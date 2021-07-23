Log in
    EDU   US6475811070

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(EDU)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/23 02:46:38 pm
2.695 USD   -57.89%
02:21pNew Oriental Education & Technology Down Over 58%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
01:38pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lighting Up in Friday Trade
MT
01:12pTop Midday Decliners
MT
New Oriental Education & Technology Down Over 58%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

07/23/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR (EDU) is currently at $2.64, down $3.76 or 58.67%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 26, 2015, when it closed at $2.61

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 7, 2006)

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 59.43% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 7, 2006)

-- Down 67.7% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 7, 2006)

-- Down 85.77% year-to-date

-- Down 86.56% from its all-time closing high of $19.68 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Down 80.84% from 52 weeks ago (July 24, 2020), when it closed at $13.81

-- Down 86.56% from its 52-week closing high of $19.68 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $2.45; lowest intraday level since Oct. 20, 2015, when it hit $2.31

-- Down 61.72% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 7, 2006)

All data as of 1:59:58 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1420ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 191 M - -
Net income 2021 425 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 803 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 10 971 M 10 971 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 69 438
Free-Float 99,8%
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 6,40 $
Average target price 16,00 $
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Gang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Hui Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive President
Min Hong Yu Executive Chairman
Yan Hong Li Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-65.56%13 919
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-71.30%16 037
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.54%5 183
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-1.51%4 150
GAOTU TECHEDU INC.-81.47%3 729
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.-0.69%2 918