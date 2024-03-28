28 March 2024 - Group news

Throwback to the recent Graduation Ceremony of Institut Escoffier, where 24 Beachcomber Artisans successfully graduated from the Projet Métier programme, alongside 5 Artisans from the MBA programme. We are so proud to celebrate the hard work and achievements of our Beachcomber Graduates!

"Today marks a significant milestone in your journey, a journey filled with dedication, perseverance, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. You have not only embraced our values but have contributed to our legacy of exceptional hospitality. Your commitment to service, your passion for creating memorable guest experiences, and your unwavering dedication to excellence have been the cornerstone of our success at Beachcomber, deeply rooted in the concept ofFeelTheHappinessYouGive!", Sebastian La Hausse de Lalouvière, Chief People Officer & Group Legal Counsel of Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels, said in his address. «As you embark on this next phase of your journey, know that Beachcomber stands behind you, ready to support and empower you as you continue to grow and excel in your careers. Your success is our success, and we take immense pride in witnessing your achievements», he added.

Launched by Beachcomber in partnership with Institut Escoffier in November 2021, the Projet Métier is a two-year course programme designed to support professional enrichment, enhance talent growth, and adapt to new trends in the hospitality sector. It is focused on providing Artisans with the skills and experience to grow and thrive. Likewise, the MBA programme, offered by Institut Escoffier in collaboration with Ecole Supérieure de Gestion de Paris, is a two-year course aiming to nurture talents, enabling them to grow as leaders.

Congratulations to the inaugural graduating class of the Projet Métier programme and the 3rd cohort of the MBA programme! Keep it going and keep shining!