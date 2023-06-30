30 June 2023 - Group news

Beachcomber Resorts & Hotels is pleased to welcome its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stéphane Poupinel de Valencé. He will officially take office on 1 July 2023, succeeding Gilbert Espitalier-Noël, who has been at the helm of the Group for eight years.

Stéphane Poupinel de Valencé has extensive knowledge of Beachcomber, having joined the Group in 2018 as Chief Real Estate & Construction Officer. Over the past years, he has been closely involved in strategic decision-making within the organisation as a member of the Executive Committee (ComEx). He also played a key role in the setting up and listing of Semaris, which specialises in property development. Stéphane Poupinel de Valencé holds a BCom in Marketing and Management from Curtin University, Australia and an MBA from the Sorbonne/Paris-Dauphine universities. He began his career with the Eclosia Group in 2001 before joining the Medine Group in 2009, where he was Managing Director of the Property division.

"I am honoured and very proud to take charge of such a prestigious group, which has been shaping the hotel industry in Mauritius since 1952," says Stéphane Poupinel de Valencé. "I would like to thank my predecessor, Gilbert Espitalier-Noël and the Board of Directors of Beachcomber for their trust. I am very fortunate to be able to rely on fantastic teams that are passionate about their work, with a strong commitment to the Beachcomber brand. Together, we share a common goal to take Beachcomber to new heights."

Stéphane Poupinel de Valencé also highlights the importance of everyone's support in implementing the Group's key projects, including improving the guest experience through innovation and digitalisation; building and retaining talent by leveraging our employer brand; maintaining a strong balance sheet by optimising occupancy rates; developing new markets; operational efficiency; and reducing debt. In addition, he attaches great importance to the construction of Beachcomber's 9th hotel in Mauritius. This 200-room property with a golf course at Les Salines, Black River, will increase the Group's room inventory in the destination by around 10% within three years.