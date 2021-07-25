Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9901   KYG6470A1168

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(9901)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Oriental Education & Technology : China's private education firms brace for hit from new rules, shares tumble

07/25/2021 | 10:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's private education firms are bracing for a "material" hit to their operations after Beijing announced new rules barring for-profit tutoring in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families.

News of the rule changes on Friday sent shockwaves through China's $120 billion private tutoring sector and triggered a massive sell-off in the shares of companies including U.S.-listed TAL Education Group and Gaotu Techedu.

Under the new rules, all institutions offering tutoring on the school curriculum will be registered as non-profit organisations, and no new licences will be granted, according to an official document.

TAL said in its statement on Sunday that it expects the new rules to have "material adverse impact on its after-school tutoring services ... which in turn may adversely affect" its operations and prospects. It did not elaborate.

TAL's New York-listed shares plunged 71% on Friday.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd, Scholar Education Group, and China Beststudy Education Group made similar statements on Monday.

China's education industry sub-index dropped 8% in Monday morning trade, while Hong Kong-listed shares of New Oriental, Koolearn, Scholar Education and China Beststudy tumbled between 30% and 40%.

China's for-profit education sector has been under scrutiny as part of Beijing's push to ease pressure on school children and reduce a cost burden on parents that has contributed to a drop in birth rates.

"The company is considering appropriate compliance measures to be taken, and expects such measures to have material adverse impact on its afterschool tutoring services...," New Oriental Education said in a statement.

Online education services provider Koolearn, which expects its after-school tutoring services to be affected, said it will comply with the relevant rules when providing educational services.

Scholar Education said authorities had yet to provide details around the implementation of the rules and there were uncertainties as to when and how such rules will become specifically applicable to the group.

"I personally have always stayed away from the education sector as regulations have been changing erratically for many years," said Dave Wang, portfolio manager at Nuvest Capital in Singapore.

"But the broader view is that the Chinese government has always been more particular on sectors that have widespread social implications. The increasing difficulty for investors and companies is that the boundary seems to be extending ... (and) no one knows what might be next."

In May, China said it would allow couples to have up to three children, from two previously.

"The company is in communication with the regulatory authority and will make appropriate adjustment of its business model whenever needed to ensure the compliance with the new policies under the opinions," China Beststudy Education said.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
07/25NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : China's private education firms brace for ..
RE
07/25China Upends Tutoring Sector with New Guidelines, Sending Chinese Education S..
MT
07/25China Tutoring Firms Expect Material Adverse Impact From New Regulations
DJ
07/25NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Provides Update on New Regulations
PR
07/23SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Finishing Strong Friday
MT
07/23Beijing tutoring crackdown slams U.S.-listed Chinese stocks
RE
07/23New Oriental Education & Technology Down Over 58%, on Track for Record Percen..
DJ
07/23SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lighting Up in Friday Trade
MT
07/23Top Midday Decliners
MT
07/23NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : JPMorgan Downgrades New Oriental Education..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 191 M - -
Net income 2021 425 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 803 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 5 023 M 5 023 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 69 438
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 2,93 $
Average target price 15,54 $
Spread / Average Target 430%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Gang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Hui Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive President
Min Hong Yu Executive Chairman
Yan Hong Li Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-78.30%13 919
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-91.61%16 037
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-84.23%13 919
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.54%5 183
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-1.51%4 150
GAOTU TECHEDU INC.-93.19%3 729