Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDU   US6475811070

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(EDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

New Oriental Education & Technology : Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change - Form 6-K

03/28/2022 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Plan to Implement ADS Ratio Change

BEIJING, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it plans to change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to its common shares (the "ADS Ratio"), par value US$0.001 per share, from the current ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to one (1) common share to a new ADS Ratio of one (1) ADS to ten (10) common shares. A post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 will be filed with the SEC to reflect the change in the ADS Ratio. The Company anticipates that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on or about April 8, 2022, subject to the effectiveness of the post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 on or before that date.

For New Oriental's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-ten reverse ADS split. Each ADS holder of record at the close of business on the date when the change in ADS Ratio is effective will be required to surrender and exchange every ten (10) existing ADSs then held for one (1) new ADS. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as the depositary bank for New Oriental's ADS program, will arrange for the exchange of the current ADSs for the new ones. New Oriental's ADSs will continue to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "EDU."

No fractional new ADSs will be issued in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio. Instead, fractional entitlements to new ADSs will be aggregated and sold by the depositary bank and the net cash proceeds from the sale of the fractional ADS entitlements (after deduction of fees, taxes and expenses) will be distributed to the applicable ADS holders by the depositary bank. The change in the ADS Ratio will have no impact on New Oriental's underlying common shares, and no common shares will be issued or cancelled in connection with the change in the ADS Ratio.

As a result of the change in the ADS Ratio, the ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the change in the ADS Ratio will be equal to or greater than ten times the ADS trading price before the change.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. New Oriental may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about New Oriental's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our ability to attract students without a significant decrease in course fees; our ability to continue to hire, train and retain qualified teachers; our ability to maintain and enhance our "New Oriental" brand; our ability to effectively and efficiently manage the changes of our school network and successfully execute our strategy; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to copyright and other intellectual property rights; competition in the private education sector in China; changes in our revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of our revenues; the expected changes of the Chinese private education market; Chinese governmental policies relating to private educational services and providers of such services; health epidemics and other outbreaks in China; and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New Oriental does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and New Oriental undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is a provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings mainly consist of test preparation, language training for adults, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Sisi Zhao

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Tel: +86-10-6260-5568

Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn

Ms. Rita Fong / Mr. Michael Luk

FTI Consulting

Tel: +852 3768 4548 / +852 3768 4569

Email: rita.fong@fticonsulting.com / michael.luk@fticonsulting.com

Disclaimer

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 10:30:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
05:26aNew Oriental Education to Effect 1-for-10 Reverse ADS Split
MT
03/22EDU ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 5, 2022 in the..
PR
03/18EDU SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Recent Class Action Filed Agains..
BU
03/15EDU ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of April 5, 2022 In The..
PR
03/15New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Further Repurchase of the Bond..
CI
03/09Daiwa Securities Upgrades New Oriental Education & Technology Group to Buy From Neutral
MT
03/08EDU ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 5, 2022 in the..
PR
03/07NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION SHAREHOLDERS : Robbins LLP Announces a Second Class Action was File..
BU
03/01EDU ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 5, 2022 in the..
PR
02/28New Oriental Education Repurchases $181 Million of 2.125% Bonds Due 2025; Shares Slip 3..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 729 M - -
Net income 2022 -1 149 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 455 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,72x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 2 138 M 2 138 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 88 126
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1,26 $
Average target price 2,42 $
Spread / Average Target 92,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Gang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Hui Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive President
Min Hong Yu Executive Chairman
Yan Hong Li Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-40.00%2 138
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.13.80%3 404
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.7.11%2 340
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-22.14%1 973
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-50.32%1 920
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.1.64%1 814