Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New Jersey Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NJR   US6460251068

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION

(NJR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
44.64 USD   -1.41%
05:43pNew Jersey Resources : MICHAEL O'SULLIVAN ELECTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NEW JERSEY RESOURCES - Form 8-K
PU
05:18pNew Jersey Resources Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/28New Jersey Resources : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Jersey Resources : MICHAEL O'SULLIVAN ELECTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NEW JERSEY RESOURCES - Form 8-K

10/31/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MICHAEL O'SULLIVAN ELECTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NEW JERSEY RESOURCES
Directors David Trice and Robert Evans Announce Retirement

WALL, NJ, November 1, 2022- The board of directors of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) today announced the unanimous election of Michael O'Sullivan, former senior vice president of Development at NextEra Energy Resources (NextEra), to the board.

"Mike O'Sullivan is an accomplished leader with extensive experience across the energy industry, particularly in the areas of sustainability, technology and innovation, all of which are priorities for our business," said Steve Westhoven, president and CEO of New Jersey Resources. "He is a welcome addition to our board of directors."

Mr. O'Sullivan is a recognized leader in the energy industry with significant executive management experience in finance, development, operations, regulatory and ESG. For nearly two decades, he served as senior vice president of development at NextEra, where he led the company's renewable development and M&A/divestiture efforts, including the deployment of approximately $40 billion into more than 250 solar, wind, storage, nuclear and fossil fuel projects across 36 states and 4 provinces in Canada. He also served as a member of NextEra's executive team and operating committee from 2001 until his retirement in 2020.

Prior to joining NextEra, Mr. O'Sullivan served as vice president of the Midwest division of AES; division vice president of NRG North America; vice president of business development at Indeck Energy Services; development manager at Homart Development, a subsidiary of Sears; and began his career as a staff engineer at Commonwealth Edison in 1982.

Mr. O'Sullivan received an MBA from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the University of Notre Dame. He is a member of the University of Notre Dame's President's Circle, Engineering Advisory Council and Campus Energy Committee.

Separately, NJR announced the retirement of two long-serving directors, David Trice and Robert Evans.

Mr. Trice will retire at the end of his term, which expires at the NJR Annual Meeting of Shareowners on January 25, 2023. He joined NJR's board in 2004, and during his 18 years as a director he provided leadership as a member of theNominating/Corporate Governance and Leadership Development and Compensation Committees.

Also Mr. Evans will also retire at the 2023 Annual Meeting, before the end of his current term, which was set to expire in January 2024. He became a director in 2009 and for the past 13 years, he shared his experience and expertise as a member of the Audit Committee.

"There are no two people of higher integrity than David and Bobby," said Don Correll, Chairman of the NJR board of directors. "I am grateful for their thoughtful, independent leadership and unique perspective that has provided a lasting contribution to our board and helped shape New Jersey Resources' growth and success. Without question, we are a better, stronger company because of them."

MICHAEL O'SULLIVAN ELECTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NEW JERSEY RESOURCES
Directors David Trice and Robert Evans Announce Retirement
Page 2 of 2

About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:
New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR's principal subsidiary,operates and maintains over 7,600 miles ofnatural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over 560,000 customers in New Jersey's Monmouth, Ocean and parts of Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.
Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of over 380 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
Storage and Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility.
Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its more than 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®.

For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.
Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
"Like" us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

# # #


Disclaimer

New Jersey Resources Corporation published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 21:42:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION
05:43pNew Jersey Resources : MICHAEL O'SULLIVAN ELECTED TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NEW JERSEY ..
PU
05:18pNew Jersey Resources Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statement..
AQ
10/28New Jersey Resources : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
10/28New Jersey Resources Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dire..
AQ
10/24JPMorgan Adjusts New Jersey Resources Price Target to $40 From $46, Maintains Underweig..
MT
10/24Guggenheim Trims New Jersey Resources Price Target to $40 From $41, Maintains Neutral R..
MT
10/19Wells Fargo Lowers New Jersey Resources Price Target to $41 From $47, Maintains Equalwe..
MT
10/18New Jersey Resources Schedules Fiscal 2022 Year-End Earnings Call
BU
09/27New Jersey Resources Names Ginger Richman Vice President of NJR Storage and Transportat..
BU
09/23NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 399 M - -
Net income 2022 254 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 4 357 M 4 357 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 251
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
New Jersey Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 45,28 $
Average target price 44,78 $
Spread / Average Target -1,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen D. Westhoven President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Bel Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald L. Correll Lead Independent Director
Jacqueline K. Shea Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David A. Trice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION10.28%4 357
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-49.26%14 644
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.87%12 472
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.125.89%11 318
UGI CORPORATION-23.28%7 374
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-15.69%6 923