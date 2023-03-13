New Mauritius Hotels : Pastry Chef Stephan Baptiste pays tribute to nature with his new creation, “La Ruche”

13 March 2023 - Sustainability

Easter is around the corner and Pastry Chef Stephan Baptiste has introduced "La Ruche", a unique beehive-shaped trompe l'oeil creation. This tribute to nature unites gastronomic pleasure and environmental awareness in a nod to the Group's commitments and to the bees that have settled on Royal Palm Beachcomber Luxury's premises.

For many years now, thousands of bees have called the hotel, home. The project has been initiated under the impetus of the Group, which endeavours to protect the environment. The bee colony produces daily a delicate honey, which is served to the hotel's guests. This has inspired Stephan Baptiste to create a unique piece made entirely of chocolate and including the queen bee. The beehive resting gently on its base was made from 72% dark Menakao chocolate from Madagascar. This intense chocolate with an acidic twist is sweet enough to enhance the deep cocoa aroma and notes of red fruit. An ivory white chocolate eggshell with delicious notes of Mauritius vanilla completes the illusion of a beehive. Hints of honey blend perfectly into this creation.