New Oriental Education & Technology : DATE OF BOARD MEETING - Form 6-K

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the unaudited results of the Company for the six months ended November 30, 2022 and its publication.

The Company will announce the Company Results before U.S. market opens on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (New York time) on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk . The earnings teleconference call will take place at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (Hong Kong time). The Company's management will be on the call to discuss the Results and answer questions.

Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dialing-in to the conference call:

Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and unique personal PIN.

Conference call registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7e732066495e450bb411f6b75a1cac60 . It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "New Oriental FY2023 Q2 Earnings Conference Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s) and personal PIN) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

1