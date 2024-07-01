For Informational Purposes Only
NMFC - Asset by Asset Returns
(FIGURES HEREIN ARE UNAUDITED)
Year of Initial
Purchased /
Committed ($m)(1)
Gross IRR(2)
Gross MIC(3)
Issuer Name
Asset Type
Industry
Purchase
REALIZED INVESTMENTS (Sorted by year of initial purchase and then by gross IRR)
Education Management LLC
First Lien
Education
2008
$19.0
180.7%
1.44x
Nielsen Finance LLC (VNU, Inc.)
First Lien
Business Services
2008
$6.3
147.5%
1.40x
Brickman Group Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2008
$18.7
91.3%
1.46x
Kronos Incorporated
First Lien
Software
2008
$20.4
65.6%
1.44x
RGIS Services, LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2008
$24.8
41.0%
1.69x
Surgical Care Affiliates, LLC
First Lien
Healthcare
2009
$0.4
10,000%+
1.57x
Oriental Trading Company, Inc.
First Lien
Consumer Products
2009
$2.6
3,076.8%
1.31x
Serena Software, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2009
$1.5
820.7%
1.44x
National CineMedia, LLC
First Lien
Media
2009
$2.4
734.3%
1.43x
Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (fka Cardinal Health 409, Inc.)
Subordinated
Healthcare
2009
$4.2
567.5%
3.08x
Adesa, Inc. (KAR Holdings, Inc.)
First Lien
Business Services
2009
$6.2
284.8%
1.25x
Mega Brands, Inc.
First Lien
Consumer Products
2009
$6.7
248.3%
1.34x
GSI Commerce Inc
Subordinated
Business Services
2009
$2.6
204.1%
1.70x
TA Indigo Holding Corporation
Subordinated
Software
2009
$8.2
180.1%
2.58x
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, Inc. (fka FR Brand Acquisition Corp)
First Lien
Industrial Services
2009
$11.8
127.7%
1.61x
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, Inc. (fka FR Brand Acquisition Corp)
First Lien
Industrial Services
2009
$9.3
93.4%
1.62x
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, Inc. (fka FR Brand Acquisition Corp)
Second Lien
Industrial Services
2009
$2.8
68.3%
2.13x
Sheridan Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2009
$10.3
49.5%
1.52x
Sabre GLBL Inc. (fka Sabre Inc.)
First Lien
Software
2009
$1.5
44.3%
1.28x
Berry Global, Inc. (fka Berry Plastics Corporation)
First Lien
Packaging
2009
$5.4
41.7%
1.44x
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, Inc. (fka FR Brand Acquisition Corp)
First Lien
Industrial Services
2009
$1.4
40.2%
1.78x
Attachmate Group, Inc., The
Second Lien
Software
2009
$15.6
37.8%
1.60x
CRC Health Corporation
First Lien
Healthcare
2009
$14.0
37.5%
1.46x
Kronos Incorporated
Second Lien
Software
2009
$7.5
34.3%
1.56x
Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (fka Cardinal Health 409, Inc.)
First Lien
Healthcare
2009
$9.6
31.2%
1.36x
Physiotherapy Associates, Inc. / Benchmark Medical, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2009
$3.2
29.6%
1.52x
CRC Health Corporation
First Lien
Healthcare
2009
$1.4
29.5%
1.44x
Laureate Education, Inc.
First Lien
Education
2009
$10.0
28.8%
1.55x
NorthStar Group Services
First Lien
Industrial Services
2009
$3.7
28.6%
1.80x
First Data Corporation
First Lien
Business Services
2009
$2.0
27.7%
1.55x
First Data Corporation
First Lien
Business Services
2009
$10.4
27.4%
1.51x
First Data Corporation
First Lien
Business Services
2009
$3.3
26.1%
1.53x
Brock Holdings III, Inc.
First Lien
Industrial Services
2009
$15.1
23.6%
1.27x
CDW LLC (aka AP Exhaust Acq) (fka CDW Corporation)
First Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2009
$21.3
23.2%
1.21x
Merrill Communications LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2009
$8.5
20.9%
1.78x
Managed Health Care Associates, Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2009
$10.5
20.4%
1.78x
Datatel, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2009
$2.0
15.5%
1.18x
Managed Health Care Associates, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2009
$16.1
15.4%
1.55x
Mach Gen, LLC
Second Lien
Energy
2009
$7.0
7.8%
1.25x
Learning Care Group (US) Inc.
Warrants
Education
2010
$0.2
54.4%
5.74x
Mega Brands, Inc.
Ordinary Shares
Consumer Products
2010
$1.0
52.6%
1.24x
Applied Systems, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2010
$2.0
34.4%
1.03x
PODS Holding Funding Corp.
Subordinated
Consumer Services
2010
$8.4
31.7%
1.62x
Trident Exploration Corp.
First Lien
Energy
2010
$8.8
31.1%
1.14x
ATI Acquisition Company (fka Ability Acquisition, Inc.)
Subordinated
Education
2010
$4.4
26.1%
1.02x
SSI Investments II Limited (Skillsoft)
Subordinated
Education
2010
$7.0
25.6%
1.23x
Learning Care Group (US) Inc.
Subordinated
Education
2010
$2.4
21.7%
2.21x
Asurion, LLC (fka Asurion Corporation)
First Lien
Business Services
2010
$12.5
19.6%
1.10x
Stratus Technologies, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2010
$6.6
17.2%
1.67x
Aspen Dental Management, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2010
$12.7
17.1%
1.06x
Airvana Network Solutions Inc.
First Lien
Software
2010
$13.3
16.8%
1.08x
Vision Solutions, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2010
$5.8
16.8%
1.11x
SonicWALL, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2010
$9.7
16.7%
1.29x
Merge Healthcare Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2010
$10.7
16.4%
1.43x
Year of Initial
Purchased /
Committed ($m)(1)
Gross IRR(2)
Gross MIC(3)
Issuer Name
Asset Type
Industry
Purchase
REALIZED INVESTMENTS (Sorted by year of initial purchase and then by gross IRR)
Learning Care Group (US) No. 2 Inc.
First Lien
Education
2010
$17.1
15.6%
1.47x
Alion Science and Technology Corporation
First Lien
Federal Services
2010
$5.6
14.4%
1.62x
CHG Companies Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2010
$9.8
13.6%
1.27x
Volume Services America, Inc. (Centerplate)
First Lien
Consumer Services
2010
$14.6
12.9%
1.26x
Ozburn-Hessey Holding Company LLC
Second Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2010
$5.9
12.7%
1.36x
Focus Brands Inc.
First Lien
Food & Beverage
2010
$9.9
12.1%
1.03x
SonicWALL, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2010
$7.4
11.0%
1.11x
Wyle Services Corporation
First Lien
Federal Services
2010
$7.4
10.7%
1.07x
Vertafore, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2010
$15.8
10.4%
1.38x
Ivanti Software, Inc. (fka LANDesk Group, Inc.)
First Lien
Software
2010
$14.7
9.5%
1.11x
MLM Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2010
$14.8
9.0%
1.09x
Brickman Group Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2010
$8.0
9.0%
1.07x
Bartlett Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Industrial Services
2010
$5.9
8.6%
1.06x
Fibertech Networks, LLC (fka Firefox Merger Sub, LLC
First Lien
Telecommunication
2010
$11.8
8.5%
1.08x
Alion Science and Technology Corporation
Warrants
Federal Services
2010
$0.3
(36.7%)
0.08x
ATI Acquisition Company (fka Ability Acquisition, Inc.)
First Lien
Education
2010
$4.3
(99.9%)
0.06x
Stratus Technologies, Inc.
Ordinary Shares
Business Services
2010
$0.1
(100.0%)
0.00x
Stratus Technologies, Inc.
Preferred Shares
Business Services
2010
$0.0
(100.0%)
0.00x
Storapod Holding Company, Inc.
Warrants
Consumer Services
2011
$0.2
187.4%
26.96x
GK Holdings, Inc. (aka Global Knowledge)
Preferred Shares
Education
2011
$3.6
90.2%
4.01x
GK Holdings, Inc. (aka Global Knowledge)
Ordinary Shares
Education
2011
$0.0
71.9%
5.02x
Infor (US), Inc. (fka Lawson Software Inc.)
Subordinated
Software
2011
$12.3
48.8%
1.32x
Storapod Holding Company, Inc.
Subordinated
Consumer Services
2011
$4.3
23.6%
1.52x
Renaissance Learning, Inc.
Second Lien
Education
2011
$19.0
21.8%
1.22x
Brickman Group Holdings, Inc.
Subordinated
Business Services
2011
$3.3
18.7%
1.38x
Insight Pharmaceuticals LLC
Second Lien
Healthcare
2011
$24.0
16.9%
1.42x
Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. (Misys Hospital Systems, Inc.)
Second Lien
Healthcare
2011
$8.8
16.4%
1.26x
Attachmate Group, Inc., The
Second Lien
Software
2011
$19.7
14.9%
1.13x
Hyland Software, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2011
$7.4
14.7%
1.02x
Transplace Texas, L.P.
Second Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2011
$19.5
14.7%
1.24x
U.S. Healthworks Holding Company, Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2011
$19.7
14.6%
1.16x
Meritas Schools Holdings, LLC
Second Lien
Education
2011
$19.7
14.3%
1.26x
Global Knowledge Training LLC
Second Lien
Education
2011
$41.0
13.7%
1.31x
Infor (US), Inc. (fka Lawson Software Inc.)
First Lien
Software
2011
$19.2
13.6%
1.09x
Airvana Network Solutions Inc.
First Lien
Software
2011
$15.7
13.6%
1.10x
Datatel, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2011
$5.0
13.5%
1.11x
Decision Resources, LLC
Second Lien
Business Services
2011
$14.4
13.1%
1.13x
Focus Brands Inc.
First Lien
Food & Beverage
2011
$6.0
13.1%
1.02x
Asurion, LLC (fka Asurion Corporation)
Second Lien
Business Services
2011
$5.0
12.7%
1.16x
KeyPoint Government Solutions, Inc.
First Lien
Federal Services
2011
$17.6
12.5%
1.21x
Immucor, Inc. (fka IVD Acquisition Corporation)
First Lien
Healthcare
2011
$9.6
11.2%
1.06x
Immucor, Inc. (fka IVD Acquisition Corporation)
Subordinated
Healthcare
2011
$4.9
10.8%
1.54x
Ipreo Holdings LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2011
$23.2
10.7%
1.10x
Vision Solutions, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2011
$13.9
10.4%
1.48x
PODS Funding Corp. II
First Lien
Consumer Services
2011
$12.8
10.2%
1.18x
Brock Holdings III, Inc.
Second Lien
Industrial Services
2011
$16.7
10.1%
1.36x
Pacific Architects and Engineers Incorporated
First Lien
Federal Services
2011
$14.7
9.9%
1.11x
Porex Corporation
First Lien
Specialty Chemicals & Materials
2011
$9.9
9.0%
1.06x
Triple Point Technology, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2011
$13.9
8.8%
1.08x
Decision Resources, LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2011
$17.7
8.7%
1.12x
MailSouth, Inc.
First Lien
Media
2011
$19.3
8.7%
1.31x
Meritas Schools Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Education
2011
$9.9
8.5%
1.14x
Research Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2011
$7.4
8.4%
1.20x
OpenLink International, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2011
$14.7
8.3%
1.18x
Year of Initial
Purchased /
Committed ($m)(1)
Gross IRR(2)
Gross MIC(3)
Issuer Name
Asset Type
Industry
Purchase
REALIZED INVESTMENTS (Sorted by year of initial purchase and then by gross IRR)
Smile Brands Group Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2011
$24.8
8.3%
1.14x
SRA International Inc.
First Lien
Federal Services
2011
$37.5
8.2%
1.25x
TravelCLICK, Inc. (fka TravelCLICK Acquisition Co.)
First Lien
Business Services
2011
$16.2
8.2%
1.10x
Attachmate Group, Inc., The
First Lien
Software
2011
$13.9
8.0%
1.06x
Hyland Software, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2011
$8.0
7.9%
1.01x
Sotera Defense Solutions, Inc. (Global Defense Technology & Systems, Inc.)
First Lien
Federal Services
2011
$20.4
7.9%
1.28x
Global Knowledge Training LLC
First Lien
Education
2011
$4.8
7.6%
1.16x
Surgery Center Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2011
$7.0
7.2%
1.13x
Virtual Radiologic Corporation
First Lien
Healthcare
2011
$14.8
5.1%
1.18x
Source Media Inc./Accuity Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2011
$2.0
4.9%
1.03x
Infor Lux Bond Company
Subordinated
Software
2012
$3.9
10,000%+
2.02x
YP Equity Investors, LLC
Warrants
Media
2012
$0.5
1,498.8%
23.11x
Rocket Software, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2012
$4.9
109.4%
1.02x
IDQ Holdings Inc.
First Lien
Consumer Products
2012
$6.1
39.0%
1.08x
Pharmaceutical Product Development, Inc. (Jaguar Holdings, LLC)
First Lien
Healthcare
2012
$4.9
38.3%
1.02x
YP Intermediate Holdings II LLC
First Lien
Media
2012
$9.5
31.5%
1.19x
Supervalu Inc.
First Lien
Retail
2012
$11.6
19.0%
1.10x
Pharmaceutical Research Associates, Inc
Second Lien
Healthcare
2012
$33.4
18.3%
1.13x
Premier Dental Services, Inc. (Western)
First Lien
Healthcare
2012
$9.3
18.2%
1.13x
KPLT Holdings, Inc. (Centerplate, Inc., et al.)
Subordinated
Consumer Services
2012
$14.3
18.0%
1.19x
Immucor, Inc. (fka IVD Acquisition Corporation)
First Lien
Healthcare
2012
$5.3
17.7%
1.07x
Triple Point Technology, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2012
$14.4
17.0%
1.07x
Permian Tank & Manufacturing, Inc.
First Lien
Energy
2012
$14.6
16.0%
1.11x
Pinnacle Holdco S.à r.l. (Pinnacle (US) Acquisition Co Limited)
First Lien
Software
2012
$18.9
15.2%
1.08x
Lonestar Intermediate Super Holdings, LLC
Subordinated
Business Services
2012
$11.6
14.5%
1.28x
IG Investments Holdings, LLC (aka Insight Global)
Second Lien
Business Services
2012
$14.9
14.1%
1.13x
Attachmate Group, Inc., The
Second Lien
Software
2012
$33.3
14.0%
1.26x
Ascensus, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2012
$16.7
13.1%
1.12x
Tekelec Global, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2012
$12.3
12.4%
1.06x
Ipreo Holdings LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2012
$3.0
12.3%
1.03x
First American Payment Systems, L.P.
Second Lien
Business Services
2012
$24.5
12.2%
1.38x
Physio-Control International, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2012
$7.0
12.1%
1.39x
Pinnacle Holdco S.à r.l. (Pinnacle (US) Acquisition Co Limited)
Second Lien
Software
2012
$42.8
11.7%
1.44x
Aderant North America, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2012
$28.8
11.6%
1.27x
Magic Newco, LLC
First Lien
Software
2012
$14.6
11.4%
1.13x
LM U.S. Member LLC (LM U.S. Corp Acquisition Inc.)
Second Lien
Business Services
2012
$19.7
11.1%
1.20x
Rocket Software, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2012
$30.7
11.0%
1.47x
St. George's University Scholastic Services LLC
First Lien
Education
2012
$24.5
10.7%
1.13x
Kronos Incorporated
Second Lien
Software
2012
$42.2
10.6%
1.32x
Confie Seguros Holding II Co.
Second Lien
Consumer Services
2012
$24.5
10.6%
1.31x
Sabre GLBL Inc. (fka Sabre Inc.)
First Lien
Software
2012
$14.0
10.6%
1.05x
eResearchTechnology, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2012
$19.2
10.4%
1.07x
GCA Services Group, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2012
$5.0
10.3%
1.29x
Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)
First Lien
Education
2012
$11.6
9.6%
1.07x
Landslide Holdings, Inc. (Crimson Acquisition Corp.)
First Lien
Software
2012
$14.7
9.3%
1.10x
Van Wagner Communications, LLC
First Lien
Media
2012
$11.8
8.9%
1.09x
KeyPoint Government Solutions, Inc.
First Lien
Federal Services
2012
$33.3
8.7%
1.30x
Attachmate Group, Inc., The
First Lien
Software
2012
$7.8
8.6%
1.19x
Consona Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2012
$8.4
8.4%
1.12x
Six3 Systems, Inc.
First Lien
Federal Services
2012
$19.8
8.3%
1.09x
Global Knowledge Training LLC
First Lien
Education
2012
$1.2
8.2%
1.08x
Aspen Dental Management, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2012
$21.0
8.2%
1.20x
Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)(7)
Second Lien
Education
2012
$30.8
5.7%
1.50x
Education Management LLC
First Lien
Education
2012
$4.9
(10.7%)
0.79x
Year of Initial
Purchased /
Committed ($m)(1)
Gross IRR(2)
Gross MIC(3)
Issuer Name
Asset Type
Industry
Purchase
REALIZED INVESTMENTS (Sorted by year of initial purchase and then by gross IRR)
Transtar Holding Company
Second Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2012
$30.8
(30.3%)
0.44x
Learning Care Group (US) Inc.
Warrants
Education
2013
$0.1
3,100.9%
77.41x
Sheridan Holdings, Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2013
$2.0
551.4%
1.02x
Learning Care Group (US) Inc.
Subordinated
Education
2013
$0.7
86.5%
2.19x
Lanyon Solutions, Inc. (Lanyon, Inc.)
Second Lien
Business Services
2013
$1.0
63.5%
1.02x
Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)
First Lien
Education
2013
$6.3
21.3%
1.04x
JHCI Acquisition, Inc.
Second Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2013
$9.7
16.8%
1.18x
TransFirst Holdings, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2013
$9.7
15.5%
1.18x
Packaging Coordinators, Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2013
$13.9
13.6%
1.16x
Envision Acquisition Company, LLC
Second Lien
Healthcare
2013
$34.9
13.1%
1.16x
Crowley Holdings Preferred, LLC
Preferred Shares
Distribution & Logistics
2013
$50.0
13.1%
1.32x
McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Education
2013
$24.3
12.5%
1.39x
Van Wagner Communications, LLC
First Lien
Media
2013
$11.6
12.4%
1.07x
Greenway Health, LLC (fka Vitera Healthcare Solutions, LLC)
Second Lien
Healthcare
2013
$14.8
12.2%
1.21x
Harley Marine Services, Inc.
Second Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2013
$8.8
12.0%
1.51x
Packaging Coordinators Holdings, LLC
Ordinary Shares
Healthcare
2013
$1.6
11.3%
1.07x
McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Education
2013
$24.3
11.2%
1.08x
Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)
First Lien
Education
2013
$11.3
11.1%
1.05x
Deltek, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2013
$41.0
11.0%
1.20x
Sophia Holding Finance LP / Sophia Holding Finance Inc.
Subordinated
Education
2013
$3.5
10.9%
1.20x
YP LLC
First Lien
Media
2013
$46.2
10.7%
1.20x
CompassLearning, Inc.
First Lien
Education
2013
$29.3
9.9%
1.26x
Distribution International, Inc.
First Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2013
$19.6
9.8%
1.13x
JHCI Acquisition, Inc.
First Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2013
$19.7
8.9%
1.09x
Merrill Communications LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2013
$19.8
8.8%
1.08x
eResearchTechnology, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2013
$19.1
8.7%
1.18x
Smile Brands Group Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2013
$14.3
8.4%
1.23x
Meritas Schools Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Education
2013
$25.7
8.0%
1.14x
Novitex Acquisition, LLC (fka ARSloane Acquisition, LLC)
First Lien
Business Services
2013
$19.8
7.9%
1.06x
McGraw-Hill School Education Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Education
2013
$21.8
7.1%
1.16x
Greenway Health, LLC (fka Vitera Healthcare Solutions, LLC)
First Lien
Healthcare
2013
$2.0
6.6%
1.21x
PCI Pharma Holdings UK Limited
Ordinary Shares
Healthcare
2014
$0.6
106.1%
4.00x
ASP LCG Holdings, Inc.
Warrants
Education
2014
$0.0
101.3%
31.95x
OpenLink International, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2014
$16.4
66.3%
1.03x
TWDiamondback Holdings Corp.
Preferred Shares
Distribution & Logistics
2014
$2.0
28.9%
2.53x
NMFC Senior Loan Program I LLC
Membership Interest
SLP
2014
$33.0
20.0%
1.87x
Weston Solutions, Inc.
Subordinated
Business Services
2014
$19.4
19.1%
1.42x
Acrisure, LLC
Second Lien
Business Services
2014
$49.6
17.4%
1.11x
CRC Health Corporation
Second Lien
Healthcare
2014
$3.9
15.9%
1.13x
Meritas Schools Holdings, LLC
Second Lien
Education
2014
$11.9
14.7%
1.13x
Tolt Solutions, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2014
$18.6
14.2%
1.23x
TIBCO Software Inc.
Subordinated
Software
2014
$14.6
12.9%
1.67x
GSDM Holdings Corp.
Subordinated
Healthcare
2014
$14.7
12.8%
1.19x
PetVet Care Centers, LLC
Second Lien
Consumer Services
2014
$23.4
12.6%
1.30x
Navex Global, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2014
$37.0
12.1%
1.22x
Diamondback Drugs of Delaware, L.L.C. (TWDiamondback II Holdings LLC)
First Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2014
$19.5
11.3%
1.40x
Project Sunshine IV Pty Ltd
First Lien
Media
2014
$12.4
10.8%
1.05x
AgKnowledge Holdings Company, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2014
$18.1
10.6%
1.45x
Packaging Coordinators, Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2014
$5.0
10.6%
1.19x
Albertson's LLC
First Lien
Retail
2014
$7.4
10.6%
1.03x
Ascend Learning, LLC
Second Lien
Education
2014
$36.3
10.5%
1.27x
Asurion, LLC (fka Asurion Corporation)
Second Lien
Business Services
2014
$9.9
10.4%
1.10x
York Risk Services Holding Corp.
Subordinated
Business Services
2014
$1.0
10.2%
1.01x
Synarc-Biocore Holdings, LLC
Second Lien
Healthcare
2014
$2.5
10.2%
1.26x
Note: Past performance is not indicative of future results. For additional disclaimers and endnotes, please refer to pages 19-20 of this document.
4
For Informational Purposes Only
NMFC - Asset by Asset Returns
(FIGURES HEREIN ARE UNAUDITED)
Year of Initial
Purchased /
Committed ($m)(1)
Gross IRR(2)
Gross MIC(3)
Issuer Name
Asset Type
Industry
Purchase
REALIZED INVESTMENTS (Sorted by year of initial purchase and then by gross IRR)
Pelican Products, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Products
2014
$25.7
9.6%
1.29x
Hill International, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2014
$41.5
9.4%
1.21x
McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Education
2014
$14.6
9.1%
1.09x
Project Sunshine IV Pty Ltd
First Lien
Media
2014
$19.9
9.1%
1.13x
York Risk Services Holding Corp.
Subordinated
Business Services
2014
$3.0
9.0%
1.44x
Tolt Solutions, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2014
$18.6
8.7%
1.14x
McKissock, LLC
First Lien
Education
2014
$6.6
8.4%
1.34x
QC McKissock Investment, LLC
First Lien
Education
2014
$3.2
8.4%
1.38x
Engility Corporation (fka TASC, Inc.)
First Lien
Federal Services
2014
$30.6
7.9%
1.16x
American Pacific Corporation
First Lien
Specialty Chemicals & Materials
2014
$19.9
7.8%
1.13x
Ascend Learning, LLC
First Lien
Education
2014
$14.9
7.3%
1.10x
TIBCO Software Inc.
First Lien
Software
2014
$28.5
7.2%
1.15x
Learning Care Group (US) No. 2 Inc.
First Lien
Education
2014
$9.4
7.0%
1.05x
Navex Global, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2014
$14.9
6.5%
1.10x
Aricent Technologies
Second Lien
Business Services
2014
$23.6
6.3%
1.14x
Evergreen Skills Lux S.À R.L.
Second Lien
Education
2014
$4.9
5.3%
1.03x
Novitex Acquisition, LLC (fka ARSloane Acquisition, LLC)
First Lien
Business Services
2014
$19.6
5.0%
1.07x
Winebow Holdings, Inc. (Vintner Group, Inc., The)
Second Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2014
$3.0
(2.4%)
0.98x
Pittsburgh Glass Works, LLC
First Lien
Consumer Products
2015
$29.7
27.8%
1.10x
Engility Corporation (fka TASC, Inc.)
Second Lien
Federal Services
2015
$4.0
18.5%
1.13x
IT'SUGAR LLC
First Lien
Retail
2015
$19.8
17.5%
1.28x
Physio-Control International, Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2015
$33.1
17.4%
1.13x
Eiger Acquisition B.V. (Eiger Co-Borrower, LLC)
Second Lien
Software
2015
$28.2
15.4%
1.20x
AssuredPartners, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2015
$48.5
14.9%
1.21x
Air Newco LLC
Second Lien
Software
2015
$38.0
13.7%
1.37x
ProQuest LLC (fka ProQuest-CSA LLC)
Second Lien
Business Services
2015
$34.3
12.9%
1.23x
Poseidon Intermediate, LLC (aka MediaOcean)
Second Lien
Software
2015
$12.6
12.2%
1.25x
SW Holdings, LLC
Second Lien
Business Services
2015
$29.2
11.9%
1.27x
PowerPlan Holdings, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2015
$9.9
11.7%
1.37x
Severin Acquisition, LLC
Second Lien
Software
2015
$4.1
11.7%
1.31x
Deltek, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2015
$40.6
11.6%
1.17x
Severin Acquisition, LLC
Second Lien
Software
2015
$14.7
11.3%
1.32x
Ensemble S Merger Sub, Inc.
Subordinated
Education
2015
$1.9
10.9%
1.44x
TTM Technologies, Inc.
First Lien
Business Products
2015
$9.6
10.6%
1.12x
DigiCert Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2015
$33.0
10.4%
1.17x
Valet Waste Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2015
$29.3
9.6%
1.28x
iPipeline, Inc. (fka Internet Pipeline, Inc.)
First Lien
Software
2015
$17.8
9.0%
1.35x
CRGT Inc.
First Lien
Federal Services
2015
$33.5
8.5%
1.15x
VetCor Professional Practices LLC
First Lien
Consumer Services
2015
$27.1
8.3%
1.23x
Ryan, LLC
First Lien
Financial Services
2015
$27.6
8.0%
1.14x
EN Engineering, L.L.C.
First Lien
Business Services
2015
$23.9
7.9%
1.28x
DCA Investment Holding, LLC
First Lien
Healthcare
2015
$17.7
7.3%
1.40x
American Tire Distributors, Inc.
Subordinated
Distribution & Logistics
2015
$18.5
(5.5%)
0.90x
IT'SUGAR LLC
Warrants
Retail
2015
$0.8
N/M
N/M
Engility Corporation (fka TASC, Inc.)
Second Lien
Federal Services
2016
$12.1
47.1%
1.09x
Cvent, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2016
$9.7
23.5%
1.22x
Project Alpha Intermediate Holding, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2016
$17.6
20.6%
1.13x
PetVet Care Centers, LLC
Second Lien
Consumer Services
2016
$5.8
20.1%
1.09x
Weston Solutions, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2016
$34.3
18.6%
1.16x
EVO Payments International, LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2016
$4.5
17.2%
1.03x
Marketo, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2016
$26.0
15.8%
1.23x
PetVet Care Centers, LLC
Second Lien
Consumer Services
2016
$6.3
14.7%
1.19x
Lonestar Intermediate Super Holdings, LLC
Subordinated
Business Services
2016
$6.9
14.0%
1.13x
NMFC Senior Loan Program II LLC
Membership Interest
SLP
2016
$79.4
14.0%
1.62x
Year of Initial
Purchased /
Committed ($m)(1)
Gross IRR(2)
Gross MIC(3)
Issuer Name
Asset Type
Industry
Purchase
REALIZED INVESTMENTS (Sorted by year of initial purchase and then by gross IRR)
Cvent, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2016
$4.9
13.1%
1.05x
Redbox Automated Retail, LLC
First Lien
Consumer Services
2016
$40.5
13.0%
1.11x
Severin Acquisition, LLC
Second Lien
Software
2016
$2.1
12.8%
1.24x
EVO Payments International, LLC
Second Lien
Business Services
2016
$29.7
12.8%
1.16x
Severin Acquisition, LLC
Second Lien
Software
2016
$2.3
12.7%
1.22x
Solera LLC / Solera Finance, Inc.
Subordinated
Software
2016
$4.8
12.5%
1.51x
Severin Acquisition, LLC
Second Lien
Software
2016
$3.2
12.4%
1.30x
J.D. Power (fka J.D. Power and Associates)
Second Lien
Business Services
2016
$9.2
12.0%
1.32x
Zywave, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2016
$10.8
11.9%
1.39x
Ministry Brands, LLC (aka MB Holding)
Second Lien
Software
2016
$7.7
11.9%
1.60x
Vencore, Inc. (fka SI Organization, Inc., The)
Second Lien
Federal Services
2016
$4.3
11.8%
1.20x
Netsmart Technologies, Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2016
$14.6
11.7%
1.24x
VF Holding Corp.
Second Lien
Software
2016
$17.4
10.9%
1.15x
Amerijet Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2016
$12.7
10.8%
1.34x
Vision Solutions, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2016
$22.3
10.4%
1.11x
Kronos Incorporated
Second Lien
Software
2016
$64.7
10.4%
1.23x
Masergy Holdings, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2016
$11.8
10.3%
1.41x
nThrive, Inc. (fka Precyse Acquisition Corp.)
Second Lien
Healthcare
2016
$24.1
10.2%
1.17x
Quest Software US Holdings Inc.
First Lien
Software
2016
$9.9
7.6%
1.07x
Ansira Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2016
$26.9
(24.7%)
0.39x
Pike Corporation
Second Lien
Power Generation
2017
$0.5
1,123.7%
1.02x
YP Holdings LLC
Preferred Shares
Media
2017
$0.3
31.1%
1.37x
ABILITY Network Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2017
$18.8
19.0%
1.05x
Sierra Hamilton LLC
First Lien
Energy
2017
$2.2
18.8%
1.07x
HI Technology Corp.
Preferred Shares
Business Services
2017
$105.2
17.6%
1.33x
Spring Education Group, Inc.
Second Lien
Education
2017
$3.3
17.5%
1.13x
TIBCO Software Inc.
First Lien
Software
2017
$28.0
17.1%
1.08x
Avatar Topco, Inc.
Preferred Shares
Education
2017
$34.7
15.1%
1.69x
OEConnection LLC
Second Lien
Software
2017
$19.6
14.2%
1.20x
Severin Acquisition, LLC
Second Lien
Software
2017
$14.2
13.5%
1.20x
BackOffice Associates Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2017
$22.5
13.3%
1.33x
Alegeus Technologies, LLC
Second Lien
Healthcare
2017
$45.1
13.2%
1.17x
Idera, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2017
$9.9
12.7%
1.22x
Pathway Vet Alliance LLC
Second Lien
Consumer Services
2017
$5.5
12.5%
1.17x
Keystone Acquisition Corp.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2017
$4.4
12.2%
1.55x
JAMF Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2017
$13.1
11.6%
1.23x
Navicure, Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2017
$31.7
11.1%
1.20x
EAB Global, Inc.
Second Lien
Education
2017
$20.8
11.0%
1.40x
MH Sub I, LLC (Micro Holding Corp.) (aka Internet Brands)
Second Lien
Software
2017
$6.9
10.9%
1.21x
Quest Software US Holdings Inc.
First Lien
Software
2017
$9.8
10.8%
1.05x
Applied Systems, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2017
$4.9
10.6%
1.12x
Boing US Holdco Inc.
Second Lien
Consumer Services
2017
$43.3
10.4%
1.32x
PetVet Care Centers, LLC
First Lien
Consumer Services
2017
$35.4
10.4%
1.07x
DigiCert, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2017
$20.1
10.3%
1.06x
Autodata, Inc. (Autodata Solutions, Inc.)
Second Lien
Business Services
2017
$7.4
10.3%
1.09x
Valet Waste Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2017
$3.7
10.0%
1.11x
DiversiTech Holdings, Inc.
Second Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2017
$19.3
10.0%
1.44x
WD Wolverine Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Healthcare
2017
$9.4
9.9%
1.29x
AmWINS Group, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2017
$56.6
9.9%
1.14x
KeyPoint Government Solutions, Inc.
First Lien
Federal Services
2017
$19.9
9.7%
1.10x
Affinity Dental Management, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2017
$39.5
9.6%
1.26x
Salient CRGT Inc.
First Lien
Federal Services
2017
$56.7
9.1%
1.31x
Trader Interactive, LLC (fka Dominion Web Solutions LLC)
First Lien
Business Services
2017
$37.2
8.9%
1.32x
Spring Education Group, Inc.
First Lien
Education
2017
$8.3
8.7%
1.06x
Year of Initial
Purchased /
Committed ($m)(1)
Gross IRR(2)
Gross MIC(3)
Issuer Name
Asset Type
Industry
Purchase
REALIZED INVESTMENTS (Sorted by year of initial purchase and then by gross IRR)
Hill International, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2017
$17.1
8.6%
1.41x
iPipeline, Inc. (fka Internet Pipeline, Inc.)
First Lien
Software
2017
$1.7
8.6%
1.16x
iPipeline, Inc. (fka Internet Pipeline, Inc.)
First Lien
Software
2017
$4.6
8.5%
1.18x
Frontline Technologies Intermediate Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Software
2017
$46.2
8.4%
1.35x
Keystone Acquisition Corp.
First Lien
Healthcare
2017
$24.6
7.7%
1.32x
Peraton Corp. (fka MHVC Acquisition Corp.)
First Lien
Federal Services
2017
$40.5
7.6%
1.19x
First American Payment Systems, L.P.
First Lien
Business Services
2017
$7.4
7.6%
1.19x
Wirepath LLC
First Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2017
$27.7
7.4%
1.09x
Eiger Acquisition B.V. (Eiger Co-Borrower, LLC)
First Lien
Software
2017
$18.4
7.1%
1.04x
Print Media Holdings LLC
Membership Interest
Media
2017
-
N/M
N/M
YP Holdings LLC
Membership Interest
Media
2017
-
N/M
N/M
Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)(18)
Second Lien
Education
2018
$10.3
43.4%
2.75x
Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)
First Lien
Education
2018
$8.2
22.1%
1.48x
FPC Holdings, Inc.
Second Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2018
$9.7
19.2%
1.12x
Project Accelerate Parent, LLC
Second Lien
Software
2018
$13.1
14.2%
1.19x
Dealer Tire, LLC
First Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2018
$51.1
13.5%
1.14x
Help/Systems Holdings, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2018
$20.1
12.4%
1.19x
Nomad Buyer, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2018
$57.0
11.7%
1.18x
Netsmart Technologies, Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2018
$14.6
11.4%
1.25x
McKissock, LLC
First Lien
Education
2018
$0.6
10.7%
1.10x
Spring Education Group, Inc.
Second Lien
Education
2018
$24.4
10.7%
1.49x
NorthStar Financial Services Group, LLC
Second Lien
Financial Services
2018
$13.4
10.6%
1.20x
Quest Software US Holdings Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2018
$43.3
10.6%
1.35x
Navex Topco, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2018
$16.6
10.5%
1.10x
Brave Parent Holdings, Inc. (aka Bomgar Corporation)
Second Lien
Software
2018
$44.5
10.3%
1.54x
McKissock, LLC
First Lien
Education
2018
$3.6
10.3%
1.07x
McKissock, LLC
First Lien
Education
2018
$0.8
10.2%
1.07x
Dentalcorp Health Services ULC
Second Lien
Healthcare
2018
$19.3
10.2%
1.44x
Associations, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2018
$54.2
9.9%
1.25x
Vectra Co.
Second Lien
Business Products
2018
$10.7
9.7%
1.53x
Integral Ad Science, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2018
$29.4
9.5%
1.25x
VT Topco, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2018
$10.0
9.3%
1.44x
DG Investment Intermediate Holdings 2, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2018
$6.7
9.2%
1.28x
NM GRC Holdco, LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2018
$38.5
9.0%
1.37x
Wrike, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2018
$13.4
8.9%
1.09x
CP VI Bella Midco, LLC
Second Lien
Healthcare
2018
$6.7
8.9%
1.27x
PhyNet Dermatology LLC
First Lien
Healthcare
2018
$53.3
8.9%
1.41x
iCIMS, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2018
$45.9
8.8%
1.28x
Finalsite Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2018
$33.1
8.4%
1.26x
Restaurant Technologies, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2018
$6.7
8.2%
1.27x
TDG Group Holding Company
First Lien
Consumer Services
2018
$30.0
8.0%
1.21x
Kleinfelder Group, Inc., The
First Lien
Business Services
2018
$17.3
7.8%
1.35x
Air Newco LLC
First Lien
Software
2018
$20.1
7.6%
1.10x
DealerSocket, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2018
$6.6
7.5%
1.22x
Symplr Software, Inc.(fka Caliper Software, Inc.)
First Lien
Healthcare
2018
$45.1
7.4%
1.10x
Castle Management Borrower LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2018
$13.4
7.1%
1.38x
Geo Parent Corporation
First Lien
Business Services
2018
$33.2
6.9%
1.12x
AgKnowledge Holdings Company, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2018
$9.4
6.8%
1.25x
Sovos Brands Intermediate, Inc.
First Lien
Food & Beverage
2018
$28.0
6.2%
1.09x
Dentalcorp Health Services ULC
Second Lien
Healthcare
2019
$11.4
33.1%
1.07x
Sierra Hamilton Holdings Corporation
Second Lien
Energy
2019
$1.3
32.6%
1.48x
National Mentor Holdings, Inc. (aka Civitas Solutions, Inc.)
Second Lien
Healthcare
2019
$20.1
18.0%
1.17x
Clarkson Eyecare, LLC
First Lien
Healthcare
2019
$11.3
15.6%
1.05x
Clarkson Eyecare, LLC
First Lien
Healthcare
2019
$17.0
15.6%
1.05x
Year of Initial
Purchased /
(1)
(2)
(3)
Issuer Name
Asset Type
Industry
Purchase
Gross IRR
Gross MIC
Committed ($m)
REALIZED INVESTMENTS (Sorted by year of initial purchase and then by gross IRR)
Alert Holding Company, Inc
Preferred Shares
Business Services
2019
$5.9
14.3%
1.36x
Institutional Shareholder Services Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2019
$19.8
13.0%
1.25x
Zywave, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2019
$0.6
12.8%
1.11x
Idera, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2019
$31.5
12.8%
1.15x
Sphera Solutions, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2019
$2.5
12.4%
1.24x
Bleriot US Bidco Inc.
Second Lien
Federal Services
2019
$14.7
11.8%
1.20x
Bluefin Holding, LLC
Second Lien
Software
2019
$40.3
10.3%
1.18x
Wolfpack IP Co.
First Lien
Software
2019
$8.9
10.1%
1.13x
Kaseya Inc.
First Lien
Software
2019
$26.9
9.7%
1.30x
Teneo Holdings LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2019
$9.6
9.6%
1.14x
Apptio, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2019
$33.4
9.4%
1.21x
iCIMS, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2019
$8.5
8.8%
1.27x
CoolSys, Inc.
First Lien
Industrial Services
2019
$38.6
8.8%
1.13x
Conservice, LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2019
$25.2
8.5%
1.11x
PaySimple, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2019
$17.1
8.2%
1.08x
Appriss Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Business Services
2019
$10.9
8.0%
1.18x
GC Waves Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Financial Services
2019
$25.8
8.0%
1.14x
ConnectWise, LLC
First Lien
Software
2019
$55.1
7.9%
1.14x
Definitive Healthcare Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Healthcare
2019
$32.9
7.8%
1.16x
Affordable Care Holding Corp.
First Lien
Healthcare
2019
$9.8
7.6%
1.17x
AG Parent Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Healthcare
2019
$9.9
6.5%
1.11x
Confluent Health, LLC
First Lien
Healthcare
2019
$27.4
6.5%
1.15x
STATS Intermediate Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2019
$9.8
6.4%
1.14x
Diligent Corporation (fka Diamond Merger Sub II, Corp.)
First Lien
Software
2019
$6.8
5.8%
1.03x
Diligent Corporation (fka Diamond Merger Sub II, Corp.)
First Lien
Software
2019
$0.1
5.7%
1.03x
TMK Hawk Parent, Corp.
First Lien
Distribution & Logistics
2019
$39.3
5.5%
1.09x
Global Education Management Systems Establishment
First Lien
Education
2019
$33.2
5.5%
1.09x
TVG-Edmentum Holdings, LLC
Preferred Shares
Education
2020
$37.8
46.1%
1.27x
Instructure, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2020
$25.9
9.8%
1.13x
Astra Acquisition Corp.
First Lien
Software
2020
$22.2
7.8%
1.07x
New LT Smile Holdings, LLC
Ordinary Shares
Healthcare
2020
$0.0
N/M
N/M
Convey Health Solutions, Inc.
First Lien
Healthcare
2021
$2.6
17.1%
1.06x
Mamba Purchaser, Inc.
Second Lien
Healthcare
2021
$16.1
16.8%
1.03x
RealPage, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2021
$24.6
12.1%
1.07x
Kaseya Inc.
First Lien
Software
2021
$7.6
11.7%
1.09x
GS AcquisitionCo, Inc.
First Lien
Software
2021
$3.4
10.8%
1.01x
Tahoe Finco, LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2021
$58.0
10.5%
1.21x
VT Topco, Inc.
Second Lien
Business Services
2021
$16.1
10.2%
1.20x
DCA Investment Holding LLC
First Lien
Healthcare
2021
$19.7
9.2%
1.20x
Cloudera, Inc.
Second Lien
Software
2021
$8.5
8.8%
1.01x
GC Waves Holdings, Inc.
First Lien
Financial Services
2021
$35.3
8.4%
1.16x
Frontline Technologies Intermediate Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Software
2021
$5.1
7.0%
1.09x
Astra Acquisition Corp.
First Lien
Software
2021
$22.2
7.0%
1.04x
Galway Borrower LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2021
$26.0
5.5%
1.03x
STATS Intermediate Holdings, LLC
First Lien
Business Services
2022
$2.2
9.7%
1.01x
DCA Investment Holding LLC
First Lien
Healthcare
2022
$10.3
9.5%
1.12x
Project Ruby Ultimate Parent Corp.
First Lien
Healthcare
2022
$4.9
8.7%
1.01x
Year of Initial
Purchased /
Committed ($m)(1)
Gross IRR(2)
Gross MIC(3)
Issuer Name
Asset Type
Industry
Purchase
REALIZED INVESTMENTS (Sorted by year of initial purchase and then by gross IRR)
Unfunded Commitments, Revolving Commitments and Other Assets (4)
RGIS Services, LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Business Services
2008
$1.2
N/M
N/M
Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (fka Cardinal Health 409, Inc.)
First Lien-Revolver
Healthcare
2009
-
N/M
N/M
Education Management LLC
First Lien-Revolver
Education
2009
$1.0
N/M
N/M
Kronos Incorporated
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2009
-
N/M
N/M
Laureate Education, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Education
2009
$1.5
N/M
N/M
National CineMedia, LLC
First Lien-Revolver
Media
2009
$2.6
N/M
N/M
RGIS Services, LLC
First Lien-Revolver
Business Services
2009
-
N/M
N/M
Inventiv Health, Inc. (fka Ventive Health, Inc)
Subordinated-Bridge
Healthcare
2010
-
N/M
N/M
SSILuxCo II S.À R.L.
Subordinated-Bridge
Education
2010
-
N/M
N/M
Advantage Sales & Marketing Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Business Services
2011
$11.4
N/M
N/M
Immucor, Inc. (fka IVD Acquisition Corporation)
Subordinated-Bridge
Healthcare
2011
-
N/M
N/M
PODS Funding Corp. II
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2011
$1.4
N/M
N/M
US Treasury(5)
US Treasury Notes
N/A
2011
$56.0
N/M
N/M
US Treasury(5)
US Treasury Notes
N/A
2011
$60.0
N/M
N/M
US Treasury(5)
US Treasury Notes
N/A
2011
$44.7
N/M
N/M
Datatel, Inc.
Subordinated-Bridge
Software
2012
-
N/M
N/M
David's Bridal, LLC
Subordinated-Bridge
Retail
2012
-
N/M
N/M
Physio-Control International, Inc.
First Lien-Bridge
Healthcare
2012
-
N/M
N/M
Aspen Dental Management, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Healthcare
2013
-
N/M
N/M
Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services, Inc. (fka FR Brand Acquisition Corp)
Subordinated-Bridge
Industrial Services
2013
-
N/M
N/M
Hub International Limited
Subordinated-Bridge
Business Services
2013
-
N/M
N/M
TMS International Corp. (aka Tube City IMS Corp.)
Subordinated-Bridge
Industrial Services
2013
-
N/M
N/M
Diamondback Drugs of Delaware, L.L.C. (TWDiamondback II Holdings LLC)
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Distribution & Logistics
2014
$2.7
N/M
N/M
MailSouth, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Media
2014
$1.8
N/M
N/M
McKissock, LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Education
2014
$1.0
N/M
N/M
Wayne Parent, Inc.
Subordinated-Bridge
Business Services
2015
-
N/M
N/M
Alliant Holdings I, L.P.
First Lien-Bridge
Business Services
2015
-
N/M
N/M
DCA Investment Holding, LLC
First Lien-Revolver
Healthcare
2015
$22.8
N/M
N/M
Education Management LLC(9)
First Lien
Education
2015
-
N/M
N/M
EN Engineering, L.L.C.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Business Services
2015
$2.3
N/M
N/M
Informatica LLC (fka Informatica Corporation)
Subordinated-Bridge
Business Services
2015
-
N/M
N/M
iPipeline, Inc. (fka Internet Pipeline, Inc.)
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2015
-
N/M
N/M
Valet Waste Holdings, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Business Services
2015
$3.8
N/M
N/M
VetCor Professional Practices LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2015
$2.7
N/M
N/M
VetCor Professional Practices LLC
First Lien-Revolver
Consumer Services
2015
$8.9
N/M
N/M
Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)
Second Lien-Revolver
Education
2015
$26.2
N/M
N/M
Amerijet Holdings, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Distribution & Logistics
2016
$2.1
N/M
N/M
Ansira Holdings, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Business Services
2016
$9.3
N/M
N/M
FR Arsenal Holdings II Corp.
First Lien-Revolver
Business Services
2016
-
N/M
N/M
Marketo, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2016
-
N/M
N/M
Ministry Brands, LLC (aka MB Holding)
Second Lien-Delayed Draw
Software
2016
$2.1
N/M
N/M
Ministry Brands, LLC (aka MB Holding)
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Software
2016
$5.1
N/M
N/M
Ministry Brands, LLC (aka MB Holding)
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2016
$3.8
N/M
N/M
Mister Car Wash Holdings, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2016
$1.7
N/M
N/M
VetCor Professional Practices LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2016
$0.5
N/M
N/M
VetCor Professional Practices LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2016
$1.6
N/M
N/M
Weston Solutions, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Business Services
2016
-
N/M
N/M
Zywave, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2016
$5.1
N/M
N/M
Affinity Dental Management, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Healthcare
2017
$5.2
N/M
N/M
Affinity Dental Management, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Healthcare
2017
$1.7
N/M
N/M
Ascend Learning, LLC
Subordinated-Bridge
Education
2017
-
N/M
N/M
BackOffice Associates Holdings, LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Business Services
2017
-
N/M
N/M
Year of Initial
Purchased /
Committed ($m)(1)
Gross IRR(2)
Gross MIC(3)
Issuer Name
Asset Type
Industry
Purchase
REALIZED INVESTMENTS (Sorted by year of initial purchase and then by gross IRR)
Unfunded Commitments, Revolving Commitments and Other Assets (4)
BackOffice Associates Holdings, LLC
First Lien-Revolver
Business Services
2017
$0.8
N/M
N/M
DCA Investment Holding, LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Healthcare
2017
$12.9
N/M
N/M
Trader Interactive, LLC (fka Dominion Web Solutions LLC)
First Lien-Revolver
Business Services
2017
$1.3
N/M
N/M
Edmentum, Inc. (fka Plato, Inc.) (Archipelago Learning, Inc.)
First Lien-Revolver
Education
2017
$0.5
N/M
N/M
Frontline Technologies Intermediate Holdings, LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Software
2017
$7.6
N/M
N/M
JAMF Holdings, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2017
$0.6
N/M
N/M
Pathway Vet Alliance LLC
Second Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2017
$2.4
N/M
N/M
PetVet Care Centers, LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2017
$13.0
N/M
N/M
PetVet Care Centers, LLC
First Lien-Revolver
Consumer Services
2017
$7.5
N/M
N/M
VetCor Professional Practices LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2017
$5.9
N/M
N/M
VetCor Professional Practices LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2017
$1.7
N/M
N/M
NM GRC Holdco, LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Business Services
2018
$10.7
N/M
N/M
AgKnowledge Holdings Company, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Business Services
2018
-
N/M
N/M
Associations, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Business Services
2018
$9.9
N/M
N/M
Associations, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Business Services
2018
$2.0
N/M
N/M
Salient CRGT Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Federal Services
2018
$7.2
N/M
N/M
DealerSocket, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2018
$0.2
N/M
N/M
Dentalcorp Health Services ULC
Second Lien-Delayed Draw
Healthcare
2018
$4.9
N/M
N/M
Diligent Corporation (fka Diamond Merger Sub II, Corp.)
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Software
2018
$13.3
N/M
N/M
TDG Group Holding Company
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2018
$3.3
N/M
N/M
TDG Group Holding Company
First Lien-Revolver
Consumer Services
2018
$15.5
N/M
N/M
Finalsite Holdings, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2018
$3.3
N/M
N/M
iCIMS, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2018
$2.9
N/M
N/M
Integral Ad Science, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2018
-
N/M
N/M
PhyNet Dermatology LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Healthcare
2018
$27.8
N/M
N/M
Wrike, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2018
-
N/M
N/M
Appriss Holdings, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Business Services
2019
$0.7
N/M
N/M
Apptio, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2019
$1.8
N/M
N/M
Bluefin Holding, LLC
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2019
$3.8
N/M
N/M
ConnectWise, LLC
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2019
$1.3
N/M
N/M
Conservice, LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Business Services
2019
$4.4
N/M
N/M
Conservice, LLC
First Lien-Revolver
Business Services
2019
$0.8
N/M
N/M
CoolSys, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Industrial Services
2019
$5.5
N/M
N/M
DCA Investment Holding, LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Healthcare
2019
$20.2
N/M
N/M
DCA Investment Holding, LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Healthcare
2019
$4.2
N/M
N/M
Definitive Healthcare Holdings, LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Healthcare
2019
$1.3
N/M
N/M
Definitive Healthcare Holdings, LLC
First Lien-Revolver
Healthcare
2019
$1.8
N/M
N/M
Diligent Corporation (fka Diamond Merger Sub II, Corp.)
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Software
2019
$2.1
N/M
N/M
Diligent Corporation (fka Diamond Merger Sub II, Corp.)
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Software
2019
$5.3
N/M
N/M
PaySimple, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Software
2019
$3.2
N/M
N/M
GS Acquisitionco, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Software
2019
$38.6
N/M
N/M
Kaseya Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Software
2019
$3.3
N/M
N/M
Kaseya Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2019
$4.4
N/M
N/M
Wolfpack IP Co.
First Lien-Revolver
Software
2019
-
N/M
N/M
GC Waves Holdings, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Financial Services
2019
$9.8
N/M
N/M
GC Waves Holdings, Inc.
First Lien-Revolver
Financial Services
2019
$2.2
N/M
N/M
Pathway Vet Alliance LLC
Second Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2019
$19.0
N/M
N/M
Pathway Vet Alliance LLC
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Consumer Services
2019
$9.9
N/M
N/M
Recorded Future, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Software
2019
-
N/M
N/M
Ansira Holdings, Inc.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Business Services
2020
$7.1
N/M
N/M
Benevis Holding Corp.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Healthcare
2020
$3.5
N/M
N/M
Benevis Holding Corp.
First Lien-Delayed Draw
Healthcare
2020
-
N/M
N/M
