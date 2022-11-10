Advanced search
    NJR   US6460251068

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION

(NJR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:51 2022-11-10 pm EST
45.79 USD   +4.25%
01:31pNew Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
11/07New Jersey Resources Names Lori Delgiudice Senior Vice President of Human Resources
CI
10/31Michael O'Sullivan Elected to the Board of Directors of New Jersey Resources
BU
New Jersey Resources Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/10/2022 | 01:31pm EST
The board of directors (the “Board”) of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE: NJR) unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.39 per share. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2023, to shareowners of record as of December 14, 2022.

The Company is committed to providing value to its shareowners with a competitive return and has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,600 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 560,000 customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.
  • Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of over 380 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.
  • Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its over 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR:
www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 399 M - -
Net income 2022 254 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 4 226 M 4 226 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 251
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
New Jersey Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 43,92 $
Average target price 44,78 $
Spread / Average Target 1,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen D. Westhoven President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Bel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald L. Correll Lead Independent Director
Jacqueline K. Shea Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David A. Trice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION6.97%4 226
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-47.78%15 071
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.10%12 214
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.104.47%10 306
UGI CORPORATION-23.35%7 368
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-8.88%7 114