New Mauritius Hotels : BHI COMMUNIQUE - 05 May 2023
COMMUNIQUE
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd (the "Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the public in general that:
the offer of the preference shares as per the prospectus dated 29 March 2023, deemed to be the listing particulars, has ended on 21 April 2023; and
the allotment date has been changed from 12 May 2023 to 10 May 2023.
By order of the Board
ENL Secretarial Services Limited
Company Secretary
05 May 2023
This Communiqué is issued pursuant to the SEM Listing Rule 11.3 and the Securities Act 2005.
The Board of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Communiqué.
Sales 2022
8 115 M
178 M
178 M
Net income 2022
-64,8 M
-1,42 M
-1,42 M
Net Debt 2022
22 150 M
487 M
487 M
P/E ratio 2022
-69,8x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
4 315 M
94,8 M
94,8 M
EV / Sales 2021
24,5x
EV / Sales 2022
3,29x
Nbr of Employees
4 647
Free-Float
51,2%
