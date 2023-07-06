COMMUNIQUÉ

NOTICE OF DECLARATION OF REDEEMABLE NON-VOTING PREFERENCE SHARE

("PREFERENCE SHARE") DIVIDEND

Notice is hereby given that New Mauritius Hotels Limited has on 05 July 2023 declared a dividend of Rs 1.65 per Preference Share, to the Preference Shareholders registered at the close of business on 25 July 2023.

The dividend represents arrears for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2021, 31 December 2021, 30 June 2022 and 31 December 2022, as well as the amount due for the current period ended 30 June 2023.

The Preference dividend will be paid on or about 24 August 2023.

The Preference Shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend up to the market day of 20 July 2023 and ex-dividend on 21 July 2023.

By Order of the Board

ENL Secretarial Services Limited

Company Secretary

5 July 2023

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rules 11.3