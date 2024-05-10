NOTICE

UNAUDITED INTERIM (QUARTERLY) FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE

THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Notice is hereby given that New Mauritius Hotels Limited has published its unaudited interim (quarterly) financial statements for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 March 2024.

The said quarterly financial statements can be viewed on our website www.beachcomber.com and are available at our registered office, Beachcomber House, Botanical Garden Street, Curepipe.

By order of the Board

ENL Secretarial Services Limited

Company Secretary

10 May 2024

This notice is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 12.20 and the Securities Act 2005.