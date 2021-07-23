New Oriental Education & Technology Down Over 58%, on Track for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR (EDU) is currently at $2.64, down $3.76 or 58.67%

-- Would be lowest close since Oct. 26, 2015, when it closed at $2.61

-- Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 7, 2006)

-- Currently down two consecutive days; down 59.43% over this period

-- Worst two day stretch on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 7, 2006)

-- Down 67.7% month-to-date; on pace for worst month on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 7, 2006)

-- Down 85.77% year-to-date

-- Down 86.56% from its all-time closing high of $19.68 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Down 80.84% from 52 weeks ago (July 24, 2020), when it closed at $13.81

-- Down 86.56% from its 52-week closing high of $19.68 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Would be a new 52-week closing low

-- Traded as low as $2.45; lowest intraday level since Oct. 20, 2015, when it hit $2.31

-- Down 61.72% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 7, 2006)

All data as of 1:59:58 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1420ET