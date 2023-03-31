Advanced search
    NMHL.N0000   MU0036N00007

NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LIMITED

(NMHL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-03-29
8.100 MUR   -1.22%
New Mauritius Hotels : BHI COMMUNIQUE - 31 March 2023

03/31/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
COMMUNIQUE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to inform its shareholders and the public in general that it is in the process of making an offer for subscription and listing of Class A Preference Shares and Class B Preference Shares for up to an aggregate amount of EUR 40,300,000 (the "Preference Shares") on the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (the "SEM"). The Class A Preference Shares will be issued at an issue price of MUR 1,000 each and the Class B Preference Shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 1,000 each. The issue and listing of the Preference Shares have been approved by the Listing Executive Committee of the SEM, and the prospectus pertaining to the Preference Shares, deemed to be the listing particulars for SEM's purposes, (the "Prospectus") has been granted registration by the Financial Services Commission.

Prospective investors are reminded that any investment decision in relation to the Preference Shares should be based on information made available in the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available (i) on the website at www.beachcomber.com, and (ii) for inspection at M.C.B. Registry

  • Securities Ltd. (the registrar and transfer agent of the Company in relation to the Preference Shares) and M.C.B Stockbrokers Limited (the sponsoring broker in relation to the Preference Shares), both situated at Sir William Newton Street, Port Louis between 9am to 4pm, on any business day between the Offer Start Date (as described in the Prospectus) and Offer End Date (as described in the Prospectus).

By order of the Board

ENL Secretarial Services Limited

Company Secretary

31 March 2023

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to the SEM Listing Rule 11.3 and the Securities Act 2005. The Board of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Communiqué.

Disclaimer

New Mauritius Hotels Limited published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 16:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 115 M 177 M 177 M
Net income 2022 -64,8 M -1,41 M -1,41 M
Net Debt 2022 22 150 M 482 M 482 M
P/E ratio 2022 -69,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 447 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,5x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 647
Free-Float 51,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marie Edouard Gilbert Espitalier-Noël Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pauline Sybille Cheh Seeyave Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marie Maxime Hector Espitalier-Noël Chairman
Pismont Jean Louis Fernand Andre Chief Operations Officer
Kishore Sunil Banymandhub Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LIMITED-10.99%97
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED14.97%15 528
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.5.54%8 843
WHITBREAD PLC15.21%7 394
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.57%5 897
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-6.61%5 742
