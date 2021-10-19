Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. New Pacific Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUAG   CA64782A1075

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.

(NUAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Pacific Metals : Amendment to Annual Report by Canadian Issuer (Form 40-F/A)

10/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

_____________

Amendment No. 1

to

FORM 40-F

Registration statement pursuant to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or

Annual report pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021

Commission File Number 001-40381

_____________

New Pacific Metals Corp.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

British Columbia

1040

Not Applicable

(Province or Other Jurisdiction of

Incorporation or Organization)

(Primary Standard Industrial

Classification Code)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

1066 West Hastings Street

Suite 1750

Vancouver BC

Canada V6C 3X1

(604) 633-1368

(Address and telephone number of Registrant's principal executive offices)

_____________

DL Services Inc.

Columbia Center

701 Fifth Avenue, Suite 6100

Seattle, WA98104-7043

(206) 903-8800

(Name, address (including zip code) and telephone number (including area code) of agent for service in the United States)

_____________

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class:

Trading Symbol:

Name of Each Exchange On Which Registered:

Common shares, no par value

NEWP

NYSEAmerican LLC

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None

Securities for which there is a reporting obligation pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Act: None

For annual reports, indicate by check mark the information filed with this form:

☒ Annual Information Form

☒ Audited Annual Financial Statements

Indicate the number of outstanding shares of each of the issuer's classes of capital or common stock as of the close of the period covered by the annual report: 154,451,263

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days.

☒ Yes     ☐ No

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has submitted electronically and posted on its corporate Web site, if any, every Interactive Data File required to be submitted and posted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the Registrant was required to submit and post such files).

☒ Yes     ☐ No

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Emerging Growth Company ☒

If an emerging growth company that prepares its financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP, indicate by check mark if the Registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards† provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.      ☐

† The term "new or revised financial accounting standard" refers to any update issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to its Accounting Standards Codification after April 5, 2012.

Indicate by check mark whether the Registrant has filed a report on and attestation to its management's assessment of the effectiveness of its internal control over financial reporting under Section 404(b) of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act (15 U.S.C. 7262(b)) by the registered public accounting firm that prepared or issued its audit report. ☐

EXPLANATORY NOTE

New Pacific Metals Corp. (the "Registrant") is filing this Amendment No. 1 to Form 40-F (the "Form 40-F/A") for the year ended June 30, 2021 to furnish Exhibits 101 and 104 to the Form 40-F, which provide certain items from our Form 40-F formatted in eXtensible Business Reporting Language ("XBRL"). In accordance with the policy of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") stated in Release No. 33-9002, we are filing this Form 40-F/A within the 30-day period available to first-time XBRL filers following the filing of our Form 40-F, as filed with the Commission on September 28, 2021.

No other changes have been made to the Form 40-F other than the furnishing of the exhibits described above. This Form 40-F/A does not reflect subsequent events occurring after the original date of the Form 40-F, or modify or update in any way disclosures made in the Form 40-F.

EXHIBITS

Exhibit Description
99.1* Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2021
99.2* Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021
99.3* Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021
99.4* Certificate of Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Exchange Act
99.5* Certificate of Chief Financial Officer Pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Exchange Act
99.6* Certificate of Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
99.7* Certificate of Chief Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
99.8* Consent of Deloitte LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
99.9* Consent of Adrienne Ross
99.10* Consent of Dinara Nussipakynova
99.11* Consent of Andrew Holloway
99.12* Consent of Simeon Robinson
99.13* Consent of Alex Zhang
99.14* Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
99.15* Technical Report titled "Silver Sand Deposit Mineral Resource Report (Amended)" dated June 3, 2020 (effective date January 16, 2020) (filed on SEDAR June 3, 2020) (incorporated by reference from Exhibit 99.69 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on May 4, 2021)
101.INS XBRL Instance Document
101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document
101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document
101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Definition Linkbase Document
101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document
101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document
104 Cover Page from this Annual Report on Form 40-F, formatted as Inline XBRL

*Previously filed.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Exchange Act, the Company certifies that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form 40-F and has duly caused this Annual Report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
/s/ Mark Cruise
Name: Mark Cruise
Title: Chief Executive Officer
Date: October 19, 2021

EXHIBIT INDEX

The following documents are being filed with the SEC as exhibits to this Registration Statement on Form 40-F.

Exhibit Description
99.1* Annual Information Form of the Company for the year ended June 30, 2021
99.2* Management's Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021
99.3* Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021
99.4* Certificate of Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Exchange Act
99.5* Certificate of Chief Financial Officer Pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Exchange Act
99.6* Certificate of Chief Executive Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
99.7* Certificate of Chief Financial Officer Pursuant to 18 U.S.C. Section 1350, as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
99.8* Consent of Deloitte LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
99.9* Consent of Adrienne Ross
99.10* Consent of Dinara Nussipakynova
99.11* Consent of Andrew Holloway
99.12* Consent of Simeon Robinson
99.13* Consent of Alex Zhang
99.14* Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
99.15* Technical Report titled "Silver Sand Deposit Mineral Resource Report (Amended)" dated June 3, 2020 (effective date January 16, 2020) (filed on SEDAR June 3, 2020) (incorporated by reference from Exhibit 99.69 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on May 4, 2021)
101.INS XBRL Instance Document
101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document
101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document
101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Definition Linkbase Document
101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document
101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document
104 Cover Page from this Annual Report on Form 40-F, formatted as Inline XBRL

*Previously filed.

Disclaimer

New Pacific Metals Corp. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 21:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
01:41pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Heap Leach Silver Recoveries of 80% – Flowsheet Demonstrates Su..
PU
07:17aNEW PACIFIC METALS : Details Metallurgical Test Program Results at Silver Sand Project
MT
06:58aNEW PACIFIC METALS CORP BRIEF : Details Results of the Metallurgical Test Program at its S..
MT
06:56aNEW PACIFIC METALS : Announces Results of the Metallurgical Test Program at its Silver San..
AQ
10/12NEW PACIFIC METALS : Presentation
PU
09/29NEW PACIFIC METALS : Files Form 40-F Annual Report (Form 6-K)
PU
09/28NEW PACIFIC METALS : Files Form 40-F Annual Report
AQ
09/28NEW PACIFIC METALS : Jun 30, 2021 Annual Information Form
PU
09/22NEW PACIFIC METALS : Presentation
PU
09/20NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.(TSX : NUAG) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,14 M -4,96 M -4,96 M
Net cash 2022 49,7 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -105x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 651 M 527 M 527 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
New Pacific Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,20 CAD
Average target price 5,55 CAD
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Cruise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jalen Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Austin Chairman
Thomas E. Gregory Hawkins Independent Director
Tok Pay Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.-47.70%527
BHP GROUP-9.52%143 275
RIO TINTO PLC-8.56%113 455
GLENCORE PLC68.43%70 873
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.56%47 550
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.36%36 158