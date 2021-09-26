Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9901   KYG6470A1168

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(9901)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Oriental Education & Technology : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

09/26/2021 | 08:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-Asia/ New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 24, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on New Oriental's investor relations website at http://investor.neworiental.org as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. New Oriental will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

The Company has also today published its annual report for Hong Kong purposes pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"), which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.neworiental.org as well as the HKEX's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings consist of K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training for adults, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Rita Fong
FTI Consulting
Tel: +852 3768 4548
Email: rita.fong@fticonsulting.com

Ms. Sisi Zhao
New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. 
Tel: +86-10-6260-5568 
Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-oriental-announces-filing-of-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2021-301385148.html

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
08:19aNEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for F..
PR
09/24NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 20-F)
PU
09/13NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Thinking about buying stock in Farmmi, Globalstar, N..
PR
09/13NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : DATE OF BOARD MEETING (Form 6-K)
PU
09/09NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Thinking about buying stock in Gevo, Vinco Ventures,..
PR
09/08NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Thinking about buying stock in Vinco Ventures, Cambe..
PR
09/08China Blocks Tutoring Companies' Enrollments Pending Regulatory Clearance
MT
09/06ANALYSIS : Sovereign wealth funds sweet on China, despite regulatory headwinds
RE
09/02Factbox-From tech to entertainment, China's season of regulatory crackdown
RE
08/31NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Thinking about buying stock in Globalstar, New Orien..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
More recommendations