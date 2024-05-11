COMMUNIQUÉ

NOTICE OF DECLARATION OF ORDINARY DIVIDEND

Notice is hereby given that New Mauritius Hotels Limited has declared on 10 May 2024 a final dividend of Rs 0.30 per Ordinary Share, to the Ordinary Shareholders registered at the close of business on 30 May 2024, in respect of its financial year ending 30 June 2024.

The Ordinary dividend will be paid on or about 31 July 2024.

The Ordinary Shares of the Company will be traded cum-dividend up to the market day of 27 May 2024 and ex-dividend on 28 May 2024.

By order of the Board

ENL Secretarial Services Limited

Company Secretary

10 May 2024

This communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rules 11.3

The Board of Directors of New Mauritius Hotels Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the above information contained in this communiqué.

NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LIMITED