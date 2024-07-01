For Informational Purposes Only

NMFC - Asset by Asset Returns

(FIGURES HEREIN ARE UNAUDITED)

Year of Initial

Purchased /

Committed ($m)(1)

Gross IRR(2)

Gross MIC(3)

Issuer Name

Asset Type

Industry

Purchase

REALIZED INVESTMENTS (Sorted by year of initial purchase and then by gross IRR)

Education Management LLC

First Lien

Education

2008

$19.0

180.7%

1.44x

Nielsen Finance LLC (VNU, Inc.)

First Lien

Business Services

2008

$6.3

147.5%

1.40x

Brickman Group Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2008

$18.7

91.3%

1.46x

Kronos Incorporated

First Lien

Software

2008

$20.4

65.6%

1.44x

RGIS Services, LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2008

$24.8

41.0%

1.69x

Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC

First Lien

Healthcare

2009

$0.4

10,000%+

1.57x

Oriental Trading Company, Inc.

First Lien

Consumer Products

2009

$2.6

3,076.8%

1.31x

Serena Software, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2009

$1.5

820.7%

1.44x

National CineMedia, LLC

First Lien

Media

2009

$2.4

734.3%

1.43x

Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (fka Cardinal Health 409, Inc.)

Subordinated

Healthcare

2009

$4.2

567.5%

3.08x

Adesa, Inc. (KAR Holdings, Inc.)

First Lien

Business Services

2009

$6.2

284.8%

1.25x

Mega Brands, Inc.

First Lien

Consumer Products

2009

$6.7

248.3%

1.34x

GSI Commerce Inc

Subordinated

Business Services

2009

$2.6

204.1%

1.70x

TA Indigo Holding Corporation

Subordinated

Software

2009

$8.2

180.1%

2.58x

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, Inc. (fka FR Brand Acquisition Corp)

First Lien

Industrial Services

2009

$11.8

127.7%

1.61x

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, Inc. (fka FR Brand Acquisition Corp)

First Lien

Industrial Services

2009

$9.3

93.4%

1.62x

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, Inc. (fka FR Brand Acquisition Corp)

Second Lien

Industrial Services

2009

$2.8

68.3%

2.13x

Sheridan Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2009

$10.3

49.5%

1.52x

Sabre GLBL Inc. (fka Sabre Inc.)

First Lien

Software

2009

$1.5

44.3%

1.28x

Berry Global, Inc. (fka Berry Plastics Corporation)

First Lien

Packaging

2009

$5.4

41.7%

1.44x

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, Inc. (fka FR Brand Acquisition Corp)

First Lien

Industrial Services

2009

$1.4

40.2%

1.78x

Attachmate Group, Inc., The

Second Lien

Software

2009

$15.6

37.8%

1.60x

CRC Health Corporation

First Lien

Healthcare

2009

$14.0

37.5%

1.46x

Kronos Incorporated

Second Lien

Software

2009

$7.5

34.3%

1.56x

Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (fka Cardinal Health 409, Inc.)

First Lien

Healthcare

2009

$9.6

31.2%

1.36x

Physiotherapy Associates, Inc. / Benchmark Medical, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2009

$3.2

29.6%

1.52x

CRC Health Corporation

First Lien

Healthcare

2009

$1.4

29.5%

1.44x

Laureate Education, Inc.

First Lien

Education

2009

$10.0

28.8%

1.55x

NorthStar Group Services

First Lien

Industrial Services

2009

$3.7

28.6%

1.80x

First Data Corporation

First Lien

Business Services

2009

$2.0

27.7%

1.55x

First Data Corporation

First Lien

Business Services

2009

$10.4

27.4%

1.51x

First Data Corporation

First Lien

Business Services

2009

$3.3

26.1%

1.53x

Brock Holdings III, Inc.

First Lien

Industrial Services

2009

$15.1

23.6%

1.27x

CDW LLC (aka AP Exhaust Acq) (fka CDW Corporation)

First Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2009

$21.3

23.2%

1.21x

Merrill Communications LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2009

$8.5

20.9%

1.78x

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2009

$10.5

20.4%

1.78x

Datatel, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2009

$2.0

15.5%

1.18x

Managed Health Care Associates, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2009

$16.1

15.4%

1.55x

Mach Gen, LLC

Second Lien

Energy

2009

$7.0

7.8%

1.25x

Learning Care Group (US) Inc.

Warrants

Education

2010

$0.2

54.4%

5.74x

Mega Brands, Inc.

Ordinary Shares

Consumer Products

2010

$1.0

52.6%

1.24x

Applied Systems, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2010

$2.0

34.4%

1.03x

PODS Holding Funding Corp.

Subordinated

Consumer Services

2010

$8.4

31.7%

1.62x

Trident Exploration Corp.

First Lien

Energy

2010

$8.8

31.1%

1.14x

ATI Acquisition Company (fka Ability Acquisition, Inc.)

Subordinated

Education

2010

$4.4

26.1%

1.02x

SSI Investments II Limited (Skillsoft)

Subordinated

Education

2010

$7.0

25.6%

1.23x

Learning Care Group (US) Inc.

Subordinated

Education

2010

$2.4

21.7%

2.21x

Asurion, LLC (fka Asurion Corporation)

First Lien

Business Services

2010

$12.5

19.6%

1.10x

Stratus Technologies, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2010

$6.6

17.2%

1.67x

Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2010

$12.7

17.1%

1.06x

Airvana Network Solutions Inc.

First Lien

Software

2010

$13.3

16.8%

1.08x

Vision Solutions, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2010

$5.8

16.8%

1.11x

SonicWALL, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2010

$9.7

16.7%

1.29x

Merge Healthcare Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2010

$10.7

16.4%

1.43x

Learning Care Group (US) No. 2 Inc.

First Lien

Education

2010

$17.1

15.6%

1.47x

Alion Science and Technology Corporation

First Lien

Federal Services

2010

$5.6

14.4%

1.62x

CHG Companies Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2010

$9.8

13.6%

1.27x

Volume Services America, Inc. (Centerplate)

First Lien

Consumer Services

2010

$14.6

12.9%

1.26x

Ozburn-Hessey Holding Company LLC

Second Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2010

$5.9

12.7%

1.36x

Focus Brands Inc.

First Lien

Food & Beverage

2010

$9.9

12.1%

1.03x

SonicWALL, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2010

$7.4

11.0%

1.11x

Wyle Services Corporation

First Lien

Federal Services

2010

$7.4

10.7%

1.07x

Vertafore, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2010

$15.8

10.4%

1.38x

Ivanti Software, Inc. (fka LANDesk Group, Inc.)

First Lien

Software

2010

$14.7

9.5%

1.11x

MLM Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2010

$14.8

9.0%

1.09x

Brickman Group Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2010

$8.0

9.0%

1.07x

Bartlett Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Industrial Services

2010

$5.9

8.6%

1.06x

Fibertech Networks, LLC (fka Firefox Merger Sub, LLC

First Lien

Telecommunication

2010

$11.8

8.5%

1.08x

Alion Science and Technology Corporation

Warrants

Federal Services

2010

$0.3

(36.7%)

0.08x

ATI Acquisition Company (fka Ability Acquisition, Inc.)

First Lien

Education

2010

$4.3

(99.9%)

0.06x

Stratus Technologies, Inc.

Ordinary Shares

Business Services

2010

$0.1

(100.0%)

0.00x

Stratus Technologies, Inc.

Preferred Shares

Business Services

2010

$0.0

(100.0%)

0.00x

Storapod Holding Company, Inc.

Warrants

Consumer Services

2011

$0.2

187.4%

26.96x

GK Holdings, Inc. (aka Global Knowledge)

Preferred Shares

Education

2011

$3.6

90.2%

4.01x

GK Holdings, Inc. (aka Global Knowledge)

Ordinary Shares

Education

2011

$0.0

71.9%

5.02x

Infor (US), Inc. (fka Lawson Software Inc.)

Subordinated

Software

2011

$12.3

48.8%

1.32x

Storapod Holding Company, Inc.

Subordinated

Consumer Services

2011

$4.3

23.6%

1.52x

Renaissance Learning, Inc.

Second Lien

Education

2011

$19.0

21.8%

1.22x

Brickman Group Holdings, Inc.

Subordinated

Business Services

2011

$3.3

18.7%

1.38x

Insight Pharmaceuticals LLC

Second Lien

Healthcare

2011

$24.0

16.9%

1.42x

Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. (Misys Hospital Systems, Inc.)

Second Lien

Healthcare

2011

$8.8

16.4%

1.26x

Attachmate Group, Inc., The

Second Lien

Software

2011

$19.7

14.9%

1.13x

Hyland Software, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2011

$7.4

14.7%

1.02x

Transplace Texas, L.P.

Second Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2011

$19.5

14.7%

1.24x

U.S. Healthworks Holding Company, Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2011

$19.7

14.6%

1.16x

Meritas Schools Holdings, LLC

Second Lien

Education

2011

$19.7

14.3%

1.26x

Global Knowledge Training LLC

Second Lien

Education

2011

$41.0

13.7%

1.31x

Infor (US), Inc. (fka Lawson Software Inc.)

First Lien

Software

2011

$19.2

13.6%

1.09x

Airvana Network Solutions Inc.

First Lien

Software

2011

$15.7

13.6%

1.10x

Datatel, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2011

$5.0

13.5%

1.11x

Decision Resources, LLC

Second Lien

Business Services

2011

$14.4

13.1%

1.13x

Focus Brands Inc.

First Lien

Food & Beverage

2011

$6.0

13.1%

1.02x

Asurion, LLC (fka Asurion Corporation)

Second Lien

Business Services

2011

$5.0

12.7%

1.16x

KeyPoint Government Solutions, Inc.

First Lien

Federal Services

2011

$17.6

12.5%

1.21x

Immucor, Inc. (fka IVD Acquisition Corporation)

First Lien

Healthcare

2011

$9.6

11.2%

1.06x

Immucor, Inc. (fka IVD Acquisition Corporation)

Subordinated

Healthcare

2011

$4.9

10.8%

1.54x

Ipreo Holdings LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2011

$23.2

10.7%

1.10x

Vision Solutions, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2011

$13.9

10.4%

1.48x

PODS Funding Corp. II

First Lien

Consumer Services

2011

$12.8

10.2%

1.18x

Brock Holdings III, Inc.

Second Lien

Industrial Services

2011

$16.7

10.1%

1.36x

Pacific Architects and Engineers Incorporated

First Lien

Federal Services

2011

$14.7

9.9%

1.11x

Porex Corporation

First Lien

Specialty Chemicals & Materials

2011

$9.9

9.0%

1.06x

Triple Point Technology, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2011

$13.9

8.8%

1.08x

Decision Resources, LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2011

$17.7

8.7%

1.12x

MailSouth, Inc.

First Lien

Media

2011

$19.3

8.7%

1.31x

Meritas Schools Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Education

2011

$9.9

8.5%

1.14x

Research Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2011

$7.4

8.4%

1.20x

OpenLink International, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2011

$14.7

8.3%

1.18x

Smile Brands Group Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2011

$24.8

8.3%

1.14x

SRA International Inc.

First Lien

Federal Services

2011

$37.5

8.2%

1.25x

TravelCLICK, Inc. (fka TravelCLICK Acquisition Co.)

First Lien

Business Services

2011

$16.2

8.2%

1.10x

Attachmate Group, Inc., The

First Lien

Software

2011

$13.9

8.0%

1.06x

Hyland Software, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2011

$8.0

7.9%

1.01x

Sotera Defense Solutions, Inc. (Global Defense Technology & Systems, Inc.)

First Lien

Federal Services

2011

$20.4

7.9%

1.28x

Global Knowledge Training LLC

First Lien

Education

2011

$4.8

7.6%

1.16x

Surgery Center Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2011

$7.0

7.2%

1.13x

Virtual Radiologic Corporation

First Lien

Healthcare

2011

$14.8

5.1%

1.18x

Source Media Inc./Accuity Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2011

$2.0

4.9%

1.03x

Infor Lux Bond Company

Subordinated

Software

2012

$3.9

10,000%+

2.02x

YP Equity Investors, LLC

Warrants

Media

2012

$0.5

1,498.8%

23.11x

Rocket Software, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2012

$4.9

109.4%

1.02x

IDQ Holdings Inc.

First Lien

Consumer Products

2012

$6.1

39.0%

1.08x

Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc. (Jaguar Holdings, LLC)

First Lien

Healthcare

2012

$4.9

38.3%

1.02x

YP Intermediate Holdings II LLC

First Lien

Media

2012

$9.5

31.5%

1.19x

Supervalu Inc.

First Lien

Retail

2012

$11.6

19.0%

1.10x

Pharmaceutical Research Associates, Inc

Second Lien

Healthcare

2012

$33.4

18.3%

1.13x

Premier Dental Services, Inc. (Western)

First Lien

Healthcare

2012

$9.3

18.2%

1.13x

KPLT Holdings, Inc. (Centerplate, Inc., et al.)

Subordinated

Consumer Services

2012

$14.3

18.0%

1.19x

Immucor, Inc. (fka IVD Acquisition Corporation)

First Lien

Healthcare

2012

$5.3

17.7%

1.07x

Triple Point Technology, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2012

$14.4

17.0%

1.07x

Permian Tank & Manufacturing, Inc.

First Lien

Energy

2012

$14.6

16.0%

1.11x

Pinnacle Holdco S.à r.l. (Pinnacle (US) Acquisition Co Limited)

First Lien

Software

2012

$18.9

15.2%

1.08x

Lonestar Intermediate Super Holdings, LLC

Subordinated

Business Services

2012

$11.6

14.5%

1.28x

IG Investments Holdings, LLC (aka Insight Global)

Second Lien

Business Services

2012

$14.9

14.1%

1.13x

Attachmate Group, Inc., The

Second Lien

Software

2012

$33.3

14.0%

1.26x

Ascensus, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2012

$16.7

13.1%

1.12x

Tekelec Global, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2012

$12.3

12.4%

1.06x

Ipreo Holdings LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2012

$3.0

12.3%

1.03x

First American Payment Systems, L.P.

Second Lien

Business Services

2012

$24.5

12.2%

1.38x

Physio-Control International, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2012

$7.0

12.1%

1.39x

Pinnacle Holdco S.à r.l. (Pinnacle (US) Acquisition Co Limited)

Second Lien

Software

2012

$42.8

11.7%

1.44x

Aderant North America, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2012

$28.8

11.6%

1.27x

Magic Newco, LLC

First Lien

Software

2012

$14.6

11.4%

1.13x

LM U.S. Member LLC (LM U.S. Corp Acquisition Inc.)

Second Lien

Business Services

2012

$19.7

11.1%

1.20x

Rocket Software, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2012

$30.7

11.0%

1.47x

St. George's University Scholastic Services LLC

First Lien

Education

2012

$24.5

10.7%

1.13x

Kronos Incorporated

Second Lien

Software

2012

$42.2

10.6%

1.32x

Confie Seguros Holding II Co.

Second Lien

Consumer Services

2012

$24.5

10.6%

1.31x

Sabre GLBL Inc. (fka Sabre Inc.)

First Lien

Software

2012

$14.0

10.6%

1.05x

eResearchTechnology, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2012

$19.2

10.4%

1.07x

GCA Services Group, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2012

$5.0

10.3%

1.29x

Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)

First Lien

Education

2012

$11.6

9.6%

1.07x

Landslide Holdings, Inc. (Crimson Acquisition Corp.)

First Lien

Software

2012

$14.7

9.3%

1.10x

Van Wagner Communications, LLC

First Lien

Media

2012

$11.8

8.9%

1.09x

KeyPoint Government Solutions, Inc.

First Lien

Federal Services

2012

$33.3

8.7%

1.30x

Attachmate Group, Inc., The

First Lien

Software

2012

$7.8

8.6%

1.19x

Consona Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2012

$8.4

8.4%

1.12x

Six3 Systems, Inc.

First Lien

Federal Services

2012

$19.8

8.3%

1.09x

Global Knowledge Training LLC

First Lien

Education

2012

$1.2

8.2%

1.08x

Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2012

$21.0

8.2%

1.20x

Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)(7)

Second Lien

Education

2012

$30.8

5.7%

1.50x

Education Management LLC

First Lien

Education

2012

$4.9

(10.7%)

0.79x

Transtar Holding Company

Second Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2012

$30.8

(30.3%)

0.44x

Learning Care Group (US) Inc.

Warrants

Education

2013

$0.1

3,100.9%

77.41x

Sheridan Holdings, Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2013

$2.0

551.4%

1.02x

Learning Care Group (US) Inc.

Subordinated

Education

2013

$0.7

86.5%

2.19x

Lanyon Solutions, Inc. (Lanyon, Inc.)

Second Lien

Business Services

2013

$1.0

63.5%

1.02x

Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)

First Lien

Education

2013

$6.3

21.3%

1.04x

JHCI Acquisition, Inc.

Second Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2013

$9.7

16.8%

1.18x

TransFirst Holdings, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2013

$9.7

15.5%

1.18x

Packaging Coordinators, Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2013

$13.9

13.6%

1.16x

Envision Acquisition Company, LLC

Second Lien

Healthcare

2013

$34.9

13.1%

1.16x

Crowley Holdings Preferred, LLC

Preferred Shares

Distribution & Logistics

2013

$50.0

13.1%

1.32x

McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Education

2013

$24.3

12.5%

1.39x

Van Wagner Communications, LLC

First Lien

Media

2013

$11.6

12.4%

1.07x

Greenway Health, LLC (fka Vitera Healthcare Solutions, LLC)

Second Lien

Healthcare

2013

$14.8

12.2%

1.21x

Harley Marine Services, Inc.

Second Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2013

$8.8

12.0%

1.51x

Packaging Coordinators Holdings, LLC

Ordinary Shares

Healthcare

2013

$1.6

11.3%

1.07x

McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Education

2013

$24.3

11.2%

1.08x

Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)

First Lien

Education

2013

$11.3

11.1%

1.05x

Deltek, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2013

$41.0

11.0%

1.20x

Sophia Holding Finance LP / Sophia Holding Finance Inc.

Subordinated

Education

2013

$3.5

10.9%

1.20x

YP LLC

First Lien

Media

2013

$46.2

10.7%

1.20x

CompassLearning, Inc.

First Lien

Education

2013

$29.3

9.9%

1.26x

Distribution International, Inc.

First Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2013

$19.6

9.8%

1.13x

JHCI Acquisition, Inc.

First Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2013

$19.7

8.9%

1.09x

Merrill Communications LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2013

$19.8

8.8%

1.08x

eResearchTechnology, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2013

$19.1

8.7%

1.18x

Smile Brands Group Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2013

$14.3

8.4%

1.23x

Meritas Schools Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Education

2013

$25.7

8.0%

1.14x

Novitex Acquisition, LLC (fka ARSloane Acquisition, LLC)

First Lien

Business Services

2013

$19.8

7.9%

1.06x

McGraw-Hill School Education Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Education

2013

$21.8

7.1%

1.16x

Greenway Health, LLC (fka Vitera Healthcare Solutions, LLC)

First Lien

Healthcare

2013

$2.0

6.6%

1.21x

PCI Pharma Holdings UK Limited

Ordinary Shares

Healthcare

2014

$0.6

106.1%

4.00x

ASP LCG Holdings, Inc.

Warrants

Education

2014

$0.0

101.3%

31.95x

OpenLink International, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2014

$16.4

66.3%

1.03x

TWDiamondback Holdings Corp.

Preferred Shares

Distribution & Logistics

2014

$2.0

28.9%

2.53x

NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC

Membership Interest

SLP

2014

$33.0

20.0%

1.87x

Weston Solutions, Inc.

Subordinated

Business Services

2014

$19.4

19.1%

1.42x

Acrisure, LLC

Second Lien

Business Services

2014

$49.6

17.4%

1.11x

CRC Health Corporation

Second Lien

Healthcare

2014

$3.9

15.9%

1.13x

Meritas Schools Holdings, LLC

Second Lien

Education

2014

$11.9

14.7%

1.13x

Tolt Solutions, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2014

$18.6

14.2%

1.23x

TIBCO Software Inc.

Subordinated

Software

2014

$14.6

12.9%

1.67x

GSDM Holdings Corp.

Subordinated

Healthcare

2014

$14.7

12.8%

1.19x

PetVet Care Centers, LLC

Second Lien

Consumer Services

2014

$23.4

12.6%

1.30x

Navex Global, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2014

$37.0

12.1%

1.22x

Diamondback Drugs of Delaware, L.L.C. (TWDiamondback II Holdings LLC)

First Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2014

$19.5

11.3%

1.40x

Project Sunshine IV Pty Ltd

First Lien

Media

2014

$12.4

10.8%

1.05x

AgKnowledge Holdings Company, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2014

$18.1

10.6%

1.45x

Packaging Coordinators, Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2014

$5.0

10.6%

1.19x

Albertson's LLC

First Lien

Retail

2014

$7.4

10.6%

1.03x

Ascend Learning, LLC

Second Lien

Education

2014

$36.3

10.5%

1.27x

Asurion, LLC (fka Asurion Corporation)

Second Lien

Business Services

2014

$9.9

10.4%

1.10x

York Risk Services Holding Corp.

Subordinated

Business Services

2014

$1.0

10.2%

1.01x

Synarc-Biocore Holdings, LLC

Second Lien

Healthcare

2014

$2.5

10.2%

1.26x

Pelican Products, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Products

2014

$25.7

9.6%

1.29x

Hill International, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2014

$41.5

9.4%

1.21x

McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Education

2014

$14.6

9.1%

1.09x

Project Sunshine IV Pty Ltd

First Lien

Media

2014

$19.9

9.1%

1.13x

York Risk Services Holding Corp.

Subordinated

Business Services

2014

$3.0

9.0%

1.44x

Tolt Solutions, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2014

$18.6

8.7%

1.14x

McKissock, LLC

First Lien

Education

2014

$6.6

8.4%

1.34x

QC McKissock Investment, LLC

First Lien

Education

2014

$3.2

8.4%

1.38x

Engility Corporation (fka TASC, Inc.)

First Lien

Federal Services

2014

$30.6

7.9%

1.16x

American Pacific Corporation

First Lien

Specialty Chemicals & Materials

2014

$19.9

7.8%

1.13x

Ascend Learning, LLC

First Lien

Education

2014

$14.9

7.3%

1.10x

TIBCO Software Inc.

First Lien

Software

2014

$28.5

7.2%

1.15x

Learning Care Group (US) No. 2 Inc.

First Lien

Education

2014

$9.4

7.0%

1.05x

Navex Global, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2014

$14.9

6.5%

1.10x

Aricent Technologies

Second Lien

Business Services

2014

$23.6

6.3%

1.14x

Evergreen Skills Lux S.À R.L.

Second Lien

Education

2014

$4.9

5.3%

1.03x

Novitex Acquisition, LLC (fka ARSloane Acquisition, LLC)

First Lien

Business Services

2014

$19.6

5.0%

1.07x

Winebow Holdings, Inc. (Vintner Group, Inc., The)

Second Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2014

$3.0

(2.4%)

0.98x

Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC

First Lien

Consumer Products

2015

$29.7

27.8%

1.10x

Engility Corporation (fka TASC, Inc.)

Second Lien

Federal Services

2015

$4.0

18.5%

1.13x

IT'SUGAR LLC

First Lien

Retail

2015

$19.8

17.5%

1.28x

Physio-Control International, Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2015

$33.1

17.4%

1.13x

Eiger Acquisition B.V. (Eiger Co-Borrower, LLC)

Second Lien

Software

2015

$28.2

15.4%

1.20x

AssuredPartners, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2015

$48.5

14.9%

1.21x

Air Newco LLC

Second Lien

Software

2015

$38.0

13.7%

1.37x

ProQuest LLC (fka ProQuest-CSA LLC)

Second Lien

Business Services

2015

$34.3

12.9%

1.23x

Poseidon Intermediate, LLC (aka MediaOcean)

Second Lien

Software

2015

$12.6

12.2%

1.25x

SW Holdings, LLC

Second Lien

Business Services

2015

$29.2

11.9%

1.27x

PowerPlan Holdings, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2015

$9.9

11.7%

1.37x

Severin Acquisition, LLC

Second Lien

Software

2015

$4.1

11.7%

1.31x

Deltek, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2015

$40.6

11.6%

1.17x

Severin Acquisition, LLC

Second Lien

Software

2015

$14.7

11.3%

1.32x

Ensemble S Merger Sub, Inc.

Subordinated

Education

2015

$1.9

10.9%

1.44x

TTM Technologies, Inc.

First Lien

Business Products

2015

$9.6

10.6%

1.12x

DigiCert Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2015

$33.0

10.4%

1.17x

Valet Waste Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2015

$29.3

9.6%

1.28x

iPipeline, Inc. (fka Internet Pipeline, Inc.)

First Lien

Software

2015

$17.8

9.0%

1.35x

CRGT Inc.

First Lien

Federal Services

2015

$33.5

8.5%

1.15x

VetCor Professional Practices LLC

First Lien

Consumer Services

2015

$27.1

8.3%

1.23x

Ryan, LLC

First Lien

Financial Services

2015

$27.6

8.0%

1.14x

EN Engineering, L.L.C.

First Lien

Business Services

2015

$23.9

7.9%

1.28x

DCA Investment Holding, LLC

First Lien

Healthcare

2015

$17.7

7.3%

1.40x

American Tire Distributors, Inc.

Subordinated

Distribution & Logistics

2015

$18.5

(5.5%)

0.90x

IT'SUGAR LLC

Warrants

Retail

2015

$0.8

N/M

N/M

Engility Corporation (fka TASC, Inc.)

Second Lien

Federal Services

2016

$12.1

47.1%

1.09x

Cvent, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2016

$9.7

23.5%

1.22x

Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2016

$17.6

20.6%

1.13x

PetVet Care Centers, LLC

Second Lien

Consumer Services

2016

$5.8

20.1%

1.09x

Weston Solutions, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2016

$34.3

18.6%

1.16x

EVO Payments International, LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2016

$4.5

17.2%

1.03x

Marketo, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2016

$26.0

15.8%

1.23x

PetVet Care Centers, LLC

Second Lien

Consumer Services

2016

$6.3

14.7%

1.19x

Lonestar Intermediate Super Holdings, LLC

Subordinated

Business Services

2016

$6.9

14.0%

1.13x

NMFC Senior Loan Program II LLC

Membership Interest

SLP

2016

$79.4

14.0%

1.62x

Cvent, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2016

$4.9

13.1%

1.05x

Redbox Automated Retail, LLC

First Lien

Consumer Services

2016

$40.5

13.0%

1.11x

Severin Acquisition, LLC

Second Lien

Software

2016

$2.1

12.8%

1.24x

EVO Payments International, LLC

Second Lien

Business Services

2016

$29.7

12.8%

1.16x

Severin Acquisition, LLC

Second Lien

Software

2016

$2.3

12.7%

1.22x

Solera LLC / Solera Finance, Inc.

Subordinated

Software

2016

$4.8

12.5%

1.51x

Severin Acquisition, LLC

Second Lien

Software

2016

$3.2

12.4%

1.30x

J.D. Power (fka J.D. Power and Associates)

Second Lien

Business Services

2016

$9.2

12.0%

1.32x

Zywave, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2016

$10.8

11.9%

1.39x

Ministry Brands, LLC (aka MB Holding)

Second Lien

Software

2016

$7.7

11.9%

1.60x

Vencore, Inc. (fka SI Organization, Inc., The)

Second Lien

Federal Services

2016

$4.3

11.8%

1.20x

Netsmart Technologies, Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2016

$14.6

11.7%

1.24x

VF Holding Corp.

Second Lien

Software

2016

$17.4

10.9%

1.15x

Amerijet Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2016

$12.7

10.8%

1.34x

Vision Solutions, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2016

$22.3

10.4%

1.11x

Kronos Incorporated

Second Lien

Software

2016

$64.7

10.4%

1.23x

Masergy Holdings, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2016

$11.8

10.3%

1.41x

nThrive, Inc. (fka Precyse Acquisition Corp.)

Second Lien

Healthcare

2016

$24.1

10.2%

1.17x

Quest Software US Holdings Inc.

First Lien

Software

2016

$9.9

7.6%

1.07x

Ansira Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2016

$26.9

(24.7%)

0.39x

Pike Corporation

Second Lien

Power Generation

2017

$0.5

1,123.7%

1.02x

YP Holdings LLC

Preferred Shares

Media

2017

$0.3

31.1%

1.37x

ABILITY Network Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2017

$18.8

19.0%

1.05x

Sierra Hamilton LLC

First Lien

Energy

2017

$2.2

18.8%

1.07x

HI Technology Corp.

Preferred Shares

Business Services

2017

$105.2

17.6%

1.33x

Spring Education Group, Inc.

Second Lien

Education

2017

$3.3

17.5%

1.13x

TIBCO Software Inc.

First Lien

Software

2017

$28.0

17.1%

1.08x

Avatar Topco, Inc.

Preferred Shares

Education

2017

$34.7

15.1%

1.69x

OEConnection LLC

Second Lien

Software

2017

$19.6

14.2%

1.20x

Severin Acquisition, LLC

Second Lien

Software

2017

$14.2

13.5%

1.20x

BackOffice Associates Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2017

$22.5

13.3%

1.33x

Alegeus Technologies, LLC

Second Lien

Healthcare

2017

$45.1

13.2%

1.17x

Idera, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2017

$9.9

12.7%

1.22x

Pathway Vet Alliance LLC

Second Lien

Consumer Services

2017

$5.5

12.5%

1.17x

Keystone Acquisition Corp.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2017

$4.4

12.2%

1.55x

JAMF Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2017

$13.1

11.6%

1.23x

Navicure, Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2017

$31.7

11.1%

1.20x

EAB Global, Inc.

Second Lien

Education

2017

$20.8

11.0%

1.40x

MH Sub I, LLC (Micro Holding Corp.) (aka Internet Brands)

Second Lien

Software

2017

$6.9

10.9%

1.21x

Quest Software US Holdings Inc.

First Lien

Software

2017

$9.8

10.8%

1.05x

Applied Systems, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2017

$4.9

10.6%

1.12x

Boing US Holdco Inc.

Second Lien

Consumer Services

2017

$43.3

10.4%

1.32x

PetVet Care Centers, LLC

First Lien

Consumer Services

2017

$35.4

10.4%

1.07x

DigiCert, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2017

$20.1

10.3%

1.06x

Autodata, Inc. (Autodata Solutions, Inc.)

Second Lien

Business Services

2017

$7.4

10.3%

1.09x

Valet Waste Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2017

$3.7

10.0%

1.11x

DiversiTech Holdings, Inc.

Second Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2017

$19.3

10.0%

1.44x

WD Wolverine Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Healthcare

2017

$9.4

9.9%

1.29x

AmWINS Group, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2017

$56.6

9.9%

1.14x

KeyPoint Government Solutions, Inc.

First Lien

Federal Services

2017

$19.9

9.7%

1.10x

Affinity Dental Management, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2017

$39.5

9.6%

1.26x

Salient CRGT Inc.

First Lien

Federal Services

2017

$56.7

9.1%

1.31x

Trader Interactive, LLC (fka Dominion Web Solutions LLC)

First Lien

Business Services

2017

$37.2

8.9%

1.32x

Spring Education Group, Inc.

First Lien

Education

2017

$8.3

8.7%

1.06x

Hill International, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2017

$17.1

8.6%

1.41x

iPipeline, Inc. (fka Internet Pipeline, Inc.)

First Lien

Software

2017

$1.7

8.6%

1.16x

iPipeline, Inc. (fka Internet Pipeline, Inc.)

First Lien

Software

2017

$4.6

8.5%

1.18x

Frontline Technologies Intermediate Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Software

2017

$46.2

8.4%

1.35x

Keystone Acquisition Corp.

First Lien

Healthcare

2017

$24.6

7.7%

1.32x

Peraton Corp. (fka MHVC Acquisition Corp.)

First Lien

Federal Services

2017

$40.5

7.6%

1.19x

First American Payment Systems, L.P.

First Lien

Business Services

2017

$7.4

7.6%

1.19x

Wirepath LLC

First Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2017

$27.7

7.4%

1.09x

Eiger Acquisition B.V. (Eiger Co-Borrower, LLC)

First Lien

Software

2017

$18.4

7.1%

1.04x

Print Media Holdings LLC

Membership Interest

Media

2017

-

N/M

N/M

YP Holdings LLC

Membership Interest

Media

2017

-

N/M

N/M

Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)(18)

Second Lien

Education

2018

$10.3

43.4%

2.75x

Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)

First Lien

Education

2018

$8.2

22.1%

1.48x

FPC Holdings, Inc.

Second Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2018

$9.7

19.2%

1.12x

Project Accelerate Parent, LLC

Second Lien

Software

2018

$13.1

14.2%

1.19x

Dealer Tire, LLC

First Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2018

$51.1

13.5%

1.14x

Help/Systems Holdings, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2018

$20.1

12.4%

1.19x

Nomad Buyer, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2018

$57.0

11.7%

1.18x

Netsmart Technologies, Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2018

$14.6

11.4%

1.25x

McKissock, LLC

First Lien

Education

2018

$0.6

10.7%

1.10x

Spring Education Group, Inc.

Second Lien

Education

2018

$24.4

10.7%

1.49x

NorthStar Financial Services Group, LLC

Second Lien

Financial Services

2018

$13.4

10.6%

1.20x

Quest Software US Holdings Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2018

$43.3

10.6%

1.35x

Navex Topco, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2018

$16.6

10.5%

1.10x

Brave Parent Holdings, Inc. (aka Bomgar Corporation)

Second Lien

Software

2018

$44.5

10.3%

1.54x

McKissock, LLC

First Lien

Education

2018

$3.6

10.3%

1.07x

McKissock, LLC

First Lien

Education

2018

$0.8

10.2%

1.07x

Dentalcorp Health Services ULC

Second Lien

Healthcare

2018

$19.3

10.2%

1.44x

Associations, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2018

$54.2

9.9%

1.25x

Vectra Co.

Second Lien

Business Products

2018

$10.7

9.7%

1.53x

Integral Ad Science, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2018

$29.4

9.5%

1.25x

VT Topco, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2018

$10.0

9.3%

1.44x

DG Investment Intermediate Holdings 2, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2018

$6.7

9.2%

1.28x

NM GRC Holdco, LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2018

$38.5

9.0%

1.37x

Wrike, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2018

$13.4

8.9%

1.09x

CP VI Bella Midco, LLC

Second Lien

Healthcare

2018

$6.7

8.9%

1.27x

PhyNet Dermatology LLC

First Lien

Healthcare

2018

$53.3

8.9%

1.41x

iCIMS, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2018

$45.9

8.8%

1.28x

Finalsite Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2018

$33.1

8.4%

1.26x

Restaurant Technologies, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2018

$6.7

8.2%

1.27x

TDG Group Holding Company

First Lien

Consumer Services

2018

$30.0

8.0%

1.21x

Kleinfelder Group, Inc., The

First Lien

Business Services

2018

$17.3

7.8%

1.35x

Air Newco LLC

First Lien

Software

2018

$20.1

7.6%

1.10x

DealerSocket, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2018

$6.6

7.5%

1.22x

Symplr Software, Inc.(fka Caliper Software, Inc.)

First Lien

Healthcare

2018

$45.1

7.4%

1.10x

Castle Management Borrower LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2018

$13.4

7.1%

1.38x

Geo Parent Corporation

First Lien

Business Services

2018

$33.2

6.9%

1.12x

AgKnowledge Holdings Company, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2018

$9.4

6.8%

1.25x

Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc.

First Lien

Food & Beverage

2018

$28.0

6.2%

1.09x

Dentalcorp Health Services ULC

Second Lien

Healthcare

2019

$11.4

33.1%

1.07x

Sierra Hamilton Holdings Corporation

Second Lien

Energy

2019

$1.3

32.6%

1.48x

National Mentor Holdings, Inc. (aka Civitas Solutions, Inc.)

Second Lien

Healthcare

2019

$20.1

18.0%

1.17x

Clarkson Eyecare, LLC

First Lien

Healthcare

2019

$11.3

15.6%

1.05x

Clarkson Eyecare, LLC

First Lien

Healthcare

2019

$17.0

15.6%

1.05x

Alert Holding Company, Inc

Preferred Shares

Business Services

2019

$5.9

14.3%

1.36x

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2019

$19.8

13.0%

1.25x

Zywave, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2019

$0.6

12.8%

1.11x

Idera, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2019

$31.5

12.8%

1.15x

Sphera Solutions, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2019

$2.5

12.4%

1.24x

Bleriot US Bidco Inc.

Second Lien

Federal Services

2019

$14.7

11.8%

1.20x

Bluefin Holding, LLC

Second Lien

Software

2019

$40.3

10.3%

1.18x

Wolfpack IP Co.

First Lien

Software

2019

$8.9

10.1%

1.13x

Kaseya Inc.

First Lien

Software

2019

$26.9

9.7%

1.30x

Teneo Holdings LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2019

$9.6

9.6%

1.14x

Apptio, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2019

$33.4

9.4%

1.21x

iCIMS, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2019

$8.5

8.8%

1.27x

CoolSys, Inc.

First Lien

Industrial Services

2019

$38.6

8.8%

1.13x

Conservice, LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2019

$25.2

8.5%

1.11x

PaySimple, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2019

$17.1

8.2%

1.08x

Appriss Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Business Services

2019

$10.9

8.0%

1.18x

GC Waves Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Financial Services

2019

$25.8

8.0%

1.14x

ConnectWise, LLC

First Lien

Software

2019

$55.1

7.9%

1.14x

Definitive Healthcare Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Healthcare

2019

$32.9

7.8%

1.16x

Affordable Care Holding Corp.

First Lien

Healthcare

2019

$9.8

7.6%

1.17x

AG Parent Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Healthcare

2019

$9.9

6.5%

1.11x

Confluent Health, LLC

First Lien

Healthcare

2019

$27.4

6.5%

1.15x

STATS Intermediate Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2019

$9.8

6.4%

1.14x

Diligent Corporation (fka Diamond Merger Sub II, Corp.)

First Lien

Software

2019

$6.8

5.8%

1.03x

Diligent Corporation (fka Diamond Merger Sub II, Corp.)

First Lien

Software

2019

$0.1

5.7%

1.03x

TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.

First Lien

Distribution & Logistics

2019

$39.3

5.5%

1.09x

Global Education Management Systems Establishment

First Lien

Education

2019

$33.2

5.5%

1.09x

TVG-Edmentum Holdings, LLC

Preferred Shares

Education

2020

$37.8

46.1%

1.27x

Instructure, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2020

$25.9

9.8%

1.13x

Astra Acquisition Corp.

First Lien

Software

2020

$22.2

7.8%

1.07x

New LT Smile Holdings, LLC

Ordinary Shares

Healthcare

2020

$0.0

N/M

N/M

Convey Health Solutions, Inc.

First Lien

Healthcare

2021

$2.6

17.1%

1.06x

Mamba Purchaser, Inc.

Second Lien

Healthcare

2021

$16.1

16.8%

1.03x

RealPage, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2021

$24.6

12.1%

1.07x

Kaseya Inc.

First Lien

Software

2021

$7.6

11.7%

1.09x

GS AcquisitionCo, Inc.

First Lien

Software

2021

$3.4

10.8%

1.01x

Tahoe Finco, LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2021

$58.0

10.5%

1.21x

VT Topco, Inc.

Second Lien

Business Services

2021

$16.1

10.2%

1.20x

DCA Investment Holding LLC

First Lien

Healthcare

2021

$19.7

9.2%

1.20x

Cloudera, Inc.

Second Lien

Software

2021

$8.5

8.8%

1.01x

GC Waves Holdings, Inc.

First Lien

Financial Services

2021

$35.3

8.4%

1.16x

Frontline Technologies Intermediate Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Software

2021

$5.1

7.0%

1.09x

Astra Acquisition Corp.

First Lien

Software

2021

$22.2

7.0%

1.04x

Galway Borrower LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2021

$26.0

5.5%

1.03x

STATS Intermediate Holdings, LLC

First Lien

Business Services

2022

$2.2

9.7%

1.01x

DCA Investment Holding LLC

First Lien

Healthcare

2022

$10.3

9.5%

1.12x

Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp.

First Lien

Healthcare

2022

$4.9

8.7%

1.01x

Unfunded Commitments, Revolving Commitments and Other Assets (4)

RGIS Services, LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Business Services

2008

$1.2

N/M

N/M

Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (fka Cardinal Health 409, Inc.)

First Lien-Revolver

Healthcare

2009

-

N/M

N/M

Education Management LLC

First Lien-Revolver

Education

2009

$1.0

N/M

N/M

Kronos Incorporated

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2009

-

N/M

N/M

Laureate Education, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Education

2009

$1.5

N/M

N/M

National CineMedia, LLC

First Lien-Revolver

Media

2009

$2.6

N/M

N/M

RGIS Services, LLC

First Lien-Revolver

Business Services

2009

-

N/M

N/M

Inventiv Health, Inc. (fka Ventive Health, Inc)

Subordinated-Bridge

Healthcare

2010

-

N/M

N/M

SSILuxCo II S.À R.L.

Subordinated-Bridge

Education

2010

-

N/M

N/M

Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Business Services

2011

$11.4

N/M

N/M

Immucor, Inc. (fka IVD Acquisition Corporation)

Subordinated-Bridge

Healthcare

2011

-

N/M

N/M

PODS Funding Corp. II

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2011

$1.4

N/M

N/M

US Treasury(5)

US Treasury Notes

N/A

2011

$56.0

N/M

N/M

US Treasury(5)

US Treasury Notes

N/A

2011

$60.0

N/M

N/M

US Treasury(5)

US Treasury Notes

N/A

2011

$44.7

N/M

N/M

Datatel, Inc.

Subordinated-Bridge

Software

2012

-

N/M

N/M

David's Bridal, LLC

Subordinated-Bridge

Retail

2012

-

N/M

N/M

Physio-Control International, Inc.

First Lien-Bridge

Healthcare

2012

-

N/M

N/M

Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Healthcare

2013

-

N/M

N/M

Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, Inc. (fka FR Brand Acquisition Corp)

Subordinated-Bridge

Industrial Services

2013

-

N/M

N/M

Hub International Limited

Subordinated-Bridge

Business Services

2013

-

N/M

N/M

TMS International Corp. (aka Tube City IMS Corp.)

Subordinated-Bridge

Industrial Services

2013

-

N/M

N/M

Diamondback Drugs of Delaware, L.L.C. (TWDiamondback II Holdings LLC)

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Distribution & Logistics

2014

$2.7

N/M

N/M

MailSouth, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Media

2014

$1.8

N/M

N/M

McKissock, LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Education

2014

$1.0

N/M

N/M

Wayne Parent, Inc.

Subordinated-Bridge

Business Services

2015

-

N/M

N/M

Alliant Holdings I, L.P.

First Lien-Bridge

Business Services

2015

-

N/M

N/M

DCA Investment Holding, LLC

First Lien-Revolver

Healthcare

2015

$22.8

N/M

N/M

Education Management LLC(9)

First Lien

Education

2015

-

N/M

N/M

EN Engineering, L.L.C.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Business Services

2015

$2.3

N/M

N/M

Informatica LLC (fka Informatica Corporation)

Subordinated-Bridge

Business Services

2015

-

N/M

N/M

iPipeline, Inc. (fka Internet Pipeline, Inc.)

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2015

-

N/M

N/M

Valet Waste Holdings, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Business Services

2015

$3.8

N/M

N/M

VetCor Professional Practices LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2015

$2.7

N/M

N/M

VetCor Professional Practices LLC

First Lien-Revolver

Consumer Services

2015

$8.9

N/M

N/M

Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)

Second Lien-Revolver

Education

2015

$26.2

N/M

N/M

Amerijet Holdings, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Distribution & Logistics

2016

$2.1

N/M

N/M

Ansira Holdings, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Business Services

2016

$9.3

N/M

N/M

FR Arsenal Holdings II Corp.

First Lien-Revolver

Business Services

2016

-

N/M

N/M

Marketo, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2016

-

N/M

N/M

Ministry Brands, LLC (aka MB Holding)

Second Lien-Delayed Draw

Software

2016

$2.1

N/M

N/M

Ministry Brands, LLC (aka MB Holding)

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Software

2016

$5.1

N/M

N/M

Ministry Brands, LLC (aka MB Holding)

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2016

$3.8

N/M

N/M

Mister Car Wash Holdings, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2016

$1.7

N/M

N/M

VetCor Professional Practices LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2016

$0.5

N/M

N/M

VetCor Professional Practices LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2016

$1.6

N/M

N/M

Weston Solutions, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Business Services

2016

-

N/M

N/M

Zywave, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2016

$5.1

N/M

N/M

Affinity Dental Management, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Healthcare

2017

$5.2

N/M

N/M

Affinity Dental Management, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Healthcare

2017

$1.7

N/M

N/M

Ascend Learning, LLC

Subordinated-Bridge

Education

2017

-

N/M

N/M

BackOffice Associates Holdings, LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Business Services

2017

-

N/M

N/M

Unfunded Commitments, Revolving Commitments and Other Assets (4)

BackOffice Associates Holdings, LLC

First Lien-Revolver

Business Services

2017

$0.8

N/M

N/M

DCA Investment Holding, LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Healthcare

2017

$12.9

N/M

N/M

Trader Interactive, LLC (fka Dominion Web Solutions LLC)

First Lien-Revolver

Business Services

2017

$1.3

N/M

N/M

Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)

First Lien-Revolver

Education

2017

$0.5

N/M

N/M

Frontline Technologies Intermediate Holdings, LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Software

2017

$7.6

N/M

N/M

JAMF Holdings, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2017

$0.6

N/M

N/M

Pathway Vet Alliance LLC

Second Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2017

$2.4

N/M

N/M

PetVet Care Centers, LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2017

$13.0

N/M

N/M

PetVet Care Centers, LLC

First Lien-Revolver

Consumer Services

2017

$7.5

N/M

N/M

VetCor Professional Practices LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2017

$5.9

N/M

N/M

VetCor Professional Practices LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2017

$1.7

N/M

N/M

NM GRC Holdco, LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Business Services

2018

$10.7

N/M

N/M

AgKnowledge Holdings Company, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Business Services

2018

-

N/M

N/M

Associations, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Business Services

2018

$9.9

N/M

N/M

Associations, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Business Services

2018

$2.0

N/M

N/M

Salient CRGT Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Federal Services

2018

$7.2

N/M

N/M

DealerSocket, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2018

$0.2

N/M

N/M

Dentalcorp Health Services ULC

Second Lien-Delayed Draw

Healthcare

2018

$4.9

N/M

N/M

Diligent Corporation (fka Diamond Merger Sub II, Corp.)

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Software

2018

$13.3

N/M

N/M

TDG Group Holding Company

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2018

$3.3

N/M

N/M

TDG Group Holding Company

First Lien-Revolver

Consumer Services

2018

$15.5

N/M

N/M

Finalsite Holdings, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2018

$3.3

N/M

N/M

iCIMS, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2018

$2.9

N/M

N/M

Integral Ad Science, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2018

-

N/M

N/M

PhyNet Dermatology LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Healthcare

2018

$27.8

N/M

N/M

Wrike, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2018

-

N/M

N/M

Appriss Holdings, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Business Services

2019

$0.7

N/M

N/M

Apptio, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2019

$1.8

N/M

N/M

Bluefin Holding, LLC

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2019

$3.8

N/M

N/M

ConnectWise, LLC

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2019

$1.3

N/M

N/M

Conservice, LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Business Services

2019

$4.4

N/M

N/M

Conservice, LLC

First Lien-Revolver

Business Services

2019

$0.8

N/M

N/M

CoolSys, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Industrial Services

2019

$5.5

N/M

N/M

DCA Investment Holding, LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Healthcare

2019

$20.2

N/M

N/M

DCA Investment Holding, LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Healthcare

2019

$4.2

N/M

N/M

Definitive Healthcare Holdings, LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Healthcare

2019

$1.3

N/M

N/M

Definitive Healthcare Holdings, LLC

First Lien-Revolver

Healthcare

2019

$1.8

N/M

N/M

Diligent Corporation (fka Diamond Merger Sub II, Corp.)

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Software

2019

$2.1

N/M

N/M

Diligent Corporation (fka Diamond Merger Sub II, Corp.)

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Software

2019

$5.3

N/M

N/M

PaySimple, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Software

2019

$3.2

N/M

N/M

GS Acquisitionco, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Software

2019

$38.6

N/M

N/M

Kaseya Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Software

2019

$3.3

N/M

N/M

Kaseya Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2019

$4.4

N/M

N/M

Wolfpack IP Co.

First Lien-Revolver

Software

2019

-

N/M

N/M

GC Waves Holdings, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Financial Services

2019

$9.8

N/M

N/M

GC Waves Holdings, Inc.

First Lien-Revolver

Financial Services

2019

$2.2

N/M

N/M

Pathway Vet Alliance LLC

Second Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2019

$19.0

N/M

N/M

Pathway Vet Alliance LLC

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Consumer Services

2019

$9.9

N/M

N/M

Recorded Future, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Software

2019

-

N/M

N/M

Ansira Holdings, Inc.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Business Services

2020

$7.1

N/M

N/M

Benevis Holding Corp.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Healthcare

2020

$3.5

N/M

N/M

Benevis Holding Corp.

First Lien-Delayed Draw

Healthcare

2020

-

N/M

N/M

