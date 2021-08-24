New Oriental Education & Technology Group Up Over 26%, on Pace for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR (EDU) is currently at $2.15, up $0.45 or 26.62%

-- Would be highest close since Aug. 10, 2021, when it closed at $2.19

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to Sept. 7, 2006)

-- Currently up three of the past five days

-- Down 0.8% month-to-date

-- Down 88.42% year-to-date

-- Down 89.06% from its all-time closing high of $19.68 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Down 84.41% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 25, 2020), when it closed at $13.81

-- Down 89.06% from its 52 week closing high of $19.68 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Up 26.62% from its 52 week closing low of $1.70 on Aug. 23, 2021

-- Traded as high as $2.23; highest intraday level since Aug. 10, 2021, when it hit $2.34

-- Up 31.18% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 19, 2012, when it rose as much as 37.47%

All data as of 3:24:26 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-21 1543ET