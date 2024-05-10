NOTICE
UNAUDITED INTERIM (QUARTERLY) FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE
THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Notice is hereby given that New Mauritius Hotels Limited has published its unaudited interim (quarterly) financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 March 2024.
The said quarterly financial statements can be viewed on our website www.beachcomber.com and are available at our registered office, Beachcomber House, Botanical Garden Street, Curepipe.
By order of the Board
ENL Secretarial Services Limited
Company Secretary
10 May 2024
This notice is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 12.20 and the Securities Act 2005.
The Board of Directors of New Mauritius Hotels Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this notice.
Disclaimer
New Mauritius Hotels Limited published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 14:18:07 UTC.