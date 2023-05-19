New Mountain Finance : Material Agreement - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): May 18, 2023

New Mountain Finance Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 814-00832 27-2978010 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification Number)

1633 Broadway, 48th Floor, New York, New York 10019 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 720-0300

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading

Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.01 per share NMFC NASDAQ Global Select Market

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On November 3, 2021, New Mountain Finance Corporation (the "Company") established an "at-the-market" offering (the "ATM Program") through which the Company may sell, from time to time through sales agents, shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Shares").

On May 18, 2023, in connection with the effectiveness of the Company's shelf registration statement on Form N-2 (File No. 333-272060) (the "Registration Statement"), the Company entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the equity distribution agreement, dated November 3, 2021 (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") with B. Riley Securities, Inc. ("B. Riley") and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. ("Raymond James" and, together with B. Riley, the "Sales Agents"). The Amendment was entered into by and between the Company and the Sales Agents in order to reflect the migration of the ATM Program to the Registration Statement from the Company's previous shelf registration statement on Form N-2 (File No. 333-238554). Under the Equity Distribution Agreement, as amended by the Amendment, the Company may, but has no obligation to, issue and sell up to $250.0 million in aggregate amount of Shares in the ATM Program, from time to time through Sales Agents, or to them, as principal for their own account. As of May 15, 2023, up to approximately $196.9 million in aggregate amount of the Shares remained available for sale under the ATM Program.

Further details regarding the Equity Distribution Agreement, as amended by the Amendment, and the ATM Program are set forth in the Company's prospectus supplement, dated May 18, 2023 (the "ATM Prospectus Supplement") and the accompanying prospectus, dated May 18, 2023 (together with the ATM Prospectus Supplement, the "Prospectus"), filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The foregoing description of the Amendment is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. A copy of the opinion of Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP relating to the legality of the issuance and sale of the Shares pursuant to the Prospectus is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

The Shares, if any, will be issued pursuant to the Registration Statement, the prospectus, dated May 18, 2023, contained therein, and the Prospectus, as supplemented from time to time.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description 5.1 Opinion of Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP 10.1 Amendment No.1, dated May 18, 2023, to Equity Distribution Agreement, dated November 3, 2021, between the Company and B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. 23.1 Consent of Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP (contained in Exhibit 5.1) 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).









