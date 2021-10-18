Log in
New Oriental Education & Technology : to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 18, 2021 - Form 6-K

10/18/2021 | 07:02am EDT
New Oriental to Hold Annual General Meeting on November 18, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2021/PRNewswire/-New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ("New Oriental" or the "Company") (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders at No. 6 Hai Dian Zhong Street, Haidian District, Beijing, People's Republic of China, on November 18, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (local time).

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders of record and beneficial owners of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") to discuss Company affairs with management.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on October 29, 2021 (Beijing time) as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Holders of record of the Company's common shares at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the annual general meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Beneficial owners of the Company's ADSs are welcome to attend the annual general meeting in person.

The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's website at http://investor.neworiental.org, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company has also published its annual report for Hong Kong purposes pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX"), which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.neworiental.org as well as the HKEX's website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

About New Oriental

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings consist of K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training for adults, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK), respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

1

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Rita Fong

FTI Consulting

Tel: +852 3768 4548

Email: rita.fong@fticonsulting.com

Ms. Sisi Zhao

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

Tel: +86-10-6260-5568

Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn

2

Disclaimer

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 11:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
