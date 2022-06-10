Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDU   US6475812060

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(EDU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
14.72 USD   -14.77%
07:22aNEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Announcement - Further Repurchase of the Bonds - Form 6-K
PU
06/07UBS Upgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $18.60 From $23.50
MT
05/31Thinking about buying stock in TherapeuticsMD, AMC Entertainment, Yamana Gold, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, or New Oriental Education?
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Oriental Education & Technology : Announcement - Further Repurchase of the Bonds - Form 6-K

06/10/2022 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

新东方教育科技（集团）有限公司 *

(continued in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9901)

US$300,000,000 2.125% BONDS DUE 2025 (BONDS STOCK CODE: 40292) (THE "BONDS")

FURTHER REPURCHASE OF THE BONDS

References are made to (i) the announcement of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the "Company") dated 3 July 2020 in relation to the notice of listing of the Company's Bonds on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and (ii) the announcements of the Company published in November 2021, on 1 December 2021, 5 January 2022, 19 January 2022, 26 January 2022,25 February 2022, 15 March 2022, 1 April 2022 and 23 May 2022 on the Company's partial repurchase of the Bonds.

On 10 June 2022, the Company further repurchased the Bonds, and as of 10 June 2022, the total repurchased principal amount is in the aggregate of US$240,010,000 (the "Repurchased Bonds"), representing approximately 80% of the initial principal amount of the Bonds.

The Company will cancel the Repurchased Bonds in accordance with the terms of the Bonds, the trust deed and the agency agreement. After cancellation of the Repurchased Bonds, the outstanding principal amount of the Bonds will be US$59,990,000, representing approximately 20% of the initial principal amount of the Bonds.

Pursuant to Rule 37.48(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the Company will make a further announcement for every subsequent 5% interval of the initial aggregate principal amount of the Bonds that have been redeemed or cancelled in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

1

The Company may or may not purchase further Bonds in the future. Holders of the Bonds and potential investors should note that any purchase of Bonds from time to time by the Company will be at the board of the Company's sole and absolute discretion. There is no assurance of the timing, amount or price of any purchase of the bonds or whether the Company will make any further purchase at all. Holders of the Bonds and potential investors should therefore exercise caution when dealing in any Bonds.

By order of the Board
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
Mr. Michael Minhong Yu
Chairman

Beijing, China, 10 June 2022

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Michael Minhong Yu,Mr. Chenggang Zhou and Mr. Louis T. Hsieh as directors and Mr. Robin Yanhong Li, Mr. Denny Lee and Mr. John Zhuang Yang as independent directors.

*

for identification purposes only.

2

Disclaimer

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 11:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
07:22aNEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Announcement - Further Repurchase of the Bonds - For..
PU
06/07UBS Upgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group to Buy From Neutral, Adjusts Pri..
MT
05/31Thinking about buying stock in TherapeuticsMD, AMC Entertainment, Yamana Gold, Eledon P..
PR
05/23NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Announcement - Further Repurchase of the Bonds - For..
PU
05/23New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Further Repurchase of the Bond..
CI
05/02JPMorgan Upgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group to Neutral From Underweight..
MT
04/27Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group to $23 From..
MT
04/26NEW ORIENTAL : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26TRANSCRIPT : New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26..
CI
04/26New Oriental Education & Technology Group Swings to Loss in Fiscal Q3 as Revenue Drops
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 069 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 078 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 513 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,32x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 2 498 M 2 498 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 88 126
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 14,72 $
Average target price 19,76 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Gang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Hui Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive President
Min Hong Yu Executive Chairman
Yan Hong Li Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-29.90%2 931
TAL EDUCATION GROUP5.85%3 218
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.6.10%2 895
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.94%2 135
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.0.33%2 088
STRATEGIC EDUCATION, INC.11.62%1 621