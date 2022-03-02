New Mauritius Hotels : Notice of shareholder meeting

NOTICE OF MEETING

NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LIMITED

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Ordinary shareholders of New Mauritius Hotels Limited ("the Company") will be held at Hennessy Park Hotel, 65 Cybercity Ebène on 24 March 2022 at 10.30 hours to transact the following business:

To consider the Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2021. To receive the report of the auditors of the Company. To consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2021.

Ordinary Resolution I.

"Resolved that the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2021 be hereby approved." To elect Dr Jyoti Jeetun who retires by rotation in accordance with Section 23.6 of the Company's Constitution and, being re-eligible, offers herself for re-election.

Ordinary Resolution II.

"Resolved that Dr Jyoti Jeetun be hereby re-elected as Director of the Company in accordance with Section 23.6 of the Company's Constitution." To elect Mr Gilbert Espitalier-Noël who retires by rotation in accordance with Section 23.6 of the Company's Constitution and, being re-eligible, offers himself for re-election.

Ordinary Resolution III.

"Resolved that Mr Gilbert Espitalier-Noël be hereby re-elected as Director of the Company in accordance with Section 23.6 of the Company's Constitution." To reappoint Mr Herbert Couacaud, who is over the age of 70 years, to continue to hold office as a Director of the Company until the next Annual Meeting of the Company under Section 138 (6) of The Companies Act 2001.

Ordinary Resolution IV.

"Resolved that Mr Herbert Couacaud be hereby reappointed as Director of the Company to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of the Company." To reappoint Mr Sunil Banymandhub, who is over the age of 70 years, to continue to hold office as a Director of the Company until the next Annual Meeting of the Company under Section 138 (6) of The Companies Act 2001.

Ordinary Resolution V.

"Resolved that Mr Sunil Banymandhub be hereby reappointed as Director of the Company to hold office until the next Annual Meeting of the Company." To reappoint Mr Jitendra Bissessur, who has been appointed by the Board, as Director of the Company in accordance with Sections 23.3 and 23.4 of the Company's Constitution.

Ordinary Resolution VI.

"Resolved that Mr Jitendra Bissessur be hereby reappointed as Director of the Company in accordance with Sections 23.3 and 23.4 of the Company's Constitution."

9. To take note of the automatic reappointment of BDO & Co. as auditors under Section 200 of The Companies Act 2001 and to authorise the Board to fix their remuneration.

Ordinary Resolution VII.

"Resolved that the Board of Directors be authorised to fix the remuneration of BDO & Co. who are being automatically appointed as auditors of the Company under Section 200 of The Companies Act 2001."

Note: The profiles and categories of the Directors proposed for re-election/reappointment are set out on pages 74 to 75 of the Integrated Annual Report 2021.

By order of the Board

For ENL Secretarial Services Limited

Company Secretary

30 November 2021

A shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at this meeting may appoint a proxy, whether a shareholder or not, to attend and vote on his/her behalf or may cast his/her vote by post.

The appointment of proxy must be made in writing on the attached form, and the document deposited at the registered office of the Company, Beachcomber House, Botanical Garden Street, Curepipe, Mauritius, not less than twenty-four (24) hours before the meeting is due to take place.

The notice for casting a postal vote must be made in writing on the attached form, and the document deposited at the registered office of the Company, Beachcomber House, Botanical Garden Street, Curepipe, Mauritius, not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting.

For the purpose of this Annual Meeting, the Directors have resolved, in compliance with Section 120(3) of the Companies Act 2001, that the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the meeting and attend such meeting shall be those shareholders whose names are registered in the share register of the Company as at 23 February 2022.

The Annual Meeting of shareholders is an important day in the calendar as it enables the Board to engage with its shareholders on a range of matters concerning the business of the meeting. In addition, it provides a valuable forum for shareholders to ask questions. We are closely monitoring the evolution of Covid-19 in Mauritius. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to make further changes to the arrangements for the holding of the Annual Meeting, we will ensure that shareholders are given as much notice as possible. Please watch our website for any update or contact our Share Registry on + 230 6019279.

Given the prevailing sanitary protocols, shareholders are encouraged to exercise their right to vote at the Annual Meeting by casting a postal vote (as enclosed). The postal vote form can also be downloaded from the website of the Company.

This Communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.16 and Rule 14(a) of the Securities (Disclosure Obligations of Reporting Issuers) Rules 2007. The Board of New Mauritius Hotels Limited accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this Notice.