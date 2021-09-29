Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. New Pacific Metals Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NUAG   CA64782A1075

NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.

(NUAG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/29 03:07:11 pm
3.93 CAD   -1.26%
03:12pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Files Form 40-F Annual Report (Form 6-K)
PU
09/28NEW PACIFIC METALS : Files Form 40-F Annual Report
AQ
09/28NEW PACIFIC METALS : Jun 30, 2021 Annual Information Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Pacific Metals : Files Form 40-F Annual Report (Form 6-K)

09/29/2021 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Pacific Files Form 40-F Annual Report

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP) reports that the Company has filed today its fiscal 2021 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Form 40-F, which includes the Company's fiscal 2021 annual audited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form, is available on the Company's website at https://www.newpacificmetals.com/ and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. Printed copies of the Company's fiscal 2021 annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and Form 40-F are available free of charge to New Pacific securityholders upon written request.

About New Pacific

New Pacific is a is a Canadian exploration and development company with precious metal projects, including the flagship Silver Sand Project, the Silverstrike Project and the Carangas Project, all of which are located in Bolivia. The Company is focused on progressing the development of the Silver Sand Project, while growing its Mineral Resources through the exploration and acquisition of properties in the Americas.

For further information

Stacey Pavlova, CFA
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
New Pacific Metals Corp.
Phone: (604) 633-1368
U.S. & Canada toll-free: 1-877-631-0593
E-mail: info@newpacificmetals.com
www.newpacificmetals.com

To receive company news by e-mail, please register using New Pacific's website at www.newpacificmetals.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-pacific-files-form-40-f-annual-report-301387101.html

SOURCE New Pacific Metals Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/28/c7877.html

%CIK: 0001369085

CO: New Pacific Metals Corp.

CNW 18:00e 28-SEP-21

Disclaimer

New Pacific Metals Corp. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 19:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
03:12pNEW PACIFIC METALS : Files Form 40-F Annual Report (Form 6-K)
PU
09/28NEW PACIFIC METALS : Files Form 40-F Annual Report
AQ
09/28NEW PACIFIC METALS : Jun 30, 2021 Annual Information Form
PU
09/22NEW PACIFIC METALS : Presentation
PU
09/20NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.(TSX : NUAG) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/17NEW PACIFIC METALS : REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
09/17NEW PACIFIC METALS : Jun 30, 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Management's Discussion and ..
PU
09/17NEW PACIFIC METALS : Jun 30, 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Consolidated Financial State..
PU
09/16New Pacific Metals Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/16NEW PACIFIC METALS : Fiscal-Year Loss Widens on Higher Expenses and One-Time Items
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,32 M -4,96 M -4,96 M
Net cash 2022 49,7 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 -199x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 617 M 484 M 484 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
New Pacific Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,98 CAD
Average target price 5,95 CAD
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Cruise Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jalen Yuan Chief Financial Officer
Jacob Austin Chairman
Thomas E. Gregory Hawkins Independent Director
Tok Pay Kong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP.-50.44%463
BHP GROUP-14.24%131 597
RIO TINTO PLC-12.70%106 845
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC3.77%41 917
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-4.54%30 803
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)99.26%26 211