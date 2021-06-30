Log in
    NJR   US6460251068

NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION

(NJR)
New Jersey Resources : Natural Gas Names John Wyckoff Vice President-Energy Delivery; Kraig Sanders Promoted to Vice President-Operations

06/30/2021 | 12:47pm EDT
As a part of its long-term succession planning, New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG), the principal subsidiary of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR), announced John Wyckoff will succeed Craig Lynch as Vice President-Energy Delivery following his retirement today. In addition, Kraig Sanders was promoted to a newly expanded role of Vice President-Operations.

“For nearly 37 years, Craig Lynch has been a cornerstone of our team, and we appreciate all he’s done for our company,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. "Under his leadership, we built a natural gas delivery system that is best in class, and today we operate one of the most environmentally sound pipeline networks in the country.”

“John and Kraig are talented leaders who are well respected throughout our organization and the natural gas industry,” Westhoven continued. “Throughout their tenures with New Jersey Natural Gas, both John and Kraig have distinguished themselves with proven expertise and a commitment to excellence in everything they do. We are fortunate to have them as a part of our leadership team, and I am confident that they will continue to serve our company and customers well in their new positions.”

Mr. Wyckoff will oversee Energy Delivery, with its nearly 700 employees, and the safe and reliable operation of NJNG’s delivery system, which serves over 560,000 customers throughout New Jersey. He will be responsible for all field operations, engineering, and system enhancements while leading the continued expansion and maintenance of the company’s distribution and transmission pipelines consistent with all federal, state and local regulations.

A resident of Tinton Falls, Mr. Wyckoff joined NJNG in 1989 as a systems engineer and moved into areas of increasing responsibility throughout his career. He was named Director of Engineering in 2011, where he was responsible for designing and building critical infrastructure projects to ensure the resiliency of NJNG’s pipeline network. In 2019, he was promoted to Vice President-NJNG. Today, NJNG operates the most environmentally sound delivery system in New Jersey, with the lowest leaks per mile of any natural gas utility in the state.

Mr. Wyckoff earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Delaware and a Master’s degree in material science and engineering from Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of New Jersey. He’s been a member of the American Gas Association (AGA) for over 20 years and previously served as chair of its Engineering Committee.

In his role as Vice President-Operations, Mr. Sanders will report to Mr. Wyckoff and be responsible for NJNG’s distribution operations and customer service, in addition to his current oversight of transmission operations and gas control.

Mr. Sanders joined NJNG as a systems engineer and has been with the company for 22 years. In 2013, he was named Director of PMT, managing the safe, reliable operation of the largest intrastate natural gas transmission system in New Jersey. In 2019, he was promoted to Vice President-NJNG.

A resident of Asbury Park, Mr. Sanders is a graduate of Stanford University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering. He is a member of the Northeast Gas Association and serves on the Supplemental Gas and Transmission Measurement Committee of the AGA.

About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR consists of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, and Burlington counties.
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns, and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 360 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as a 50% equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and a 20% equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its nearly 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR:
www.njresources.com
Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.


© Business Wire 2021
