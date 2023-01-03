Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDU   US6475812060

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(EDU)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-30 pm EST
34.82 USD   -3.39%
New Oriental Education & Technology : DATE OF BOARD MEETING - Form 6-K

01/03/2023 | 06:18am EST
DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the unaudited results of the Company for the six months ended November 30, 2022 and its publication.

The Company will announce the Company Results before U.S. market opens on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (New York time) on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at www.hkexnews.hk. The earnings teleconference call will take place at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 (Hong Kong time). The Company's management will be on the call to discuss the Results and answer questions.

Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dialing-in to the conference call:

Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and unique personal PIN.

Conference call registration link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7e732066495e450bb411f6b75a1cac60. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "New Oriental FY2023 Q2 Earnings Conference Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s) and personal PIN) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

1

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org.

Listening to the conference call replay:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed via the webcast on-demand by registering at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ht5qqwzg first. The replay will be available until January 17, 2024.

By order of the Board

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.
Mr. Michael Minhong Yu

Chairman

Beijing, China, January 3, 2023

As at the date of this announcement, the board of directors of the Company comprises Mr. Michael Minhong Yu, Mr. Chenggang Zhou and Mr. Louis T. Hsieh as directors and Mr. Robin Yanhong Li, Mr. Denny Lee and Mr. John Zhuang Yang as independent directors.

*

foridentificationpurposesonly

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2023 11:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
