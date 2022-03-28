New Oriental Education & Technology : Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change - Form 6-K

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change

BEIJING, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its common shares (the "ADS Ratio"), par value US$0.001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to one (1) common share to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to ten (10) common shares. A post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 will be filed with the SEC to reflect the change in the ADS Ratio. The Company anticipates that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about April 8, 2022, subject to the effectiveness of the post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 on or before that date.

For New Oriental's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. Each ADS holder of record at the close of business on the date when the change in ADS Ratio is effective will be required to surrender and exchange every ten (10) existing ADSs then held for one (1) new ADS. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as the depositary bank for New Oriental's ADS program, will arrange for the exchange of the current ADSs for the new ones. New Oriental's ADSs will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDU."

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank. The change in the ADS Ratio will have no impact on New Oriental's underlying common shares, and no common shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio.

As a result of the change in the ADS Ratio, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the change in the ADS Ratio will be equal to or greater than ten times the ADS trading price before the change.