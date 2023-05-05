Advanced search
    NMHL.N0000   MU0036N00007

NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LIMITED

(NMHL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-05-03
7.860 MUR    0.00%
New Mauritius Hotels : BHI COMMUNIQUE - 05 May 2023

05/05/2023 | 03:39am EDT
COMMUNIQUE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd (the "Company") wishes to inform its shareholders and the public in general that:

  1. the offer of the preference shares as per the prospectus dated 29 March 2023, deemed to be the listing particulars, has ended on 21 April 2023; and
  2. the allotment date has been changed from 12 May 2023 to 10 May 2023.

By order of the Board

ENL Secretarial Services Limited

Company Secretary

05 May 2023

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to the SEM Listing Rule 11.3 and the Securities Act 2005.

The Board of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Communiqué.

Disclaimer

New Mauritius Hotels Limited published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 115 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2022 -64,8 M -1,42 M -1,42 M
Net Debt 2022 22 150 M 487 M 487 M
P/E ratio 2022 -69,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 315 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,5x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 647
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Mauritius Hotels Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marie Edouard Gilbert Espitalier-Noël Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pauline Sybille Cheh Seeyave Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marie Maxime Hector Espitalier-Noël Chairman
Pismont Jean Louis Fernand Andre Chief Operations Officer
Kishore Sunil Banymandhub Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LIMITED-13.63%95
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED6.55%14 405
WHITBREAD PLC25.99%8 189
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.0.35%7 146
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.63%6 564
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-5.74%5 772
