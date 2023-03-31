New Mauritius Hotels : Prospectus of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments ltd

Prospectus of Beachcomber Hospitality Investments ltd IN RESPECT OF THE ISSUE AND LISTING BY WAY OF AN OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION ON THE OFFICIAL MARKET OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF MAURITIUS LTD OF CLASS A PREFERENCE SHARES AND CLASS B PREFERENCE SHARES FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO EUR 40,300,000. Sponsoring broker M.C.B Stockbrokers Limited Corporate Finance Adviser MCB Financial Advisers

PREFERENCE SHARES ISSUE BY BEACHCOMBER HOSPITALITY INVESTMENTS LTD Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this prospectus (the "Prospectus") have the meanings set out in Paragraph B of this Prospectus. References in this Prospectus to (i) a Paragraph shall be to a paragraph of this Prospectus; and (ii) a Schedule shall be to a schedule of this Prospectus; and (iii) a Page shall be to a page of this Prospectus. Beachcomber Hospitality Investments Ltd ("BHI" or the "Issuer") is a public company limited by shares incorporated on 22 April 2016 in the Republic of Mauritius with unlimited life, bearing business registration number C16138008 and having its registered office at Botanical Garden Street, Beachcomber House, Curepipe, Mauritius. The Issuer was converted from a private company to a public company on 31 January 2023. This Prospectus provides information to the general public with regards to the issue and listing of (i) Class A Preference shares of no-par value and (ii) Class B Preference Shares of no-par value. The Class A Preference Shares shall have non-cumulative dividend rights, restricted voting rights and shall be redeemable at the option of the Issuer. The Class A Preference Shares shall be issued at a price of MUR 1,000 each (each a "Class A Preference Share"). The Class B Preference Shares shall have non-cumulative dividend rights, restricted voting rights and shall be redeemable at the option of the Issuer. The Class B Preference Shares shall be issued at a price of EUR 1,000 each (each a "Class B Preference Share"). The Issuer shall issue Preference Shares for a maximum Aggregate Capital Contribution of EUR 40,300,000 and subject to a minimum Aggregate Capital Contribution of EUR 25,800,000. In determining the Aggregate Capital Contribution, the Issuer shall use the FX Reference Rate in the manner described in this Prospectus. The date of this Prospectus is 29 March 2023 LEC/OS/01/2023 Page 2 of 197

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION This Prospectus is issued pursuant to the Securities Act 2005, the Securities (Public Offers) Rules 2007 and is deemed to be the listing particulars for the purposes of the Listing Rules of the SEM (the "SEM Listing Rules") in relation to the issue and listing by way of an offer for subscription of the Preference Shares on the Official Market of the SEM. This Prospectus includes information given in compliance with Chapter 9 - Part A of the SEM Listing Rules with regard to the issue and listing of the Preference Shares. The Preference Shares shall be admitted on the Official Market of the SEM by way of an offer for subscription. An application was made to the SEM for the listing of and for permission to deal in the Preference Shares. This Prospectus was approved by the LEC on 31 March 2023. The Issuer has not applied to list the Preference Shares on any other stock exchange. On the first day of listing and trading of the Preference Shares on the Official Market of the SEM, the Issuer shall make available: (i) 500 Class A Preference Shares at an indicative price of MUR 1,000 each; and (ii) 100 Class B Preference Shares at an indicative price of EUR 1,000 each. This Prospectus has been registered with the FSC pursuant to the Securities Act 2005 and the Securities (Public Offers) Rules 2007. This Prospectus must be read in its entirety. If you have any doubt about the contents of this Prospectus and as to the action you should take, please consult your banker, stockbroker, legal adviser, accountant or other professional adviser immediately. The attention of readers is drawn to Paragraph B, which contains a summary definition of all key terms used in this Prospectus. This Prospectus is not to be redistributed, reproduced or used, in whole or in part, for any other purpose. SELLING RESTRICTIONS The circulation and distribution of this Prospectus in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons who come into possession of this Prospectus are required to acquaint themselves with and to observe any such restrictions. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy a security in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such an offer or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. The Preference Shares and this Prospectus have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended) or the United States Investment Company Act of 1940 (as amended) and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States of America or to a U.S. Person or for the account of a U.S. Person. Any Prospective Investor should consult his own legal, tax and other advisers to determine whether acquiring or dealing in the Preference Shares could result in adverse consequences to the Prospective Investor or its related persons and affiliates. All U.S. Persons may have United States tax consequences arising from acquiring or dealing in the Preference Shares. Page 3 of 197

DISCLAIMER Neither the LEC, the SEM nor the FSC assumes any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus. The FSC shall not be liable for any action in damages suffered as a result of the registration of this Prospectus. The LEC, the SEM and the FSC make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of any of the statements made or opinions expressed in this Prospectus and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part thereof. This Prospectus and such other information provided in connection with this Prospectus are not intended to provide a basis for any credit or other evaluation. Prospective Investors should ensure that they understand the nature of the Preference Shares and the extent of their exposure to risks. They should consider the suitability of the Preference Shares as an investment in light of their own circumstances and financial condition. The Corporate Finance Adviser and the other professional advisers have not separately verified the information contained in this Prospectus provided to them by the Issuer. Accordingly, no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made and no responsibility is accepted by them as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this Prospectus or any other information provided by the Issuer. The Corporate Finance Adviser and the other professional advisers do not accept any liability in relation to the information contained in this Prospectus or any other information provided by the Issuer in connection with the Preference Shares Issue. Any information on taxation contained in this Prospectus is a summary of certain tax considerations but is not intended to be a complete discussion of all the relevant tax considerations. The contents of this Prospectus are not to be construed as investment, legal or tax advice. Prospective Investors should consult their own lawyer, accountant, or investment adviser as to legal, tax and related matters concerning their investment. Furthermore, nothing in this Prospectus shall be construed as a recommendation by the Issuer and/or the Corporate Finance Adviser that any recipient of this Prospectus should purchase the Preference Shares. Unless otherwise specified herein, the statements and information contained in this Prospectus have been compiled as of 31 December 2022. Neither the delivery of this Prospectus nor any allotment or issue of any Preference Share shall under any circumstances create an implication or constitute a representation that the information given in this Prospectus is correct as at any time subsequent to the date of this Prospectus. DIRECTORS CONFIRMATION The Directors whose names appear in Paragraph D.4 collectively and individually confirm that the financial statements of the Issuer for the financial years ended 30th June 2020, 30th June 2021 and 30th June 2022 have been prepared in accordance with the Securities Act 2005 and with relevant accounting standards and accept full responsibility for them. The Directors confirm that they have received: the consent of the auditor of the Issuer for the inclusion of its independent audit reports dated 30 th June 2020, 30 th June 2021 and 30 th June 2022 in this Prospectus and that the auditor Page 4 of 197