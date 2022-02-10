Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDU   US6475811070

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(EDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDU LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

02/10/2022 | 06:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of New Oriental investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 24, 2018 and July 22, 2021. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/new-oriental-education-technology-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=23524&wire=4

EDU investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) New Oriental's revenue and operational growth was the result of deceptive marketing tactics and abusive business practices that flouted Chinese regulations and policies and exposed the Company to an extreme risk that more draconian measures would be imposed on the Company; (b) New Oriental had engaged in misleading and fraudulent advertising practices, including the provision of false and misleading discount Information designed to obfuscate the true cost of the Company's programs to its customers; (c) New Oriental had falsified teacher qualifications and experience in order to attract customers and increase student enrollments; (d) New Oriental had defied prior government warnings against linking school enrollments with the provision of private tutoring services; (e) as a result of the foregoing, New Oriental was subject to an extreme undisclosed risk of adverse enforcement actions, regulatory fines and penalties, and the imposition of new rules and regulations adverse to the Company's business and interests; and (f) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable, factual basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in New Oriental during the relevant time frame, you have until April 5, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edu-lawsuit-alert-levi--korsinsky-notifies-new-oriental-education--technology-group-inc-investors-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline-301479077.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
06:01aEDU LAWSUIT ALERT : Levi & Korsinsky Notifies New Oriental Education & Technology Group In..
PR
02/08Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
02/08SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Informs Investors New Oriental Education & Technology Grou..
BU
02/08INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of New Oriental Ed..
BU
02/07The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of New Oriental Education & Te..
BU
01/27New Oriental Education Buys Back $172 Million of 2.125% Bonds Due 2025
MT
01/24NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : PROFIT WARNING - Form 6-K
PU
01/21New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Provides Unaudited Earnings Guidance for..
CI
01/19New Oriental Education Repurchases Nearly $151 Million of 2.125% Bonds Due 2025; Shares..
MT
01/18China’s Tech Crackdown Brings Down 25 Large Online Tutoring Firms in 2021
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
More recommendations