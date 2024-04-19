New Jersey Resources, a natural gas distributor and clean energy provider, on Friday said it will use renewable diesel from Neste to fuel 70 medium-duty trucks and associated equipment.

The Wall, N.J.-based company said in a news release that it will be the first natural gas utility on the East Coast to use Neste's renewable diesel, a drop-in fuel that can replace or be blended with conventional diesel, to fuel a portion of its fleet operations.

The company said the vehicles will use about 57,000 gal/year of renewable diesel, reducing their greenhouse gas emissions by up to 550 tons/year.

Fuel distributors Diesel Direct and KW Rastall Oil will supply the Neste fuel. KW Rastall earlier this month said its partnership with Direct Diesel made it the first company in New Jersey to offer the fuel.

New Jersey Resources operates natural gas transportation and distribution services and sells natural gas solar-powered electricity to nearly 600,000 households in the state.

This content was created by Oil Price Information Service, which is operated by Dow Jones & Co.

