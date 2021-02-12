Log in
IR.INC & FTMIG Present Virtual Investor Day III - February 17-18, 2021

02/12/2021 | 01:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sponsored by: Laurentian Bank Securities, Oberon Capital,
Media Sponsor - Newsfile

Featured Keynote Speakers:
Barry Allan - Managing Director, Research, Laurentian Bank Securities
Peter Schiff - CEO & Chief Global Strategist, Euro Pacific Capital
Terry Lynch - Founder, Save Canadian Mining

and

Rick Rule - President & CEO, Sprott Holdings USA

Panel: Commodities in a Pandemic Who's in Charge of the Market?
Moderated by Barry Allan with: Jamie Horvat - Oberon Capital;
Byron King - Whiskey & Gunpowder & Trey Wasser - Ely Gold Royalties

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2021) - IR.INC and FTMIG are pleased to present Virtual Investor Day III ("VID III"), February 17-18, 2021. Join us for a lineup of premier presenting companies, keynote speakers and a fascinating Panel discussion on Commodities in a Pandemic and Who's in Charge of the Market?

VID III is a completely interactive experience for feature companies and stakeholders. Feature companies will have 30 minutes to outline their investment opportunity, while stakeholders and the audience will be invited to engage via direct Q&A, polls and other interactive tools during and after each presentation.

To register for VID III, please click the link: https://www.bigmarker.com/series/virtual-investor-day-confere2/series_summit.

FEATURED COMPANIES

Ely Gold Royalties (TSXV: ELY)
Chakana Copper (TSXV: PERU)
Quebec Precious Metals Corp (TSXV: QPM)
Aurelius Minerals (TSXV: AUL)
New Pacific Metals Corp (TSX: NUAG)
Whitehorse (TSXV: WHG)
Atico Mining (TSXV: ATY)
Major Precious Metals (CSE: SIZE)
Jaguar Mining (TSX: JAG)
Renforth Resources (CNSX: RFR)
enCore Energy (TSXV: EU)
Omai Gold Mines (TSXV: OMG)
Galway Metals (TSXV: GWM)
Troilus Gold Corporation (TSX: TLG)

About IR.INC

IR.INC Capital Markets Advisory & Services works with its clients to develop and deploy strategic plans and build industry alliances while providing shareholder introductions and solutions. The Company also provides a number of traditional Investor Relations Services. You can find out more about IR.INC here www.irinc.ca.

About FTMIG

Follow the Money Investor Group is a financial portal that provides content and information needed to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community of visitors and investors are able to use our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs. You can find out more about FTMIG here www.ftmig.com.

Disclaimer

Follow the Money Investor ("FTMIG") is an online investor community that connects investors and public companies. Both FTMIG and IR.INC are not registered as a broker, dealer, exempt market dealer, or any other registrant in any securities regulatory jurisdiction and will not be performing any registerable activity as defined by the applicable regulatory bodies.

Both FTMIG and IR.INC and their affiliates do not endorse or recommend any securities issued by any companies identified on, or linked through, this conference. Please seek professional advice to evaluate specific securities or other content discussed during this event. Links, if any, to third party sites are for informational purposes only, and not for trading purposes. FTMIG and IR.INC. and their affiliates have not prepared, reviewed or updated any content on third party sites and assume no responsibility for the information posted on them.

For further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin, Principal
IR.INC | Capital Markets Advisory & Services
jjobin@irinc.ca www.irinc.ca

Karl Boyd, President
Follow the Money Investor Group
kboyd@ftmig.com www.ftmig.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74385


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,40 M -3,46 M -3,46 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -217x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 001 M 789 M 788 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
New Pacific Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 6,42 CAD
Last Close Price 6,52 CAD
Spread / Highest target 3,53%
Spread / Average Target -1,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark D. Cruise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon Kenneth Neal President
Jalen Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Austin Chairman
Thomas E. Gregory Hawkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.-18.80%789
BHP GROUP5.40%165 391
RIO TINTO PLC8.08%135 986
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.86%50 165
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.95%35 102
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED8.18%10 530
