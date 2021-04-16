Log in
New Jersey Resources : Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Earnings Call

04/16/2021 | 11:37am EDT
New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) invites investors, customers, members of the financial community and other interested parties to listen to a live webcast of its fiscal 2021 second-quarter earnings results on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. ET. President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Westhoven and Chief Financial Officer Pat Migliaccio will present an overview of NJR’s financial and operational performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

A few minutes prior to the webcast, go to njresources.com and select “Investor Relations.” Scroll down and click the link to the conference call under “Latest Events” on the right side of the page and click on the webcast link.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) is a Fortune 1000 company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses:

  • New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains over 7,500 miles of natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve over half a million customers in New Jersey’s Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex and Burlington counties.
  • NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar projects with a total capacity of more than 357 megawatts, providing residential and commercial customers with low-carbon solutions.
  • NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions to its customers across North America.
  • Storage & Transportation serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers through its ownership of Leaf River Energy Center and the Adelphia Gateway Pipeline Project, as well as our 50 percent equity ownership in the Steckman Ridge natural gas storage facility, and our 20 percent equity interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project.
  • NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products to residential homes throughout New Jersey.

NJR and its nearly 1,200 employees are committed to helping customers save energy and money by promoting conservation and encouraging efficiency through Conserve to Preserve® and initiatives such as The SAVEGREEN Project® and The Sunlight Advantage®. For more information about NJR: www.njresources.com.

Follow us on Twitter @NJNaturalGas.
“Like” us on facebook.com/NewJerseyNaturalGas.

NJR-E


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 262 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 2 814 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 3,20%
Capitalization 4 012 M 4 012 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 156
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
New Jersey Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 41,00 $
Last Close Price 41,68 $
Spread / Highest target 7,97%
Spread / Average Target -1,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen D. Westhoven President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Migliaccio Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Donald L. Correll Chairman
Jacqueline K. Shea Chief Information Officer & Vice President
David A. Trice Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW JERSEY RESOURCES CORPORATION17.24%4 012
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED6.56%28 233
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED13.36%18 698
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-0.48%12 230
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED31.64%9 832
UGI CORPORATION23.94%9 128
