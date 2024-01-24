The board of directors of New Jersey Resources Corporation unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.42 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 1, 2024, to shareowners of record as of March 13, 2024.
New Jersey Resources Corporation
Equities
NJR
US6460251068
Natural Gas Utilities
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|41.74 USD
|-1.48%
|-0.93%
|-6.51%
|06:51pm
|New Jersey Resources Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.42 Per Share; Payable Apr. 1 to Shareholders of Record on March 13
|MT
|Nov. 21
|New Jersey Resources Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.57%
|4 142 M $
|-7.53%
|13 049 M $
|+2.73%
|7 342 M $
|-3.41%
|7 317 M $
|-4.00%
|7 300 M $
|-11.26%
|6 844 M $
|-15.62%
|6 183 M $
|-1.53%
|5 088 M $
|+13.16%
|5 009 M $
|-8.01%
|4 834 M $
