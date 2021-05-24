Log in
    EDU   US6475811070

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Down Over 14%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2018 -- Data Talk

05/24/2021 | 02:45pm EDT
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR (EDU) is currently at $9.49, down $1.61 or 14.49%

-- Would be lowest close since July 15, 2019, when it closed at $9.49

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 23, 2018, when it fell 16.06%

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 19.22% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch since the two days ending May 13, 2021, when it fell 19.4%

-- Down 37.8% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since July 2012, when it fell 53.39%

-- Down 48.92% year-to-date

-- Down 51.77% from its all-time closing high of $19.68 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Down 16.33% from 52 weeks ago (May 22, 2020), when it closed at $11.34

-- Down 51.77% from its 52-week closing high of $19.68 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $9.22; lowest intraday level since July 12, 2019, when it hit $9.20

-- Down 16.94% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 13, 2021, when it fell as much as 17.03%

All data as of 2:25:12 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-21 1444ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 181 M - -
Net income 2021 412 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 45,6x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 19 028 M 19 028 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 69 438
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 19,80 $
Last Close Price 11,10 $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 78,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cheng Gang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Hui Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive President
Min Hong Yu Executive Chairman
Yan Hong Li Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-40.26%19 028
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-39.97%27 682
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED30.52%5 831
GSX TECHEDU INC.-58.11%5 536
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.0.31%4 286
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-1.65%2 786