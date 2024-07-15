Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

On July 11, 2024, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of New Jersey Resources Corporation (the "Company"), upon the recommendation of the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, approved the amended and restated Bylaws of the Company (as amended and restated effective July 11, 2024, the "Bylaws"), in order to, among other things:



• update the advance notice provisions pertaining to a shareholder's notice of their director nomination and the information sought in connection therewith; (Article I, Section 4);



• clarify that the Chair of the Board, if present, will preside over shareholder meetings (Article III, Section 3); and



• include certain other conforming, technical, and non-material changes.

The preceding is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Bylaws, which are attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and are incorporated herein by reference.



