New Jersey Resources Corporation is a diversified energy services holding company. Its business is to distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, investing in and operating clean energy projects and natural gas storage and transportation assets, and providing other retail and wholesale energy services to customers. Its segments include Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Clean Energy Ventures and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment consists of regulated natural gas services, off-system sales, capacity, and storage management operations. The Energy Services segment consists of unregulated wholesale and retail energy operations, as well as energy management services. The Clean Energy Ventures segment consists of capital investments in clean energy projects. The Storage and Transportation segment consists of investments in the natural gas storage and transportation markets such as natural gas storage and transportation facilities.

Sector Natural Gas Utilities