    EDU   US6475811070

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(EDU)
  Report
New Oriental Education & Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CANCELLATION OF BOARD MEETING AND EARNINGS RELEASE

08/01/2021 | 06:32am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. published this content on 01 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2021 10:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
06:32aNEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Voluntary announcement - cancellation of b..
PU
07/29China Starts Crackdown on School Teachers Offering After-School Tutoring Serv..
MT
07/27NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Thinking about buying stock in Tyme Techno..
PR
07/27NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Deutsche Bank Downgrades New Oriental Educ..
MT
07/27NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Daiwa Capital Downgrades New Oriental Educ..
MT
07/26NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Sees Material Adverse Impact From New Tuto..
MT
07/26NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Goldman Sachs Cuts New Oriental Education ..
MT
07/26NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : BofA Securities Downgrades New Oriental Ed..
MT
07/26NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Benchmark Downgrades New Oriental Educatio..
MT
07/26NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Provides Update on New Regulations (Form 6..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 181 M - -
Net income 2021 417 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,76x
Yield 2021 0,49%
Capitalization 3 720 M 3 720 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 69 438
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 2,17 $
Average target price 8,21 $
Spread / Average Target 278%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Gang Zhou Chief Executive Officer & Director
Zhi Hui Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive President
Min Hong Yu Executive Chairman
Yan Hong Li Independent Director
Ting Bun Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-88.32%3 720
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-0.79%4 241
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.76%4 118
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-91.51%3 914
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.1.72%2 881
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.24.89%2 208