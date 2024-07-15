|Item 5.03
Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
|•
update the advance notice provisions pertaining to a shareholder's notice of their director nomination and the information sought in connection therewith; (Article I, Section 4);
|•
clarify that the Chair of the Board, if present, will preside over shareholder meetings (Article III, Section 3); and
|•
include certain other conforming, technical, and non-material changes.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
New Jersey Resources Corporation published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 11:03:03 UTC.