New Mauritius Hotels : BHI COMMUNIQUE - 05 May 2023

COMMUNIQUE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd (the "Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the public in general that:

the offer of the preference shares as per the prospectus dated 29 March 2023, deemed to be the listing particulars, has ended on 21 April 2023; and the allotment date has been changed from 12 May 2023 to 10 May 2023.

By order of the Board

ENL Secretarial Services Limited

Company Secretary

05 May 2023

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to the SEM Listing Rule 11.3 and the Securities Act 2005.