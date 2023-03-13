Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. New Mauritius Hotels Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMHL.N0000   MU0036N00007

NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LIMITED

(NMHL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  2023-03-09
8.380 MUR    0.00%
04:17aNew Mauritius Hotels : Pastry Chef Stephan Baptiste pays tribute to nature with his new creation, “La Ruche”
PU
02/24New Mauritius Hotels : NMH Limited - Cautionary Announcement
PU
02/24New Mauritius Hotels : Communique
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Mauritius Hotels : Pastry Chef Stephan Baptiste pays tribute to nature with his new creation, “La Ruche”

03/13/2023 | 04:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

13 March 2023 - Sustainability

Easter is around the corner and Pastry Chef Stephan Baptiste has introduced "La Ruche", a unique beehive-shaped trompe l'oeil creation. This tribute to nature unites gastronomic pleasure and environmental awareness in a nod to the Group's commitments and to the bees that have settled on Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury's premises.

For many years now, thousands of bees have called the hotel, home. The project has been initiated under the impetus of the Group, which endeavours to protect the environment. The bee colony produces daily a delicate honey, which is served to the hotel's guests. This has inspired Stephan Baptiste to create a unique piece made entirely of chocolate and including the queen bee. The beehive resting gently on its base was made from 72% dark Menakao chocolate from Madagascar. This intense chocolate with an acidic twist is sweet enough to enhance the deep cocoa aroma and notes of red fruit. An ivory white chocolate eggshell with delicious notes of Mauritius vanilla completes the illusion of a beehive. Hints of honey blend perfectly into this creation.

Attachments

Disclaimer

New Mauritius Hotels Limited published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 08:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LIMITED
04:17aNew Mauritius Hotels : Pastry Chef Stephan Baptiste pays tribute to nature with his new cr..
PU
02/24New Mauritius Hotels : NMH Limited - Cautionary Announcement
PU
02/24New Mauritius Hotels : Communique
PU
02/17New Mauritius Hotels : Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels introduces its own signature cuvée
PU
02/17New Mauritius Hotels : Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels introduces its own prestige cuvée
PU
02/14New Mauritius Hotels : The Beachcomber Trail is back with Marie Perrier as patron
PU
02/13New Mauritius Hotels : NMH LIMITED Analyst Meeting 13 February 2023
PU
02/10New Mauritius Hotels : Kingfisher ltd and its subsidiary unaudited abridged financial stat..
PU
02/10New Mauritius Hotels : KINGFISHER LTD NOTICE - 10 February 2023
PU
02/10New Mauritius Hotels : NMH LIMITED NOTICE - 9 February 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8 115 M 172 M 172 M
Net income 2022 -64,8 M -1,38 M -1,38 M
Net Debt 2022 22 150 M 471 M 471 M
P/E ratio 2022 -69,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 600 M 97,8 M 97,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,5x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 647
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
New Mauritius Hotels Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marie Edouard Gilbert Espitalier-Noël Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pauline Sybille Cheh Seeyave Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Marie Maxime Hector Espitalier-Noël Chairman
Pismont Jean Louis Fernand Andre Chief Operations Officer
Kishore Sunil Banymandhub Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW MAURITIUS HOTELS LIMITED-7.91%98
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED13.89%15 381
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.4.09%8 532
WHITBREAD PLC16.34%7 278
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-0.39%6 134
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.39%6 002