New Jersey Resources : Adelphia Gateway Project Receives Partial Notice to Proceed from Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

WALL, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month Adelphia Gateway LLC received a Partial Notice to Proceed with construction of the first phase of the project from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), and it is beginning pre construction mobilization. The project continues to work closely with local stakeholders and governments as activity gets underway. Adelphia Gateway will conduct additional outreach to inform residents and businesses of construction activities in their areas.

Phase 1 construction in portions of Delaware, Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery counties includes Adelphia Gateway's conversion of the southern 50 miles of its existing 84-mile pipeline from oil to natural gas to bring much-needed supply to constrained markets in southeastern Pennsylvania. The northern 34 miles of the pipeline, which extend from western Bucks County to the Martins Creek terminal in Northampton County, have delivered natural gas since 1996.

"We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with FERC and the commonwealth, as well as local municipalities, and their oversight on this important project," said Ginger Richman, president of Adelphia Gateway. "We are pleased to move Adelphia Gateway forward so that we can bring natural gas resources to families and businesses in the Greater Philadelphia area and play a role in getting the region's economy back up and running."

In 2019, FERC issued the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity and completed a thorough environmental assessment of the Adelphia Gateway project. Recently, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued the necessary permits and approvals for phase I construction activities of the project to proceed.

Adelphia Gateway expects the southern portion of the Adelphia Gateway pipeline to be placed into service in 2021 to serve customers in the Greater Philadelphia area.

