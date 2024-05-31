Costs for Residential Heating Customers Remain Essentially Flat

New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), a regulated subsidiary of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR), today filed its annual Basic Gas Supply Service (BGSS) and Conservation Incentive Program (CIP) rates with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU). Separately, NJNG also filed to recover costs associated with its energy-efficiency (EE) programs. The overall impact of these filings is a 0.5% increase for typical residential heating customers purchasing their supply from NJNG.

“New Jersey Natural Gas is dedicated to providing safe, reliable natural gas service at a reasonable price,” said Patrick Migliaccio, senior vice president and COO of New Jersey Natural Gas. “Our team works hard to implement strategies and manage supplies on behalf of our customers, and we are pleased to be able to keep these costs essentially flat this year. We will continue to monitor market conditions to look for opportunities that benefit our customers.”

In its filing, NJNG is seeking a reduction to its BGSS rate, which is offset by an equal increase to its Balancing Charge. Winter weather remained warmer-than-normal year over year resulting in a minimal decrease of 0.1% related to the CIP. In its energy-efficiency recovery filing, NJNG is seeking a 0.6% increase to recover costs associated with the investment in its SAVEGREEN programs. The overall effect of these filings is an increase of 0.5%, or $0.71 per month, for the typical residential heating customer using 100 therms a month.

The BGSS and Balancing Charge recover the cost of natural gas supplied to customers and balance deliveries with customer usage. The BGSS is a pass through to customers. Any change to this rate does not result in a change in profits for the company. The CIP helps normalize year-to-year fluctuation from changing weather and usage patterns on both customers’ bills and NJNG’s financial margins.

SAVEGREEN provides energy efficiency solutions, including rebates and incentives, to help participating customers save energy, save money and reduce emissions. Launched in 2009, SAVEGREEN has helped thousands of customers improve the efficiency of their homes and businesses. For more information on available energy-efficiency programs and offers, visit SAVEGREEN.com.

Pending BPU approval, NJNG’s requested rate adjustment will take effect October 1, 2024.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240531403236/en/