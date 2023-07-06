COMMUNIQUÉ
NOTICE OF DECLARATION OF REDEEMABLE NON-VOTING PREFERENCE SHARE
("PREFERENCE SHARE") DIVIDEND
Notice is hereby given that New Mauritius Hotels Limited has on 05 July 2023 declared a dividend of Rs 1.65 per Preference Share, to the Preference Shareholders registered at the close of business on 25 July 2023.
The dividend represents arrears for the six-month periods ended 30 June 2021, 31 December 2021, 30 June 2022 and 31 December 2022, as well as the amount due for the current period ended 30 June 2023.
The Preference dividend will be paid on or about 24 August 2023.
The Preference Shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend up to the market day of 20 July 2023 and ex-dividend on 21 July 2023.
By Order of the Board
ENL Secretarial Services Limited
Company Secretary
5 July 2023
This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rules 11.3
The Board of Directors of New Mauritius Hotels Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the above information contained in this communiqué.
