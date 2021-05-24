New Oriental Education & Technology Down Over 14%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2018 -- Data Talk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR (EDU) is currently at $9.49, down $1.61 or 14.49%

-- Would be lowest close since July 15, 2019, when it closed at $9.49

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 23, 2018, when it fell 16.06%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 19.22% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending May 13, 2021, when it fell 19.4%

-- Down 37.8% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since July 2012, when it fell 53.39%

-- Down 48.92% year-to-date

-- Down 51.77% from its all-time closing high of $19.68 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Down 16.33% from 52 weeks ago (May 22, 2020), when it closed at $11.34

-- Down 51.77% from its 52-week closing high of $19.68 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $9.22; lowest intraday level since July 12, 2019, when it hit $9.20

-- Down 16.94% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 13, 2021, when it fell as much as 17.03%

All data as of 2:25:12 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 1444ET