IR.INC & FTMIG Present Virtual Investor Day III - February 17-18, 2021

Featured Keynote Speakers:

Barry Allan - Managing Director, Research, Laurentian Bank Securities

Peter Schiff - CEO & Chief Global Strategist, Euro Pacific Capital

Terry Lynch - Founder, Save Canadian Mining

and

Rick Rule - President & CEO, Sprott Holdings USA

Panel: Commodities in a Pandemic Who's in Charge of the Market?

Moderated by Barry Allan with: Jamie Horvat - Oberon Capital;

Byron King - Whiskey & Gunpowder & Trey Wasser - Ely Gold Royalties

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - IR.INC and FTMIG are pleased to present Virtual Investor Day III ("VID III"), February 17-18, 2021. Join us for a lineup of premier presenting companies, keynote speakers and a fascinating Panel discussion on Commodities in a Pandemic and Who's in Charge of the Market?

VID III is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools during and after each presentation.

To register for VID III, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere2/series_summit.

FEATURED COMPANIES



Ely Gold Royalties (TSXV: ELY)

Chakana Copper (TSXV: PERU)

Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSXV: QPM)

Aurelius Minerals (TSXV: AUL)

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSX: NUAG)

Whitehorse (TSXV: WHG)

Atico Mining (TSXV: ATY)

Major Precious Metals (CSE: SIZE)

Jaguar Mining (TSX: JAG)

Renforth Resources (CNSX: RFR)

enCore Energy (TSXV: EU)

Omai Gold Mines (TSXV: OMG)

Galway Metals (TSXV: GWM)

Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX: TLG)

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca.

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com.

