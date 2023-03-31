New Mauritius Hotels : BHI COMMUNIQUE - 31 March 2023
03/31/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
COMMUNIQUE
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd (the "Company") is pleased to inform its shareholders and the public in general that it is in the process of making an offer for subscription and listing of Class A Preference Shares and Class B Preference Shares for up to an aggregate amount of EUR 40,300,000 (the "Preference Shares") on the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (the "SEM"). The Class A Preference Shares will be issued at an issue price of MUR 1,000 each and the Class B Preference Shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 1,000 each. The issue and listing of the Preference Shares have been approved by the Listing Executive Committee of the SEM, and the prospectus pertaining to the Preference Shares, deemed to be the listing particulars for SEM's purposes, (the "Prospectus") has been granted registration by the Financial Services Commission.
Prospective investors are reminded that any investment decision in relation to the Preference Shares should be based on information made available in the Prospectus. The Prospectus is available (i) on the website at www.beachcomber.com, and (ii) for inspection at M.C.B. Registry
Securities Ltd. (the registrar and transfer agent of the Company in relation to the Preference Shares) and M.C.B Stockbrokers Limited (the sponsoring broker in relation to the Preference Shares), both situated at Sir William Newton Street, Port Louis between 9am to 4pm, on any business day between the Offer Start Date (as described in the Prospectus) and Offer End Date (as described in the Prospectus).
By order of the Board
ENL Secretarial Services Limited
Company Secretary
31 March 2023
This Communiqué is issued pursuant to the SEM Listing Rule 11.3 and the Securities Act 2005. The Board of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Communiqué.
