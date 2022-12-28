Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. New Mountain Finance Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMFC   US6475511001

NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION

(NMFC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
12.12 USD   -0.57%
04:16pNew Mountain Finance Corporation Extends Stock Repurchase Program
BU
12/15NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/10Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 From $13, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Mountain Finance Corporation Extends Stock Repurchase Program

12/28/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) (“NMFC” or “the Company”) today announced that on December 22, 2022 its board of directors authorized an extension of a previously established stock repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”). Pursuant to the Repurchase Program, the Company can repurchase up to $50 million worth of its common stock at the discretion of NMFC’s management team. The Repurchase Program was set to expire on December 31, 2022, but the Company's board of directors elected to extend the Repurchase Program through December 31, 2023. Under the Repurchase Program, NMFC may, but is not obligated to, repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market from time to time provided that NMFC complies with the prohibitions under its Code of Ethics and the guidelines specified in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain price, market volume and timing constraints. Unless further extended by NMFC’s board of directors, the Company expects the Repurchase Program to be in place until the earlier of December 31, 2023 or until $50 million worth of NMFC’s outstanding shares of common stock have been repurchased. To date, approximately $2.9 million worth of repurchases have been made by the Company under the Repurchase Program.

The Company’s board of directors authorized the extension of the Repurchase Program because it believes that sustained market volatility and uncertainty may cause NMFC’s common stock to be undervalued from time to time. The timing and number of shares to be repurchased will depend on a number of factors, including market conditions and alternative investment opportunities. In addition, any subsequent repurchases will also be conducted in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. There are no assurances that the Company will engage in additional repurchases, but if market conditions warrant, the Company now has an extended period of time to take advantage of situations where NMFC’s management believes share repurchases would be advantageous to the Company and to its shareholders.

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The Company’s first lien debt may include traditional first lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans to the extent it invests in the “last out” tranche. In some cases, the investments may also include small equity interests. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease investment strategies with over $37 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain “forward-looking statements”, which relate to the Company’s business, including, but not limited to, the timing and the number of shares to be repurchased, if any, under the Repurchase Program, future operations, future performance or the Company’s financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19, the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and related changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on the Company’s business, price of its common stock, portfolio companies, the Company’s industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION
04:16pNew Mountain Finance Corporation Extends Stock Repurchase Program
BU
12/15NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/10Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 From $13, Maintains ..
MT
11/10B. Riley Lifts New Mountain Finance's PT to $12.50 From $11.50 on Improved Liquidity Pr..
MT
11/10Janney Trims Price Target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 From $14, Reiterates Buy Ra..
MT
11/09New Mountain Finance Corporation Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2..
CI
11/09New Mountain Finance Corporation Declares Dividend for the Fourth Quarter 2022, Payable..
CI
11/09Transcript : New Mountain Finance Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09,..
CI
11/08NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/08New Mountain Finance Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 303 M - -
Net income 2022 95,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 1 230 M 1 230 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
New Mountain Finance Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,19 $
Average target price 12,86 $
Spread / Average Target 5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Hamwee Chief Executive Officer & Director
John R. Kline President & Director
Shiraz Y. Kajee CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Steven Bruce Klinsky Chairman
Laura C. Holson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION-9.93%1 230
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-12.03%9 645
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-15.23%4 952
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-8.27%3 958
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.38%3 917
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-20.64%3 660