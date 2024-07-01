New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company focused on providing direct lending solutions to United States middle market companies backed by private equity sponsors. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of senior secured loans and select junior capital positions, to growing businesses in defensive industries that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests a significant portion of its portfolio in unitranche loans, which are loans that combine both senior and subordinated debt, generally in a first lien position. The Company invests in various sectors, such as software, business services, healthcare, education, consumer services, distribution and logistics, packaging, financial services, and others. New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. is the investment adviser of the Company.

Sector Closed End Funds