New Mauritius Hotels : BHI COMMUNIQUE - 31 March 2023

COMMUNIQUE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to inform its shareholders and the public in general that it is in the process of making an offer for subscription and listing of Class A Preference Shares and Class B Preference Shares for up to an aggregate amount of EUR 40,300,000 (the "Preference Shares") on the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (the "SEM"). The Class A Preference Shares will be issued at an issue price of MUR 1,000 each and the Class B Preference Shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 1,000 each. The issue and listing of the Preference Shares have been approved by the Listing Executive Committee of the SEM, and the prospectus pertaining to the Preference Shares, deemed to be the listing particulars for SEM's purposes, (the "Prospectus") has been granted registration by the Financial Services Commission.

Prospective investors are reminded that any investment decision in relation to the Preference Shares should be based on information made available in the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available (i) on the website at www.beachcomber.com, and (ii) for inspection at M.C.B. Registry

Securities Ltd. (the registrar and transfer agent of the Company in relation to the Preference Shares) and M.C.B Stockbrokers Limited (the sponsoring broker in relation to the Preference Shares), both situated at Sir William Newton Street, Port Louis between 9am to 4pm, on any business day between the Offer Start Date (as described in the Prospectus) and Offer End Date (as described in the Prospectus).

By order of the Board

ENL Secretarial Services Limited

Company Secretary

31 March 2023