array. Now live, the rooftop solar energy system marks the end of a year-long comprehensive sustainability project at the Randolph dealership that included energy-efficiency upgrades to their lighting and HVAC systems through Direct Install from SAVEGREEN® by New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG). Direct Install provides a turnkey and affordable solution for NJNG customers to reduce energy costs by replacing outdated equipment and systems with energy-efficient alternatives.

Sawyer Lyons had sustainability in their mind, having already invested in energy-efficient LED lighting in a few key areas on their own. Through their membership with NJCAR, partners at Sawyer Lyons learned about Donnelly Energy and consulted with the Wayne-based energy efficiency firm on ways they could further improve their facility in their efforts to become environmental stewards.

Donnelly Energy conducted a free, non-invasive assessment of the dealership, determining additional areas of improvement regarding their lighting, and found they also had outdated natural gas-powered boilers that were over 25 years old. They also surveyed Sawyer Lyons's rooftop to scope out a custom solar energy system to further elevate their energy efficiency.

"It is always a pleasure to work with a client who is motivated and ready to invest in solar energy, while also taking into account the need for energy efficiency," said Justin Avallone, VP of Utility Programs at Donnelly Energy. "Sawyer Lyons was ready to take advantage of local energy efficiency programs and is a big advocate for clean energy in commercial uses. Collaborations like these are what make our work so fulfilling."

The first phase of the energy-efficiency transformation focused on replacing one 1.7 million BTU boiler with two new units at 97% efficiency, as well as upgrading lighting to LED for some missing areas. As a participating contractor in Direct Install, Donnelly Energy helped Sawyer Lyons navigate the program and receive a 0%* APR on-bill repayment option through SAVEGREEN to help make the energy-efficiency upgrades affordable.

Once the lighting and HVAC portion of the project was complete, Donnelly Energy got to work on the second phase of Sawyer Lyons's clean energy investment: solar. The firm designed a custom 163 KW solar energy system that would fit on the dealership's rooftop, consisting of 937 panels. The project would also be eligible to receive federal tax credits, depreciation credits, and Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECS)**.

Now that the solar energy system is live, it is expected to reduce Sawyer Lyons's electricity by 88%.

Sawyer Lyons Buick GMC of Randolph has a proven track record in areas such as energy reduction, renewable energy use, water conservation efforts, recycling, onsite nature habitats, and community outreach. The progressive car dealership is showing customers its environmental credentials and was named a 2022 certified Green Dealer, an honor given to only 280 GM dealerships nationwide.

"Our dealership's sustainability performance is important to customers, employees, and the community, as well as operational efficiency," said Todd Sawyer, Partner at Sawyer Lyons. "When doing large energy efficiency upgrade projects, it is extremely important to work with a company that is an established expert. I analyzed every number down to the penny and every project we undertook with Donnelly made sense financially. Coming from the construction industry prior to owning car dealerships, I can tell you that Donnelly Energy is as good as it gets. From the original analysis to contracts, to project management, to completion, the team at Donnelly was on top of their game throughout the entire process."

New Jersey's clean energy future is well on its way, with businesses like Sawyer Lyons Buick GMC leading the way to implement and advocate sustainability in commercial spaces. Donnelly Energy is proud to be a partner in the effort to help the Garden State lower its energy usage and carbon emissions, as well as invest in renewables.

