NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 22, 2021

12/29/2020 | 03:01am EST
BEIJING, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the "Company" or "New Oriental") (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), the largest provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2020, before the U.S. market opens on January 22, 2021. New Oriental's management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on January 22, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (9 PM on January 22, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:

Dialling-in to the conference call:

Please register in advance of the conference, using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID.

Conference call registration link: https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1083313.  It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "New Oriental Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call" where you may fill in your details for RSVP. If it requires you to enter a participant conference ID, please enter "1083313".

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s), direct event passcode and registrant ID) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

Joining the conference call via a live webcast:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.neworiental.org.

Listening to the conference call replay:

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following number until January 28, 2021:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Passcode: 

1083313

About New Oriental

New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China offering a wide range of educational programs, services and products to a varied student population throughout China. New Oriental's program, service and product offerings consist of K-12 after-school tutoring, test preparation, language training for adults, pre-school education, primary and secondary school education, education materials and distribution, online education, and other services. New Oriental is listed on NYSE (NYSE: EDU) and SEHK (9901.SEHK) respectively. New Oriental's ADSs, each of which represents one common share. The Hong Kong-listed shares are fully fungible with the ADSs listed on NYSE.

For more information about New Oriental, please visit http://www.neworiental.org/english/.

Contacts

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Rita Fong                                                    Ms. Sisi Zhao
FTI Consulting                                                   New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.
Tel: +852 3768 4548                                         Tel: +86-10-6260-5568
Email: rita.fong@fticonsulting.com                    Email: zhaosisi@xdf.cn

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-oriental-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-january-22-2021-301198887.html

SOURCE New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
